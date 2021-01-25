Napa County braces for season's first big storm

Napa County could see its seasonal rainfall total doubled by week’s end if National Weather Service predictions become reality.
As of Monday, about four inches of rain had fallen at Napa State Hospital since the water year began on Oct. 1. That is only about 30% of normal to date in what has been a dry winter.
Napa County locations could see three to six inches of rain Tuesday through Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said on Monday morning. Higher elevations could see six inches and areas closer to the bay three to four inches.
Storms so far this rainy season have been on the small side, with the city of Napa receiving a tenth-of-an-inch here and a half-inch there. It hasn’t added up to much.
Murdock called the weekend spattering of rain “just a cold front coming through.” In contrast, the storm-to-come should tap into an atmospheric river.
“With an atmospheric river, it’s just a lot of moisture traveling along an expressway entering our area,” he said.
Napa County is under a flash flood watch from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. Murdock said the National Weather Service is keeping an eye on the burn scar areas from the Glass and Hennessey fires.
If rains reach a certain intensity, they could trigger debris flows. Murdock urged people living in the burned areas to keep track of forecasts and have a go-bag in case they need to evacuate.
The National Weather Service is a little more concerned about burn scars to the south, such as in the Santa Cruz mountains. That area is expected to see more rain than the North Bay, perhaps 10 inches or more in spots, he said.
Predictions call for Napa County to be hit with strong winds as well as heavy rains. Winds could be 15 mph to 30 mph, with gusts of 50 mph to 60 mph — and possibly not only on the mountain peaks. Murdock said winds could also come through the valley.
In other words, Napa County is facing what might now seem like an old-fashioned storm, the type that hits several times during some rain years but has been absent so far this season.
Pacific Gas and Electric warned customers Monday that the coming storm could lead to power outages.
“Our team is closely watching this storm system series and where it could hit the hardest so we’re ready to restore power safely and efficiently,” said PG&E Manager of Meteorology and Fire Science Scott Strenfel.
American Canyon said the rains could cause minor flooding on Wetlands Edge Road and near creeks. A self-serve sandbag station is available at City Hall, 4381 Broadway.
St. Helena warned residents to be careful while driving. Sandbags are available at the east dead end of Adams Street and Crane Park between the school and tennis courts.
On the positive side, the storms will bring water to local reservoirs. The city of Napa uses Lake Hennessey reservoir in the mountains east of Rutherford and it is 68% full.
Initial rain will be falling on soils that are not yet saturated. City Deputy Utilities Director Joy Eldredge said it might take the first inch or two to get the creeks flowing into the reservoir.
Between its reservoir storage and State Water Project supplies, the city isn’t in a dire situation heading into the summer, Eldredge said. Still, the storms to date have yet to nudge Lake Hennessey water levels upward.
“Four inches would be great,” she said.
The atmospheric river could be gone after Thursday, but not necessarily the rain. Murdock said there is chances of rain over the weekend from a different weather dynamic.
County officials as well as the National Weather Service are thinking about the potential for debris flows. "Slides are possible in areas where fires burned more severely, slopes are steep and soils are less compacted," said David Morrison, the county's planning director.
Cal Fire and the California Department of Conservation identified 78 areas where structures are at low, moderate or high risk of fire-related debris flows and flooding, he said. Go to https://bit.ly/3piQh8h to view the reports.
The Hennessey and Glass fires destroyed buildings and structures, leaving behind 609 sites with structural ash and debris. These pollutants have the potential to run into creeks.
Morrison said all sites have been cleared of hazardous household debris. Twelve sites have been cleared of structural ash and debris, with another 62 needing to be cleared and awaiting testing.
The county worked with the state to install erosion control measures in areas where the fires destroyed structures and sediments from the sites could wash away, he said.
