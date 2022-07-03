Napa County Bicycle Coalition publishes reports on how to encourage bicycling at 31 schools

Walking or biking to school can be a daunting task for Napa’s students, particularly if their route to school includes busy streets, sidewalks that suddenly end, or the unpaved undercrossing beneath Highway 29.

And even if they’re willing to brave those challenges, they or their parents might still have concerns about safety.

Efforts to improve the safety of biking or walking to school are ongoing, however. The Napa County Bicycle Coalition recently finished publishing 31 “walk audit” reports of school sites around the county — from Calistoga to American Canyon — that identify area-specific barriers to walking and riding to school. That effort, which started in 2018, is part of the larger Napa Safe Routes to School program, part of a national initiative to make it safer for students to walk or bike to school and encourage them to do so.

Carlotta Sainato, program manager for the coalition, said the reports came about from coalition staff gathering information about the infrastructure conditions at each school site with school volunteers — parents, staff, students or others in the community — when students were either arriving or leaving.

“It was really important for us to have that school community with us,” Sainato said. “Those are the folks that are out there every morning and afternoon who know that school community and could tell us what’s going on around the school site better than we would be able to tell just from one morning of observing.”

The group would walk around the school block and nearby areas, talk about what they were observing, and take notes, Sainato said. Then they’d gather up to identify barriers, as well as possible solutions to those barriers. The walk audit reports were compiled from that information, along with a lot of background context.

“The reports have a lot of background information, information on existing plans, but I think really the meat of the report is in that summary of the walk audit that we did,” Sainato said.

The report on Napa High School, for example, identifies “unsafe bike facilities” on Lincoln Avenue as the top barrier, noting that the westbound bike lane on the road there is close to fast vehicles and narrow, and becomes even narrower in areas with storm drains. Another top barrier is the lack of bike lanes on Jefferson Street.

So, possible solutions to those barriers, identified by the school stakeholders, include adding buffered bike lanes to Jefferson Street — adding a buffer between the bike lane and motor vehicle traffic — and adding protected or improved bike lanes to Lincoln Avenue. Other solutions include adding curb extensions to high-volume intersections in the area, expanding sidewalks in places where there are gaps, and improving crosswalks.

“When we went to make these recommendations we really, we looked at each street and we looked at what’s there already, what does it connect to, what is there opportunity for, what do we think would be the comfortable infrastructure for not just the adult who’s confident on a bicycle already but what would make a parent feel okay letting their 8-year-old ride a bike there or walk there,” Sainato said.

Sainato said the coalition hopes the reports will be a resource for both the school communities and the broader community. The documents, she said, will ideally act as a resource for city staff when they’re looking at road or development projects. The coalition has already had a few conversations with public works staff from a few Napa County cities about the reports, Sainato said, an encouraging sign.

“We know that infrastructure is ... definitely a balancing act in terms of the different parties involved and uses,” Sainato said. “So we hope this just can be a resource for them to see really what the school community looked at.”

