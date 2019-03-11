Structurally deficient bridges

Napa County structurally deficient bridges in Vital Signs report:

- California Boulevard over Napa Creek in the city of Napa.

- Main Street over Napa Creek in the city of Napa.

- Soscol Avenue over Napa River in the city of Napa.

- Third Street over Napa River in the city of Napa.

- Lincoln Avenue over Napa River in the city of Napa.

- Trancas Street over the Napa River near the city of Napa.

- Trancas Street over Milliken Creek near the city of Napa.

- Hardman Avenue over the Napa River overflow.

- Yountville Cross Road over the Napa River.

- Highway 128 over Conn Creek east of Rutherford.

- Greenwood Avenue over Garnett Creek near Calistoga.

- Highway 29 over Troutdale Creek near Lake County. Caltrans has replaced the bridge since the Vital Signs report.

(Source: Metropolitan Transportation Commission Vital Signs)