An array of ceremonies on Memorial Day weekend will give Napa Valley residents a chance to honor relatives, friends and others who have died while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

Holiday observances are scheduled on Monday in Napa, American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga. In Yountville, the Veterans Home of California, the state’s largest military retirement community, will open its Memorial Day event to visitors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of local holiday events.

Napa

Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa will be host to the city’s annual Memorial Day observance, which will begin at 11:30 a.m., according to Katrina Gregory, the city's recreation manager. The ceremony will be organized by Napa-based American Legion Post 113.

The Napa ceremony will include a wreath presentation as well as a roll call of fallen comrades led by Bernie Narvaez, a City Council member and Marine Corps veteran. C.J. Bertagna of Post 113 will give the keynote address, and the Meadowlark Chorus will perform a musical tribute. The post’s honor guard will lead the call to colors, rifle salute and the playing of taps.

American Canyon

American Canyon will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Veterans Memorial Park, 2801 Broadway (Highway 29).

In a special tribute, attendees are invited to honor their loved ones by placing a personalized flag in their memory during a bell-ringing ceremony. Supplies will be provided.

The keynote speaker will be Kim Beasley, an active-duty military spouse and mental health professional with E5 Therapy of Suisun City who provides services to veterans, active military members and their families.

The ceremony also will feature a presentation of colors by the American Canyon Army recruiting station, an a cappella rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by American Canyon High School students, and a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance led by fifth-graders from Napa Junction Elementary School.

American Canyon’s observance is jointly organized by the city and American Canyon Troop Support, the American Canyon Lions and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1123.

Yountville

Yountville Pioneer Cemetery will host its 65th annual Memorial Day Service at the burial ground, on Jackson Street next to Yountville Park. The ceremony will be held Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m., a day ahead of other holiday events in the county.

The event will include a Memorial Day service reading by members of Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16, as well as the singing of “God Bless America” by Tori Anna Sophia and the playing of taps by trumpeter George Rothwell. The ceremony will conclude with a cannon volley by members of the George Yount Mountain Men of the Golden West.

On Monday, a Memorial Day ceremony will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Veterans Home of California, in the home’s memorial cemetery, according to Veterans Home spokesperson Joshua Kiser.

The observance will be the first at the Yountville home to be open to the public since the 2020 arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led the state Department of Veterans Affairs to impose strict curbs on visits to the military retirement community. In 2022, a few dozen people attended a ceremony with the placing of American flags on gravesites and the playing of taps, but CalVet opened the event only to Veterans Home residents, their families and staff members.

St. Helena

American Legion Post 199 is welcoming visitors to the Memorial Day observance at the St. Helena Public Cemetery. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Monday.

This year’s Memorial Day event will be the first at the cemetery since the installation of a new, 25-foot-tall flagpole earlier this month. The pole, twice as tall as the wooden staff it replaced, allows for the display of the U.S. and POW/MIA flags at half-staff when the president declares a time of national mourning.

For more information, call 707-967-9344.

Calistoga

Calistoga will be host to two observances on Memorial Day.

A traditional cemetery service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. at Calistoga Pioneer Cemetery by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, according to Dean Enderlin, commander of the group’s Col. Elmer Ellsworth Camp 23.

This year marks the 140th anniversary of the dedication of the Grand Army of the Republic plot, where Calistogans have gathered every Memorial Day since 1883 to pay their respects to those who died in service to their country. The centerpiece of the plot is an obelisk dedicated to the unknown dead of all wars.

The service at the cemetery will include a brief historic overview, traditional Civil War song selection, reading of GAR General Order No. 11 (issued in 1868 by Gen. John Logan to proclaim Memorial Day), and a reading of the names of all known veterans buried in Pioneer Cemetery. A three-volley black powder musket salute performed by a Civil War honor guard the playing of taps by Nina Peterson will conclude the roughly hour-long ceremony.

Calistoga’s second Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the city’s Veterans Memorial at Logvy Park, hosted by Calistoga’s American Legion Post 231.

St. Helena Star editor Jesse Duarte contributed to this report.