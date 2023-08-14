Updated at 2:37 p.m. Monday — The discovery of what officials called a suspicious package forced an hour-long evacuation of the Napa County administration building Monday afternoon, but workers later received the all-clear to return.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the package at about 12:30 p.m., and employees and visitors received the order at 12:43 p.m. to clear out the third floor of county headquarters at 1195 Third St., according to sheriff’s Lt. Jon Thompson.

The package that caused the evacuation was found in an area near the third-floor office of Ryan J. Alsop, the county executive officer, according to county spokesperson Janet Upton. After the evacuation order, a building-wide alert was issued to all staff within two minutes, she said.

Following a pre-existing plan, employees departed all three floors and the basement of county headquarters and walked to nearby Veterans Memorial Park on Third and Main streets, according to Upton.

Designating the park as a gathering point allows county officials to quickly learn who would be missing after a major incident, she said.

The sheriff’s office bomb team went to the building and determined the package was not a threat, and county staff were cleared to re-enter their offices at 1:45 p.m., according to Thompson.