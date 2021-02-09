Napa County breaks down demographics of COVID-19-related deaths

Napa County offered a more complete analysis Tuesday of the 59 local deaths attributable to COVID-19.
Forty-four percent have been non-Hispanic whites, while 39% have been people who identify as Latino/Latinx, the county said. Another 7% have been Asian, with 6% unknown and 4% "other."
By sex, 58% have been men and 42% female, the county reported.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Broken down by age: 19% under 65, 25% between 65 and 74, 20% between 75 and 84 and 34% age 85 and older. The average age is 77.
Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total since March to 8,689. Deaths were unchanged at 59. Cases have been on the decline since mid-January.
Local hospitals reported caring for 26 COVID patients, a total unchanged since Monday.
Bay Area hospitals had 21.6% of Intensive Care Unit beds available, while in Napa County the figure was 21%.
The county reported administering 1,478 COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, bringing the total since December to 31,887.
Both Napa County Public Health and St. Helena Hospital said they have enough vaccine this week to give second doses to everyone who had been scheduled to receive one.
The first doses were suspended last week so that people who need second doses could complete their course of preventive treatment in a timely manner. Limited first vaccinations resumed this week for health care workers and people over 75.
The county expects to receive 4,950 Moderna and Pfizer doses this week for its clinics, said Janet Upton, the county’s public information officer.
The form for showing interest in being vaccinated is available at countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines.
People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations once the first doses resume.
Residents are also encouraged to show interest on the state’s MyTurn tool that will eventually be rolled out statewide. The address: https://myturn.ca.gov.
People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: EMOTIONAL REUNION FOR DOG AND OWNER AFTER HOUSE FIRE
SEE NOW: THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Members of the 1970-71 and 1971-72 Napa High boys basketball teams talk about the last year before section playoffs were introduced, from not …
Sarah Tinloy was getting ready for her 10th season as head coach of the Vintage High girls water polo program when the COVID-19 pandemic force…
Louie Giammona was selected by the New York Jets in the eighth round of the 1976 NFL Draft. After playing two seasons with the Jets, he was th…
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
Fran Finch, who died in an automobile accident on Nov. 21, is remembered by her mother, Kathy Dellwardt, Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Associati…
There wasn’t a lot that Ralph Griffin knew about Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards before Saturday.
Napa brothers Jack and Bennett Goller will be teammates again at Colby College in Maine.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.