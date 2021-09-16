Napa County balks at Fleming winery visitor increase

Plus, she said, the number of visitors requested by Fleming's winery is quite a bit more than other wineries with similar wine production.

Commissioner Megan Dameron agreed that visitation shouldn’t increase. She cited concerns about water, fire danger and neighbors’ quality-of-life in this canyon area.

And, while Commissioners Andrew Mazotti and Dave Whitmer seemed open to considering a smaller visitation increase amount, the commission, in the end, decided to stick with the status quo.

“What’s the adage, timing is everything?” Whitmer said. “I think part of the issue related to water is because we all realize we are in the midst of a drought and it’s significant and it’s scary. So folks are coming forward with valid concerns, I would not suggest otherwise.”

The Fleming winery is a small family operation with a relatively small footprint that seems to be trying to be sustainable, Whitmer said. He could support a more modest visitation increase request, he said.

Mazotti wanted to better understand how the traffic from the new Four Seasons resort about a mile away would interact with increased winery traffic, particularly at the corner of Pickett and Rosedale roads.