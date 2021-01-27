 Skip to main content
Napa County came out of Tuesday night's storm in good shape

Napa County came out of Tuesday night's storm in good shape

Napa County had prepared for flash floods and potential fire zone evacuations, but the storm that rolled through Tuesday night proved to be far more gentle.

The front passed over Napa quicker than had been originally predicted, which reduced rainfall totals, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday morning. 

Totals in the Napa Valley were mostly under 2 inches, with less than an inch falling at the Napa County Airport, the Weather Service said.

Napa County Public Works reported a couple of trees down and a few small rock slides in Butts Canyon, Pope Valley and Deer Park, but otherwise conditions were very quiet, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer. 

The county had issued an evacuation warning Tuesday evening for residents in areas burned by the Hennessey and Glass fires last year, but there were no flash floods, Upton said.

Pacific Gas & Electric said 120 customers lost power due to a weather-related fault on Soda Canyon Road, and 13 customers had their electricity go out in Calistoga.

The National Weather Service canceled its flood watch Wednesday, a day early. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall between Wednesday and Friday as smaller bands of moisture move through the area, forecasters said.

This weekend will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, with more rain likely at the start of next week.

According to the county's rain gauges, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, storm totals included: Angwin, 2"; Napa River at Lincoln Avenue in Napa, 1.69"; Mount Veeder, 1.58"; Mount George, 2.09"; Hopper Creek in Yountville, 1.69" and Dunaweal Lane in Calistoga, 2.01."

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

