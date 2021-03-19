Napa County children expected to benefit from stimulus funds

She hasn’t come up with a “wish list” quite yet, said Peralez. “We usually like to wait and see what the parameters are going to be. But anything that will help us get back to normal operations,” is key, she said.

During the pandemic, most classroom sizes had to be cut in half. “We’re not serving our full enrollment. We would like to get back to full enrollment.”

Kerry Ahearn, CEO of Aldea Children & Family Services in Napa, said she definitely feels encouraged by the expected aid. Aldea provides mental health treatment and other support services to the community.

“It’s really putting a priority on the mental health and wellness of people in our community but the devil is in the details,” said Ahearn. “That always concerns me. The state and county has to decide how to divvy up the funds. I am hopeful. I know they want to get this money out fast.”

The isolation of COVID-19 has been a great strain on many in the community, especially children, said Ahearn.

Substance abuse, anxiety and depression have increased, said Ahearn. “We are seeing an increase in referrals to mental health services for kids and families. Everybody had to pivot to make huge changes in their lives, in work and school,” she said. That stress impacts everybody.