Napa County Board of Supervisors begins new year with new look

Napa County’s new-look Board of Supervisors on Tuesday started 2023 without the drama, controversy and mystery of a year ago.

Newly elected Supervisors Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher took their seats behind the dais for their first board meeting. They joined Supervisors Ryan Gregory, Alfredo Pedroza and Belia Ramos.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

That’s the lineup that will head a half-billion-dollar-a-year, taxpayer-funded operation that oversees everything from rural land use to jails, libraries and health and social services programs, to local pandemic and emergency response.

The new board's first order of business: unanimously choosing Ramos as board chairperson. The chairperson does such things as helping to plan meetings, run meetings and sign agreements.

“I would like to start off by thanking my colleagues for the opportunity to lead the county as chair in 2023,” Ramos said.

What a difference a year makes. Last year’s selection of the Board of Supervisors chairperson proved to be thorny rather than routine.

For years, Napa County has rotated supervisors into the position according to supervisorial district. Ramos was in line to become board chair in 2022, but the board, by a 3-2 vote, broke with tradition and chose Gregory instead.

It was never clear to the public why the move was made, with then-Supervisor Diane Dillon at the time citing “extenuating circumstances” that she said she wasn’t at liberty to describe.

Eve Kahn, co-president of Napa Vision 2050, on Tuesday urged the board to appoint Ramos as chairperson this time and return to the rotation.

“It takes a lot of the political pieces out of it,” she told supervisors during the public comment period.

Resident Jim Wilson was among several people who urged the board by email not to bypass Ramos again.

“It's a new year and a new board,” Wilson wrote. “The sooner we put 2022 behind us, the better. Starting with a gesture of reconciliation between supervisors would go a long way toward rebuilding a first-class team and regaining public trust."

After taking the chairperson's seat, Ramos spoke for five minutes about an “exciting” year ahead. Among other things, she mentioned redevelopment plans for the county airport and planned county investments in child care.

“We have great opportunities to make meaningful and measurable changes toward addressing our climate emergency,” Ramos said. “And really being mindful of sustainability and our agricultural heritage and how those two items come together to have a lasting future.”

The Board of Supervisors will be choosing a new county executive officer in 2023, she said. It recently chose a new county counsel who will start work in a few weeks.

Then there were the two new supervisors sitting to her left.

“A very, very wholehearted welcome to Supervisors Cottrell and Gallagher in joining us,” Ramos said. “It’s a great year of transition. As you know, we had two supervisors who retired with a collective 44 years of experience. This really presents an opportunity for us to come together and lead the county into this year, into the future.”

Supervisors also selected Gallagher as the board's vice chairperson for the year.

The board then chose which supervisors will represent the county on a few dozen committees and bodies. Examples are the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, Rural County Representatives of California, Climate Action Committee, Bay Conservation and Development Commission, Local Agency Formation Commission of Napa County and the Northern California Counties Tribal Matters Consortium.

“This is the one opportunity to see we do more than meet here on Tuesday,” Ramos said.

Selections went smoothly, with no arguments over who will do what.

PHOTOS: Napa County officials sworn into office County officials sworn in 5 County officials sworn in 1 County officials sworn in 2 County officials sworn in 3 County officials sworn in 4 County officials sworn in 6 County officials sworn in 7 County officials sworn in 8 County officials sworn in 9 County officials sworn in 10 County officials sworn in 11 County officials sworn in 12 County officials sworn in 13 County officials sworn in 14 County officials sworn in 15 County officials sworn in 16 County officials sworn in 17 County officials sworn in 18 County officials sworn in 19 County officials sworn in 20 County officials sworn in 21 County officials sworn in 22