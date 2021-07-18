Napa County cell equipment policies don't please everyone

Napa County has approved seven Verizon cell antennas on telephone poles along Silverado Trail and a 60-foot-tall monopole disguised as a cedar near Soda Canyon, but none required a public hearing.
All are in county right-of-ways along rural roads, so the rules are different than for private property. All received the required encroachment permit from the county staff.
Should Napa County in such cases require public hearings before the Planning Commission? Public comments during last Tuesday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting showed not everyone in the community is on the same wavelength.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
“A public hearing before the Planning Commission provides transparency,” said Valerie Wolf of the Napa Neighborhood Association for Safe Technology.
Napa County officials say county policies are sound and are within the bounds of overarching federal policies. Skeptics voice concern over possible health effects from radio frequency radiation and equipment they say can mar views.
Wolf mentioned those seven Verizon small cell antennas approved along Silverado Trail. A public hearing would have allowed residents living nearby to ask for a 500-foot setback to allay health concerns and protect property values, she said.
“Residents deserved that then and deserve that going forward,” Wolf said.
Public Work Director Steven Lederer said that the county notifies property owners within 1,000 feet of proposed cell facilities in county right-of ways. It received no feedback in the case of the Silverado Trail antennas.
Some neighbors objected in the case of the Soda Canyon monopole. Lederer said the county worked with these neighbors, changed where the pole would be located by a couple hundred feet and satisfied most of them.
The Soda Canyon monopole was done as part of a pilot project and does not yet have county permission for telecommunication equipment. It has drawn opposition from the Napa County Progressive Alliance Steering Committee.
“There is now standing in plain view a 60-foot monopole disguised as a tree close to a historic business and homes with residents concerned about the aesthetic impacts to their properties and a well-traveled road, and possible future health effects of (radio frequency) radiation,” the group said in a letter to the county.
The group called on the county to investigate the particulars of how Lederer came to grant the encroachment permit.
Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said he believes safeguards are in place with the county policies. He also mentioned incentivizing utility companies to invest in the community.
“I see this as a public benefit for our local residents,” Pedroza said. “Telecom and connectivity is critical. It’s part of our vision of being a 21st-century county.”
Napa County is limited as to what it can consider when deciding whether to approve a telecommunication request, Lederer said. The Federal Communications Commission, for example, sets the rules on possible health effects from radio frequency radiation.
“We can consider aesthetics…but really not much else,” Lederer said.
Private property is a different matter than county rights-of-way. Telecommunications facilities proposed there under county rules sometimes, but not always, require a public hearing before the Planning Commission.
For example, the commission in recent years approved 50-foot-tall and 55-foot-tall faux pine telecommunications poles at Eagle Vines Golf Club and a 127-foot-tall faux pine pole on a Sage Canyon ridge. No one objected.
However, there is one case of proposed monopoles in county rights-of-way that will result in a public hearing, though that hearing continues to be delayed.
Illumination Technologies California wants to erect about 23 telecommunication monopoles disguised as trees, many in county rights-of-way. It would lease these poles to telecommunication companies.
In return, it would give the county 11 poles with early wildfire detection equipment.
Lederer said Illumination Technologies has requested a significant change to the proposed terms, to the point where an acceptable deal has yet to be reached. County supervisors Tuesday delayed a public hearing on the matter until Aug. 17.
A public hearing is needed because Illumination Technologies is seeking an agreement that offers a public benefit, Lederer said. That is a different conversation than encroachment permits granted to telecommunication providers for individual poles in county right-of-ways, he added.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
Major wine industry groups are calling on Napa County to explore running its own fire department for rural areas, rather than contracting with…
Napa Valley tourism has rebounded after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted by the state, but the industry hasn't yet recovered from the pandemi…
A Napa man and a Vallejo man have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital, a bombing th…
Like to dance? Napan plans to open dance hall (and wine tasting bar) in downtown Napa.
Homeowners at Calistoga Ranch resort have filed a lawsuit against Auberge Resorts for failing to provide adequate coverage for losses sustaine…
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
City officials say Chick-fil-A has been dropped as a tenant in a proposed Napa shopping center; opponents cheer abrupt move.
Napan Dan Knego can see art where others only see junk. And it's on display in his front yard.
Nine months ago Crystal Ellis of Napa was homeless and pregnant, living in a tent by the Napa River. Now, everything has changed.
Photos: Napa contractor and artist Dan Knego makes art from recycled parts
Dan Knego of Browns Valley makes art from recycled parts
Dan Knego of Browns Valley makes art from recycled parts
Dan Knego of Browns Valley makes art from recycled parts
Dan Knego of Browns Valley makes art from recycled parts
Dan Knego of Browns Valley makes art from recycled parts
Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!
Dan Knego of Browns Valley makes art from recycled parts
Dan Knego of Browns Valley makes art from recycled parts
Dan Knego of Browns Valley makes art from recycled wood
Dan Knego of Browns Valley makes art from recycled parts
Dan Knego of Browns Valley makes art from recycled parts
Dan Knego of Browns Valley makes art from recycled parts
Dan Knego of Browns Valley makes art from recycled parts
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.