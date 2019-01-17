The Napa County Board of Supervisors will hold a public community forum to provide information about access to individuals that has been provided to the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency by law enforcement departments under the Board’s jurisdiction in calendar year 2018.
The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, in the Board Chambers, 1195 Third Street, 3rd Floor, Napa. It will be held pursuant to California Government Code Section 7283.1(d), also known as the TRUTH Act, which was signed into law by Governor Brown in 2016.
A public notice was printed in the Napa Valley Register on Saturday, Jan. 12 and the date and time of the hearing was announced at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 18, 2018.
The TRUTH Act requires the local governing body of any county or city in which local law enforcement has provided ICE access to an individual during the previous year to hold a community forum to provide information to the public about ICE’s access to individuals and to receive and consider public comment.
The public is invited to attend the Feb. 12 community forum. Anyone who is unable to attend in-person is invited to view the forum online via live stream. The forum will be accessible on the county website: tinyurl.com/NapaBOS.
The meeting room is wheelchair accessible. Assistive listening devices and interpreters are available through the Clerk of the Board of the Napa County Board of Supervisors. Requests for disability related modifications or accommodations, aids or services may be made to the Clerk of the Board’s office no less than 72 hours prior to the meeting date by contacting 707-253-4580.