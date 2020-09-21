 Skip to main content
Napa County begins the week with 36 new COVID-19 cases

Napa County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, reflecting two days' worth of test results. 

The county ended last week with 60 cases for the week, the lowest total since late June.

There have now been 1,636 confirmed cases in Napa County since March, with 372 cases currently active. There have been 13 deaths. Two people were hospitalized as of Monday.

There have been 56,336 COVID-19 test results received since March, Napa County reported. Many people have been tested more than once. 

To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

