The Napa Firewise Chipping Program is ready for the upcoming 2019 fire season.
Residents in fire hazard zones, which is most of the rural county, can take advantage of the free program. They can reduce fuel on their property and have the piles chipped by the county.
Go to www.napafirewise.org to request chipping, or visit a fire station and get a mail-in form. A chipper may come within weeks or days, depending on requests in that area, a program press release said.
Piles must be stacked along an accessible road. Construction materials, poison oak or other stringy vines are not allowed because they might foul the chipper.
The program is provided by Napa County, Napa County Fire Department and Napa Communities Firewise Foundation.