Napa County breaks down demographics of COVID-19-related deaths

Napa County offered a more complete analysis Tuesday of the 59 local deaths attributable to COVID-19.

Forty-four percent have been non-Hispanic whites, while 39% have been people who identify as Latino/Latinx, the county said. Another 7% have been Asian, with 6% unknown and 4% "other."

By sex, 58% have been men and 42% female, the county reported.

Broken down by age: 19% under 65, 25% between 65 and 74, 20% between 75 and 84 and 34% age 85 and older. The average age is 77.

Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total since March to 8,689. Deaths were unchanged at 59. Cases have been on the decline since mid-January.

Local hospitals reported caring for 26 COVID patients, a total unchanged since Monday.

Bay Area hospitals had 21.6% of Intensive Care Unit beds available, while in Napa County the figure was 21%.

The county reported administering 1,478 COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, bringing the total since December to 31,887.

Both Napa County Public Health and St. Helena Hospital said they have enough vaccine this week to give second doses to everyone who had been scheduled to receive one.