Napa County smashed more records with its latest 2023-24 property assessment roll value of $52.8 billion.

The total value of all local taxable properties as of Jan. 1 is the highest ever. So is the $3.98 billion increase — breaking the previous record-setting jump of $3.25 billion set only last year.

John Tuteur, Napa County's assessor-recorder and clerk, put all of this into perspective by looking back to 1985.

“We grew in one year what the whole county’s assessed value was just 38 years ago,” he said.

That growth is sizable even when compared to a year of more recent vintage. In 2015-16, the property assessment roll totaled $32.7 billion.

That Napa County set a new overall record comes as no surprise. The county last saw its assessment roll value fall in 1978 amid Proposition 13 restructuring, after voters passed an annual limit on home property assessment increases. Even the wildfires of 2017 and 2020 that together destroyed more than 1,000 structures didn’t stop the growth.

Tuteur said the jump this year comes amid such factors as rising interest rates.

“People are still willing to pay a lot of money to be residents, business owners, industrial owners, agricultural owners in Napa County,” Tuteur said.

The main drivers for the increase were changes of ownership and new construction, he said.

A change of ownership resets the Prop. 13 base year value. The ballot measure passed by state voters in 1978 caps property assessment increases on homes and other properties that don’t change hands at 2% annually.

That's one reason the assessment roll used for property taxes doesn't reflect the total market value of all of Napa County's homes, farms, wineries, businesses and other properties.

Among local cities, American Canyon saw an 11.02% increase in overall assessed value, the city of Napa 7.66%, St. Helena 6.6%, Yountville 6.23% and Calistoga 3.94%.

Napa County has the fourth highest per-capita assessed value among California counties with 10,000 or more residents. It trails San Mateo, Marin and San Francisco counties and is just ahead of Santa Clara County, Tuteur said.

Tuteur informed the Napa County Board of Supervisors of the assessment roll increase on Tuesday.

“I always look at property tax rolls, because it’s one of the most stable revenues for the county of Napa, for the general fund,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

Given that, the record-setting assessment growth is good news for the county and its cities. But Tuteur, who is elected by voters as assessor, doesn't see his job as trying to bring in the most money for government coffers.

"My job is to be fair," he told the Napa Valley Register. "I don't care if the assessment is high or low, as long as it's correct. That’s my job. I don’t work for the city councils or the Board of Supervisors or the school district. I work for the people. I’m making sure the assessments are correct."

Online value notices are available to property owners in a decline-in-value status; properties with business and farm equipment assessments; agricultural properties under California Land Conservation (Williamson) Act contracts, and properties under construction during calendar-year 2022.

Notices can be searched by assessor parcel number or property address at mptsweb.com.

Tuteur encouraged property owners to compare their latest 2023-24 value notices with their 2022-23 property tax bills to see the nature of the changes. They can notify the Assessor's Office for an informal review before Nov. 15.

People with questions can contact the county at john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org or 707-253-4459.

