Napa County Board of Supervisors discuss former CEO Tran in closed session

Issues apparently remain to be settled between Napa County and former County Executive Officer Minh Tran, among them whether he will take about $467,000 in severance pay.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Napa County Board of Supervisors held a closed session concerning Tran. The agenda described the reason as “significant exposure to litigation” resulting from an October 2021 claim Tran filed with the county.

After the session, the county announced that the board took no action.

The board released Tran from his job last July, saying he was looking for another job and that the county needed a leader with a “laser focus” on Napa. Because the release wasn’t related to neglect of duties or misconduct, Tran is eligible for 18 months' salary in severance pay. His base salary was $25,946 a month.

A few weeks after his release, Tran became county counsel for Riverside County.

Napa County officials on Monday said Tran has yet to take severance pay. Whether that non-action is related to his 2021 claim is unclear. Napa County policies state that former employees taking severance must waive any claims against the county.

Tran couldn’t be reached for comment this week. Board of Supervisors Chairperson Belia Ramos said she couldn't talk about the Tran situation, given the "exposure to litigation" that prompted a closed meeting.

All of that leaves the matter murky, though some things can be gleaned from the public record.

Tran in October 2021 — while he was still Napa County executive officer — filed a claim against the county stemming from what he described as damage to his reputation. His action came with a tangled backstory.

Earlier that year, Ramos came under scrutiny for receiving a COVID-19 vaccination before people in her age bracket became eligible. Ramos said this was an “end-of-the-day” dose of a perishable vaccine that otherwise would have been thrown out.

The Board of Supervisors subsequently ordered an investigation of county vaccine policies. Ramos accused Tran of withholding information favorable to her and reported him to the State Bar of California.

In his claim, Tran said “the facts and events, including but not limited to those depicted in the May 26, 2021 Napa Valley article about Supervisor Ramos reporting me to the State Bar show a pattern of retaliatory actions resulting in a hostile work environment and causing me personal injuries and damages to my career and reputation.”

Tran wrote in the claim that he would settle for a “token $1 payment,” though he didn't describe what action he wanted the county to take. The Board of Supervisors has never taken any publicly announced action related to the claim.

