Napa County assessment roll tops $44 billion for first time

The number of decline in value properties whose values are lower than their Proposition 13 factored base year values declined slightly from 2,242 properties as of Jan. 1, 2019 to 2,212 properties as of Jan. 1, 2020. The values of those properties also dropped by approximately $42.7 million attributable primarily to continuing weakness in the American Canyon housing market and the reduction of time share holdings in one property, Tuteur said.

At the depth of the real estate recession in 2012, 9.53% of the assessment roll was in a decline in value status; for 2020-2021 that figure is 0.95%.

Tuteur said his certified appraisers reviewed every condo and single family residence on less than five acres throughout Napa County which meant that residential owners receive fair values that reflect market conditions as of Jan. 1, 2020” Tuteur said.

“We also reviewed commercial and industrial properties where owners supplied us with current income and expense information,” he said.