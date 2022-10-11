Napa County authorities identify woman who died in Carneros crash

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Emily Fahey, 31, was at the wheel of a Honda Civic that crashed in the 1200 block of Henry Road on the night of Oct. 4, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. Fahey, who was alone in the car, died at the scene.
The wreck occurred when the Honda, for unknown reasons, veered off the north shoulder of Henry Road and struck a large oak tree near the Dealy Lane intersection, the California Highway Patrol previously announced.
Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, October 2, 2022