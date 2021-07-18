Napa County cell equipment policies don't please everyone

Public Work Director Steven Lederer said that the county notifies property owners within 1,000 feet of proposed cell facilities in county right-of ways. It received no feedback in the case of the Silverado Trail antennas.

Some neighbors objected in the case of the Soda Canyon monopole. Lederer said the county worked with these neighbors, changed where the pole would be located by a couple hundred feet and satisfied most of them.

The Soda Canyon monopole was done as part of a pilot project and does not yet have county permission for telecommunication equipment. It has drawn opposition from the Napa County Progressive Alliance Steering Committee.

“There is now standing in plain view a 60-foot monopole disguised as a tree close to a historic business and homes with residents concerned about the aesthetic impacts to their properties and a well-traveled road, and possible future health effects of (radio frequency) radiation,” the group said in a letter to the county.

The group called on the county to investigate the particulars of how Lederer came to grant the encroachment permit.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said he believes safeguards are in place with the county policies. He also mentioned incentivizing utility companies to invest in the community.