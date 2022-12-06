Napa County chooses operators for major airport renovation

Napa County, after a six-year effort, has put the pieces in place to spur what local officials hope will be a rejuvenation of Napa County Airport.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved 30-year agreements with 10-year options with two fixed-base operators for the county-owned airport. Atlantic Aviation will continue operating there and Skyservice US will come to the airport.

As a result, the county expects the aging terminal to be demolished and the two operators to each build a terminal, as well as build a fuel farm and other facilities. Each company also will improve a hangar.

The 2021-22 county grand jury said existing airport facilities look as if taken from a 1960s airport movie set. The renovated airport, if all goes as planned, is to look like a 21st-century “Skyport to the Wine Country,” as the county calls its airport.

"This is so monumental," Supervisor Diane Dillon said. "We are excited to see this happen."

"That's what we are commemorating this day — that this airport has the potential to be something outstanding," said Supervisor Belia Ramos.

Fixed-base operators typically build facilities in return for long-term leases to provide fuel, charters, parking, maintenance and other money-making airport services.

From its origins nearly 80 years ago, Napa County Airport has been a single-operator airport, with Atlantic Aviation a successor to the original operator. The question facing the county has been whether the airport can support two operators.

Those involved decided the answer is yes.

Louis Pepper, CEO of Atlantic Aviation, said the entire industry has expanded. He also noted the popularity of high-end resort destinations such as the Napa Valley.

Over the 40-year terms of the two agreements, the airport should get $130 million in benefits, including rents and fees and construction, a county report said. Each operator will work on 10 acres.

Renovation work will come in stages. The county must move its airport offices out of the existing terminal to the former Japan Air Lines building, demolish the terminal, vacate storage facilities and realign a section of the sewer main, among other tasks. This work is to be finished in about a year and a half.

Atlantic Aviation and Skyservice are to submit development plans in 2023. The two new terminals are to be finished in about 2 1/2 years.

Napa County Airport has no commercial airline service. It is used by corporate jets, air taxi services and private planes.

Atlantic Aviation became the Napa County Airport fixed-base operator when it bought former operator Lynx FBO Network earlier this year. Pepper told the Board of Supervisors that the goal is bring a world-class facility to a world-class destination.

"We're ready to go," Pepper said. "We've lined up resources, we've lined up money, so we're just waiting for the go-ahead."

Skyservice, previously known as Leading Edge, is a fixed-base operator at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle and two central Oregon facilities — Bend Municipal Airport and Redmond Municipal Airport-Roberts Field, among other locations.

"We'll bring the world-class service that we've been known for the last 36 years here to Napa County and for the airport," Skyservice chief of staff Ty Dubay told supervisors. "So we're very excited."

Napa County Airport had its beginnings in the early 1940s. The Napa Chamber of Commerce wanted a Napa Valley airfield established. World War II provided the opportunity.

In 1942, the U.S. Navy proposed building a local airfield for use during the war. The Chamber of Commerce asked all local real estate firms to provide information on possible sites. A 130-acre tract near Yountville was chosen, but apparently things didn’t work out.

Another chance came when the Army wanted a local airfield to base its bombers for coastal defense. The present-day airport site in the south county near wetlands emerged.

Napa County agreed to purchase the necessary land. The Army Corps of Engineers would build the airport at a cost of $1.2 million, with the county to take possession of it after the war.

“Future air transportation in the entire Bay Area is of vital concern to this area and Napa County should take this opportunity to prepare for the future,” Jack Behrens of the Napa Chamber of Commerce said in 1943.

Government workers by August 1943 were grading the airport land. By December, the airport was almost finished.

The county took a step toward airport renovations in 2019, when it used $16.5 million in federal grants to renovate the main, mile-long concrete runway from 1943 and another nearby runway with asphalt. The concrete on that original runway had begun breaking up in spots and needed patch jobs.