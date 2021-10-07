Napa County, Bay Area health officers set road map to lifting COVID-19 indoor mask requirements

Napa and other Bay Area counties are looking ahead to relaxing local requirements to wear face masks in indoor public places, when coronavirus cases fall further and vaccination becomes more widespread.

Nine regional agencies, including Napa County, on Thursday announced a road map to lifting masking rules, which Bay Area governments imposed in early August amid a summer surge in COVID-19 infections. Health departments from Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara jointly announced the transition plan, as did the cities of San Francisco and Berkeley.

The Bay Area, with among the highest vaccination rates and lowest case rates in the nation, has been cautious during the pandemic, when counties throughout the region issued the nation's first stay-home orders in March 2020 to blunt the coronavirus’ spread.

The guidelines call for waiting on any rule changes until viral spread slows to “moderate” levels by federal standards for at least three weeks, hospitalization rates fall, and at least 80% of county residents receive full inoculation with one of the three federally approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Indoor masking requirements will be lifted only if all of the following occur: