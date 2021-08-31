 Skip to main content
Napa County Board of Education 2021 redistricting process information available

The Napa County Board of Education announced Tuesday that the public can access information regarding the 2021 Redistricting Process on the Napa County Office of Education website. In addition, the Napa County Board of Education will be participating in a multi-agency redistricting workshop on Sept. 16.

 Redistricting is the regular process of adjusting the lines of voting districts in accordance with population shifts. Public agencies with district-based elections are required to update (“redistrict”) the district boundaries every ten years, following the receipt of updated population data from the federal decennial census.

The County of Napa will host the first public multi-agency redistricting workshop virtually on Thursday Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. To join the meeting use this link: countyofnapa.zoom.us/j/89110720775. At the workshop community members will learn how to participate in this process via an interactive mapping website.

The public can learn more about the Napa County Board of Education Redistricting Process by visiting napacoe.org/board-of-education, which includes the link to the interactive map districtr.org/event/napa_boe. For questions contact redistricting@napacoe.org.

