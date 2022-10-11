 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County authorities identify woman who died in Carneros crash

The Napa County Coroner’s Office has identified the Napa woman who died after a single-car crash last week in the rural Carneros area.

Emily Fahey, 31, was at the wheel of a Honda Civic that crashed in the 1200 block of Henry Road on the night of Oct. 4, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. Fahey, who was alone in the car, died at the scene.

The wreck occurred when the Honda, for unknown reasons, veered off the north shoulder of Henry Road and struck a large oak tree near the Dealy Lane intersection, the California Highway Patrol previously announced.

