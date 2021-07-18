 Skip to main content
Napa County cell equipment policies don't please everyone
Infrastructure

Napa County cell equipment policies don't please everyone

Napa County allowed Illumination Technologies to install this tree-disguised monopole at Silverado Trail and Soda Canyon Road.

 Barry Eberling

Napa County has approved seven Verizon cell antennas on telephone poles along Silverado Trail and a 60-foot-tall monopole disguised as a cedar near Soda Canyon, but none required a public hearing.

All are in county right-of-ways along rural roads, so the rules are different than for private property. All received the required encroachment permit from the county staff.

Should Napa County in such cases require public hearings before the Planning Commission? Public comments during last Tuesday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting showed not everyone in the community is on the same wavelength.

“A public hearing before the Planning Commission provides transparency,” said Valerie Wolf of the Napa Neighborhood Association for Safe Technology.

Napa County officials say county policies are sound and are within the bounds of overarching federal policies. Skeptics voice concern over possible health effects from radio frequency radiation and equipment they say can mar views.

Wolf mentioned those seven Verizon small cell antennas approved along Silverado Trail. A public hearing would have allowed residents living nearby to ask for a 500-foot setback to allay health concerns and protect property values, she said.

“Residents deserved that then and deserve that going forward,” Wolf said.

Public Work Director Steven Lederer said that the county notifies property owners within 1,000 feet of proposed cell facilities in county right-of ways. It received no feedback in the case of the Silverado Trail antennas.

Some neighbors objected in the case of the Soda Canyon monopole. Lederer said the county worked with these neighbors, changed where the pole would be located by a couple hundred feet and satisfied most of them.

The Soda Canyon monopole was done as part of a pilot project and does not yet have county permission for telecommunication equipment. It has drawn opposition from the Napa County Progressive Alliance Steering Committee.

“There is now standing in plain view a 60-foot monopole disguised as a tree close to a historic business and homes with residents concerned about the aesthetic impacts to their properties and a well-traveled road, and possible future health effects of (radio frequency) radiation,” the group said in a letter to the county.

The group called on the county to investigate the particulars of how Lederer came to grant the encroachment permit.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said he believes safeguards are in place with the county policies. He also mentioned incentivizing utility companies to invest in the community.

“I see this as a public benefit for our local residents,” Pedroza said. “Telecom and connectivity is critical. It’s part of our vision of being a 21st-century county.”

Napa County is limited as to what it can consider when deciding whether to approve a telecommunication request, Lederer said. The Federal Communications Commission, for example, sets the rules on possible health effects from radio frequency radiation.

“We can consider aesthetics…but really not much else,” Lederer said.

Private property is a different matter than county rights-of-way. Telecommunications facilities proposed there under county rules sometimes, but not always, require a public hearing before the Planning Commission.

For example, the commission in recent years approved 50-foot-tall and 55-foot-tall faux pine telecommunications poles at Eagle Vines Golf Club and a 127-foot-tall faux pine pole on a Sage Canyon ridge. No one objected.

However, there is one case of proposed monopoles in county rights-of-way that will result in a public hearing, though that hearing continues to be delayed.

Illumination Technologies California wants to erect about 23 telecommunication monopoles disguised as trees, many in county rights-of-way. It would lease these poles to telecommunication companies.

In return, it would give the county 11 poles with early wildfire detection equipment.

Lederer said Illumination Technologies has requested a significant change to the proposed terms, to the point where an acceptable deal has yet to be reached. County supervisors Tuesday delayed a public hearing on the matter until Aug. 17.

A public hearing is needed because Illumination Technologies is seeking an agreement that offers a public benefit, Lederer said. That is a different conversation than encroachment permits granted to telecommunication providers for individual poles in county right-of-ways, he added.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

