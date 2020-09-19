Napa County balks at amplified music request by St. Helena winery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rombauer Vineyards winery pulled the plug on its request to have amplified music at outdoor events after running into Napa County resistance.

The winery near St. Helena originally asked to have amplified music at five marketing events annually. It pared the request down to one marketing event annually, with the band to stop playing by 7 p.m.

Either way, the Napa County Planning Commission on Wednesday was reluctant to grant permission for an activity that a county report said “is not typically approved for wineries.”

“I don’t want us to get into the habit of including live music as a part of what is supposed to be an accessory to the agricultural use of the property,” Commission chairperson Dave Whitmer said. “I see (this) as going beyond that.”

So did Commissioner Joelle Gallagher.

“I just don’t think amplified music and wine education go together,” she said. “I think we need to separate that. That is not something I am in favor of because of the precedent-setting nature of it.”