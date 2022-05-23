Napa County awards $4 million for food, housing, other needs

Napa County has awarded almost $4 million in grants to local nonprofits over three years to help out with everything from feeding the needy to senior transportation.

“What we can do in this community is really remarkable,” county Supervisor Diane Dillon said.

Her comments came after a May 17 presentation by the various nonprofits receiving 19 grants. They described how they will spend the money.

Community Action Napa Valley (CANV) is receiving a $135,650 one-year grant for its food bank.

“The food bank serves 10,000 individuals a month in Napa County,” CANV Executive Director Drene Johnson said. “The money we’re asking for will help with groceries, will help us also pay the rent to keep the doors open.”

During the pandemic year, the food budget went up from $200,000 to $1 million, she said. It came down a bit, but is rising again amid today's challenge of inflation.

Catholic Charities is receiving $202,256 over three years for its Rainbow House Family Emergency Shelter and Jefferson Permanent Supportive Housing in the city of Napa.

“Both of these facilities were built in the 1890s,” Catholic Charities grant writer LaSette Sewell said. “And so we’re requesting funding for general maintenance and upkeep of these really old buildings, really just hoping to keep them running safely and smoothly.”

County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht attested to the need, having lived in one of the buildings years ago before it became a shelter.

“It was old then,” he said.

Cope Family Center is receiving $240,000 over two years to help alleviate parental stress that can lead to child maltreatment. The nonprofit connects families to housing, food and physical and mental health services.

The county’s most marginalized families have been further stressed in recent years by disasters and the high cost of living, said Colleen Maci of Cope. The nonprofit has seen a 63% increase in referrals for financial aid, 23% for food services and 53% for mental health services.

“The (baby) formula shortage is causing a great deal of stress,” Maci said. “You can see the connection when families aren’t able to meet their family’s most basic needs — the despair that leads to the mental health crisis that we respond to.”

On The Move received $339,058 over two years to help former foster youth through case management, financial coaching and other services. That will serve as a match to help secure a $400,000 state grant for a basic guaranteed income program.

Seventy-five percent of foster youth leave the system under the poverty line, said Amber Twitchell of the group. Studies show many are in the same situation 10 years later.

“We have an opportunity to disrupt that and you have made the first investment in this and I’m really, really appreciate it,” she told supervisors.

County supervisors commented after hearing these and other presentations.

“I just want to thank you for bringing some very vulnerable stories into our space and educating us so we can do a better job,” Supervisor Belia Ramos said.

The grant program had 24 applications from 22 organizations for a total of $10.5 million in funding over three years. That’s more than double the money awarded.

“I frankly lost some sleep because were not able to give everything everybody wanted,” Wageknecht said. “There’s some we weren’t able to fund at all.”

The Board of Supervisors every year hands out grants funded by the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

In 1998, 46 states settled a lawsuit with tobacco companies. That settlement sends money each year to states and, in California, to counties such as Napa to be spent as the county sees fit.

The Board of Supervisors for years gave out $1.1 million annually in grants to local nonprofits for health and social service programs. More recently, it has upped the amount to $2.1 million annually using general fund money. Some of the awards made on May 17 are for multiple years.

