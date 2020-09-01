Napa County benefits from new state COVID-19 rating system

Napa County has 6.5 daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 4.2 %, according to the state. The threshold for the red rating is between four and seven daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of between 5% and 8%.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, gave an update on the COVID-19 situation to the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. She had a message — “Onward to orange.”

Pedroza said Napa County does more testing than some surrounding counties. He expressed concern that this could hurt Napa on the daily case rate criteria.

The state adjusts the daily case rate for counties that do more testing, Relucio said.

Even though the county’s positivity rate is good enough for an orange ranking, the daily case rate is holding the county back.

Relucio’s prescription for getting to orange remains the same. She encouraged people to wear a face mask in public, wash their hands often, keep six feet apart from others and avoid close contact with those outside their households.

A caller during public comments noted that none of the state’s colors allow a county to open up all businesses and activities to 100% capacity. In other words, there is no green.