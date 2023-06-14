Napa County is spending $3.8 million to help child care centers stay in business and create more of the hard-to-find, coveted openings for infants and children.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel that I think a lot of child care providers in Napa have been waiting for,” said Milli Pintacsi, owner of Le Petit Elephant nursery and preschool in the city of Napa.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors approved making seven forgivable loans totaling $3.8 million to six child care providers. Those providers, sometimes combining the county loan with other loans, will be able to do such things as build expansions and buy buildings for child care.

The county in particular wants to see more infant care and low-income spots available. One provider said she has 31 families on a waiting list for infant spots.

The loans, if all goes well, will create or preserve 377 child care spots, with 73 new openings for infants and 18 new openings for low-income families.

Le Petit Elephant is to receive two forgivable loans. One for $450,000 will allow it to remain at its Laurel Street location in the city of Napa. The landlord wants the center’s current building for another use, so Pintacsi plans to renovate another building at the same site for child care.

That will preserve 128 child care spots. Without funds, she would have to cease operations or find a new space to move into, she said.

Le Petit Elephant is also to receive a $750,000 loan to renovate an office building on California Boulevard at the city of Napa roundabouts. That will allow it to expand the operation and offer 70 new child care spots, 30 for infants.

Pintacsi receives calls from mothers looking for spaces for their infants, whom she can hear crying in the background. It’s so hard to tell these mothers there’s no room, she said.

“You guys know how dire of a need this is,” she told supervisors.

Monica MacDonald of Nature’s Way Montessori told supervisors her landlord wants to sell the school’s Browns Valley Road site in the city of Napa to a developer. The $1.1 million county loan will allow the school to buy the property.

“It came at a perfect time for our school,” MacDonald said.

Nature's Way serves 78 children. The loan will also allow construction of a building extension and expand the operation to 126 spots.

Evelyn Mora Arenas came from Mexico two years ago and operates a home day care center in St. Helena. She needs a new location and a $250,000 loan is to help her offer 14 spots.

“The new facility will allow me to better develop healthier children and provide for the needs of them and their families,” she said in Spanish through a translator.

Supervisors also awarded a $750,000 loan to Little Ivy Childcare in the city of Napa, $250,000 to Bohan Family Childcare in Calistoga and $250,000 to Narvaez Family Childcare Home in the city of Napa.

Napa County is making the money available using part of the $26.7 million it received in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Child care centers could apply for one-time costs only. Loans are at 3% simple interest, with the loan and interest forgiven if centers meet the terms of their agreements. For loans of more than $1 million, centers must maintain a certain number of spots for 10 years. For loans under $1 million, the term is five years.

Erika Lubensky, executive director of Community Resources for Children, has championed the child care cause before the Board of Supervisors. She told supervisors on Tuesday that the need to help child care goes beyond this $3.8 million county program.

“I think this definitely puts us in the right direction,” Lubensky said.

For this current effort, the county received 30 applications for forgivable loans exceeding a total of $5 million. The seven loans awarded on Tuesday exhausted the money available.

Supervisors Ryan Gregory and Alfredo Pedroza talked of the county trying to do more, working with other community partners. Gregory said he'd like to treat the $3.8 million effort as a "pilot."

In fact, Napa County will continue processing child care loan applications through July 21, in case the county at some point makes more money available.

Supervisors also talked about what directions to take Napa County child care aid efforts in. Pedroza said he pays tuition for his son to attend a Montessori program.

“I’m not interested in helping people like me,” Pedroza said. “I’m interested in helping people who can’t afford a tuition-based child care, so there is more accessibility to it.”

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Belia Ramos saw another angle.

“What we don’t want to be creating is low-income-qualified exclusive child care centers,” Ramos said. “There needs to be integration of children, much like we have in our school systems.”

