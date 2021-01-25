Napa County braces for season's first big storm

The National Weather Service is a little more concerned about burn scars to the south, such as in the Santa Cruz mountains. That area is expected to see more rain than the North Bay, perhaps 10 inches or more in spots, he said.

Predictions call for Napa County to be hit with strong winds as well as heavy rains. Winds could be 15 mph to 30 mph, with gusts of 50 mph to 60 mph — and possibly not only on the mountain peaks. Murdock said winds could also come through the valley.

In other words, Napa County is facing what might now seem like an old-fashioned storm, the type that hits several times during some rain years but has been absent so far this season.

Pacific Gas and Electric warned customers Monday that the coming storm could lead to power outages.

“Our team is closely watching this storm system series and where it could hit the hardest so we’re ready to restore power safely and efficiently,” said PG&E Manager of Meteorology and Fire Science Scott Strenfel.

American Canyon said the rains could cause minor flooding on Wetlands Edge Road and near creeks. A self-serve sandbag station is available at City Hall, 4381 Broadway.