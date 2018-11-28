Try 1 month for 99¢
The county wants up to 100 volunteers to participate in active shooter drills to train first responders on Jan. 4.

Napa County Emergency Services will be sponsoring two simultaneous drills in Calistoga and American Canyon from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a county flyer. Such drills will assess the immediate response of law enforcement, and fire and rescue personnel.

Volunteers would pretend to be victims, witnesses, bystanders and more.

Interested volunteers must email their full name, phone number and email address to volunteers@willdan.com by Dec. 14. They will receive a confirmation email with reporting times and locations, waivers, safety instructions and more.

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.