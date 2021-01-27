Napa County came out of Tuesday night's storm in good shape

Napa County had prepared for flash floods and potential fire zone evacuations, but the storm that rolled through Tuesday night proved to be far more gentle.

The front passed over Napa quicker than had been originally predicted, which reduced rainfall totals, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday morning.

Totals in the Napa Valley were mostly under 2 inches, with less than an inch falling at the Napa County Airport, the Weather Service said.

Napa County Public Works reported a couple of trees down and a few small rock slides in Butts Canyon, Pope Valley and Deer Park, but otherwise conditions were very quiet, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer.

The county had issued an evacuation warning Tuesday evening for residents in areas burned by the Hennessey and Glass fires last year, but there were no flash floods, Upton said.

Pacific Gas & Electric said 120 customers lost power due to a weather-related fault on Soda Canyon Road, and 13 customers had their electricity go out in Calistoga.