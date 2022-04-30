Napa County braces for 2022 wildfire season

Residents on the front lines of potential Napa County megafires might be better protected than last year, but that doesn’t mean they will sleep easy in the coming months on hot, windy nights.

Susan Deringer lives in Silverado northeast of the city of Napa. She evacuated the night the wind-driven 2017 Atlas Fire ravaged the upscale community, though her home wasn’t among the 100-plus there that were destroyed.

“I think we all should be scared. These fires in the right conditions and topography create rather large embers that can travel over a mile,” she said.

Still, Deringer sees positive news going into this fire season. A new fuel break stretching for three miles and covering 77 acres buffers the Silverado community.

“It not only gives a break where the fire can’t travel as easily, it allows first responders to get in more easily and the residents more time to get out and evacuate if needed,” she said.

Joseph Nordlinger lives in the forested Mount Veeder area northwest of the city of Napa. His home survived the 2017 Nuns Fire that burned homes by the dozens and blackened redwoods.

Mount Veeder has seen several fire prevention projects completed over the years, such as the 2.5-mile long Old Ridge Road shaded fuel break. Nordlinger said more projects should be completed in the next few months.

“I think we’re making some progress in our fuel reduction work, but there’s a lot more work that needs to be done,” the volunteer firefighter said.

He sees another potentially tough fire season ahead.

“We’re going in with less-than-ideal rainfall,” Nordlinger said. “That compounds issues.”

Margo Kennedy lives in the forested Angwin area in the mountains northeast of St. Helena. The rural community of 3,500 people was spared by wildfires that over five years burned an area equivalent of half the county, but that doesn’t leave her complacent.

“Of course, as it gets drier, the wind events and dryness will be really critical factors,” she said.

Major fuel reduction projects were done last year to help protect Angwin. That includes reducing vegetation along Howell Mountain Road and creating a 120-acre ridgeline fuel break in the Pacific Union College forest.

“All of it makes a huge bit of difference, but it’s not enough,” Kennedy said. “It’s still not going to be enough.”

These three residents who live in different parts of the rural county are each on their respective community fire safe councils. That puts them in the forefront of working to plan wildfire prevention efforts.

They have a reason for concern. A Cal Fire map shows a Napa County primed to burn. Virtually all of the county except the Napa Valley floor and wetlands areas are in either a very high, high or moderate fire hazard severity zone.

City dwellers on the valley floor also have a stake in the upcoming fire season, said Christopher Thompson, a Deer Park resident and president of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation which works with the county fire safe councils.

For example, the city of Napa has wildfire-prone areas to its immediate east and west, making it possible a fire could reach the city. A fire at rural Lake Hennessey could foul a major city water supply with silt. Smoke from wildfires affects city dwellers’ health. Wildfires hurt Napa Valley’s tourism-based economy.

“People in the city are not insulated,” Thompson said.

Exactly when peak wildfire season will hit this year is a question mark. All five of Napa County's recent megafires began from mid-August through October, four of them after August.

“I think there’s a potential the destructive fires starting a bit earlier than we have seen in the past. That’s really a moving target. It’s really weather dependent,” county Fire Chief Jason Martin said.

April rains may keep the brush from drying out for a little longer. But Martin said the late-season rains won't help fire prevention, since they add to the grass crop and are quickly followed by warm temperatures.

Measure L a factor

Napa County last year launched a spate of wildfire protection activity. Having three major wildfires in 2017 and two in 2020 put the issue on the front burner, with everyone from citizens to the wine industry calling on the county to take action.

Napa Firewise proposed a five-year, $42 million fuel reduction plan. The first year of work cost $5.4 million, with the county agreeing to pay.

Projects already completed include the Angwin and Silverado fuel reduction work, the Circle Oaks perimeter fuel break, Berryessa Estates defensible space and roadside fuel reduction work on Atlas Peak and in Soda Canyon.

Napa County spent $1.84 million to base a water-dropping Black Hawk helicopter at Napa County Airport for fire season. That was in addition to a Chinook helicopter based there by Cal Fire.

The county spent $36,000 to lease a high-tech early fire detection system, but only for the tail end of the season and only for three cameras.

So what’s on tap for 2022?

That remains to be seen. County officials said spending some $9 million annually for a sustained fire prevention push could eat away at core county services.

County supervisors responded by placing Measure L on the June 7 ballot. The quarter-cent sales tax would raise about $10 million annually for the county and its cities for fire services and programs.

Meanwhile, the full extent of this summer’s wildfire prevention push remains in kind of a Measure L limbo. Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said he won't know how much money might be available until he knows the measure's fate.

“The timing is tight, but it’s also lining up well,” Gregory said. “Hopefully, we’ll know shortly after June 7 the result of the election. The next week, we have our first budget hearing.”

Napa Firewise's second year fuel reduction plan calls for almost $10 million in projects. Locations range from near Napa’s Browns Valley to near American Canyon to near the Veterans Home of California at Yountville to Mount Veeder.

“The money won’t be here if we don’t get Measure L passed,” Thompson said. “We’ll get something from the county...We won’t get $9 million from the county.”

But Measure L is opposed by the Napa County Taxpayers Association. Among other things, the group says the county should seek funding from the state and says a sales tax hike would hurt local residents already dealing with inflation.

Helicopters and high-tech fire detection

It’s also unclear if the county will once again lease a water-dropping Black Hawk helicopter.

Angwin resident Mike Hackett at the April 19 county Board of Supervisors meeting urged supervisors to spend money on rapid aircraft response. That’s the way to protect against wildfires amid high winds, he said.

“I’m as scared as anybody else who lives there,” Hackett said.

Martin said air support is important. But he stressed it’s not a cure-all.

“If I have aircraft that are flying and dropping and I don’t have enough personnel to respond to the incident, the fire is going to continue to grow,” he said. “It may slow down in small little spots, but the key component is the boots on the ground.”

This year, Cal Fire will again have a helicopter based at Napa County Airport, one in neighboring Sonoma County and one in Lake County. Fixed-wing firefighting aircraft come out of Sonoma County, Ukiah and Sacramento, he said.

“We’re in a really good position,” Martin said.

Napa County must decide if it wants to pay to add a Black Hawk helicopter or other aircraft to the mix.

A county-contracted helicopter would always be available to respond to a Napa County fire. The Cal Fire helicopter based at Napa County Airport last summer was temporarily reassigned to help fight massive fires to the north.

Gregory last week told the Napa Valley Register the county needs to commit to having rapid response aircraft on standby here and nearby.

“However we do that, it does sound like Cal Fire will provide additional resources this year,” he said. “I need to learn more about that.”

Then there’s the question of an early fire detection system. The county last year paid for three high-tech cameras, one at Clover Flat Landfill, one on Diamond Mountain and one on Atlas Peak.

The goal was to get a firefighting jump on the next potential megafire and stop it in its tracks. Fortunately for the county, no such fire happened in 2021 to test the system.

Napa County last year also went out to bid for a more extensive, high-tech early warning system for this year. On April 19, the Board of Supervisors voted to reject all bids and did not put the project out to bid again.

For one thing, supervisors wanted to see what happens with Measure L. They didn’t necessarily see the early detection system as the top priority if the measure fails and firefighting money is tighter.

Early detection is an appealing idea, a county report said. But none of the companies interested in coming to Napa County have a track record or existing contracts to validate they can perform as promised, it added.

Spending anywhere from a half-million dollars to $1.6 million annually on an unproven concept is a gamble. No company could give more than a single example or two of consistent improvement over the current 911 reporting model, the report said.

Napa County is moving ahead with some fire prevention efforts. The county is resuming its chipping program to help rural property owners dispose of dead and dry vegetation. It advised more than 80 property owners last winter on how to prepare defensible space.

But the full wildfire protection picture for 2022 remains in that Measure L limbo.

“I don’t know what our resources are until after election day,” Gregory said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

