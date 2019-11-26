The County of Napa celebrated with its public and private partners on Monday with the ceremonial opening of Napa Courtyards, a 20-unit apartment complex with affordable rents as well as dedicated units for the homeless.
The ribbon cutting at Napa Courtyards, 535 Coombsville Road, marked the second time in less than two weeks that Napa County along with the City of Napa and a nonprofit developer debuted new affordable workforce housing. On Nov. 15, Stoddard West with 50 apartments renting at affordable rents was formally opened.
“This is our second ribbon cutting in 10 days that we’ve done for affordable housing with the city and county coming into partnership,” said County Supervisor Belia Ramos, who spoke at the event. “That is truly remarkable.”
Napa Courtyards features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available to individuals and families earning up to 60% of the area median income. Rents range in price from a low of $534 for a one-bedroom to $1,501 for three-bedrooms.
All 20 units have been rented, with a waiting list of 150 people. Five of the 20 apartments are being rented to people who were homeless before moving into Napa Courtyards.
The project cost $8.9 million to build, according to nonprofit developer The Pacific Companies. Napa County provided $3.5 million of the funding, with the remainder coming from construction loans and deferred costs.
Mike Kelly, business developer with The Pacific Companies, lauded the County for its support and patience in helping make the project that took six years to develop a reality.
“The County has been an amazing partner on this project every step of the way,” said Kelly. “This project is something we’re very proud to produce.”
Because Napa Courtyards is located within the City of Napa, the project needed and got the approval of city leaders. Mayor Jill Techel and City Councilmember Mary Luros spoke at Monday’s ribbon cutting.
“When you see something finished like this,” said Techel, “You go, ‘Wow! We’re doing it right.’”
Luros, who lives three blocks from Napa Courtyards, said she watched it grow day by day as she drove by on Coombsville Road. She noted that a similar project on the same site failed to develop last decade after neighbors raised objections to what was then a proposed three-story complex.
Napa Courtyards is only two-stories in height, and succeeded without opposition from those living nearby.
“Neighbors can be fearful of what affordable housing is,” said Luros. “But I’m so excited to be able to say I live right by affordable housing. Napa Courtyards is beautiful, it’s healthy, it’s sustainable and it’s an exciting and vibrant addition to our community.”