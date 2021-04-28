Napa County child abuse cases fall — but there's a catch

Of the 162 substantiated child abuse and neglect victims in 2020, 63 children were removed from their home, the report said.

People-of-color accounted for 54% of the referrals to Child Welfare Services, while accounting for less than 35% of the population. In addition, 67% of the referrals of child maltreatment were for neglect, the report said.

“Research suggests that concentrated poverty among demographic groups explains much of the difference in substantiated rates, particularly in substantiated rates of neglect,” the report said.

To that end, the report goes beyond listing statistics and looks at various ways to help families. Among them is having adequate, affordable child care.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Child care is essential for Napa County’s economic recovery, as most working families need child care in order to return to work,” it said. “Additionally, early care and education is critical for children to have a safe place to learn and get ready for a lifetime of learning, including kindergarten.”

The pandemic has been devastating for the early child care and education field. Napa County has lost seven child care sites, or 110 slots, the report found.