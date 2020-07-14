Napa County assessment roll tops $44 billion for first time

Napa County's property assessment roll grew by $2.22 billion or 5.3%, reaching $44.08 billion last year, Napa County Assessor John Tuteur reported Tuesday.
“Our local assessment roll is the fourth highest per capita assessed value of California’s 58 counties, just behind San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo and just ahead of Santa Clara,“ Tuteur said.
This was the seventh time the annual roll increase has exceeded $2 billion in the past 15 years, he said.
Approximately $ 750 million of the $2.22 billion increase -- approximately 35% -- comes from the Proposition 13 required inflationary increase not to exceed 2% which applies to those properties which did not change ownership; had no new construction and were not in a decline in value status, Tuteur reported.
Non-residential new construction added $173 million in assessed value, which represents approximately 60% of all new construction during calendar year 2019. The balance of the increase comes from changes of ownership of properties with older Proposition 13 base year values and residential new construction, Tuteur said.
All of the municipalities showed an increase in their assessed value: American Canyon 2.59%; Calistoga 7.97%; the City of Napa 4.83%, St. Helena 4.42% and Yountville 3.23%.
Among the cities, Napa had the highest assessed values, $13.9 billion, followed by American Canyon, $3.4 billion; St. Helena, $2.8 billion; Calistoga, $1.3 billion and Yountville, $1.1 billion.
The number of decline in value properties whose values are lower than their Proposition 13 factored base year values declined slightly from 2,242 properties as of Jan. 1, 2019 to 2,212 properties as of Jan. 1, 2020. The values of those properties also dropped by approximately $42.7 million attributable primarily to continuing weakness in the American Canyon housing market and the reduction of time share holdings in one property, Tuteur said.
At the depth of the real estate recession in 2012, 9.53% of the assessment roll was in a decline in value status; for 2020-2021 that figure is 0.95%.
Tuteur said his certified appraisers reviewed every condo and single family residence on less than five acres throughout Napa County which meant that residential owners receive fair values that reflect market conditions as of Jan. 1, 2020” Tuteur said.
“We also reviewed commercial and industrial properties where owners supplied us with current income and expense information,” he said.
Online value notices are now available to property owners in a decline in value status; properties with business and farm equipment assessments; agricultural properties under California Land Conservation (Williamson) Act contracts and properties that had construction in progress between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019. Notices can be searched by either assessor parcel number or property address at https://www.countyofnapa.org/150/Assessor-Parcel-Data
“I encourage property owners to compare their 2020-2021 value notices to their 2019-2020 property tax bills to understand the nature of the change,” Tuteur said.
The assessor's staff is available to answer any questions at 707-253-4459 or john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org”
