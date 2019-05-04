The Napa County Bicycle Coalition, in partnership with the Napa County Office of Education, is putting on Napa County Bike to Work & School Day on Thursday, May 9.
An estimated 2,000 Napa County commuters of all ages will join tens of thousands of other Bay Area residents in leaving their cars at home and riding their bikes to work and school, organizers said. Numerous elected officials, including county supervisors, city council members, school superintendents, and school board trustees, will be riding bikes and cheering on participants up and down the valley.
Fifteen Energizer Stations, hosted by local public agencies, nonprofits, and businesses, will be located throughout the valley, providing incentives and encouragement to those riding their bikes to work. At participating school sites, welcome tables will be set up to greet children when they arrive, and provide them with high-fives, healthy snacks, and prizes.
A full list of Energizer Station locations and hours is online at: http://bit.ly/NapaBTWSDsites
Roughly one in seven Bay Area residents live within five miles of their workplace, an ideal distance for bicycling. But in Napa County and across the region, only a small fraction – less than 1 percent – ride bikes to work, and fewer than 5 percent of school age children ride bikes to school on a regular basis.
That means more cars on the road, more CO2 emissions, and increased need for tax dollars to build and maintain roads, organizers said in a news release.