Napa County and its five cities may be tested in their resolve to create a regional climate action plan if they have to foot the bill themselves.

Their hope had been that a state grant would cover $595,000 for the carbon-cutting plan. The county learned on May 31 that the application has been denied.

County staff also asked Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry to try to secure $500,000, which could be used to prepare environmental documents for the plan. The fate of that request is tied up with the California budget, with the state facing an estimated $31.5 billion deficit.

All of this leaves the possibility that the county and cities may have to pay if they want a regional climate action plan and environmental document, with a high-end estimate topping $1 million.

Another option — besides not doing a plan — is to cut back on its scope and cost. For example, a county report said it is cheaper to develop aspirational actions than measurable, possibly controversial actions requiring data to determine results.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors weighed in on behalf of the unincorporated county outside of the cities. Supervisors want a regional plan with substance.

“Enough of the talking. ... It’s easy to play with other people’s money," Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said. "We have to put our own money into it and our own values into it.”

A climate action plan is in part a kind of recipe book for carbon cutting. Possible steps mentioned in the past range from adding commuter trains to raising the number of winery visitors using shuttles to increasing the use of low-pollution farm equipment.

A regional plan would encompass Napa County and each municipality, having them tackle greenhouse gas emission cuts as a team rather than separately.

"I believe we should actually come in with whatever money is needed to get this rolling, to get a good regional climate action plan,” Supervisor Joelle Gallagher said.

But there are questions to be answered.

“How much of a Cadillac plan do we want?” asked David Morrison, the interim county executive officer.

Supervisors agreed the next step is creating a request for proposals from firms that could prepare a regional climate action plan. That would shed more light on the options for the scope and the potential costs.

Napa County and its cities previously calculated cost-sharing for climate change programs as part of their Climate Action Committee, a joint-powers agreement among them. The county pays 33%, the city of Napa 29.9%, American Canyon 12.8%, St. Helena 8.5%, Calistoga 8.3% and the town of Yountville 7.5%.

Using that formula, a $1 million regional climate action plan and environmental study would cost the county $361,350.

Resident David Graves, in letters and during public comments, voiced various ideas on climate change to the county. They included an emphasis on creating urban forests and build-out of an electric DC fast charger network for electric vehicles, as well as hydrogen fueling.

“Our fellow members of the community are the key to success — climate action is not a government project, though government action is important,” Graves wrote. “Everyone’s voice should be heard to imagine what a sustainable future will look like.”

Also on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors:

— Raised the annual assessment paid by grape growers for farmworker housing from $12 to $13 per acre of planted grapes. As required, that in turn raises the nightly rent to be paid by lodgers at the county’s three farmworker housing centers from $15 to $16. Rent includes meals.

“Inflation has really caused utilities and food costs to go up significantly,” county Housing and Homeless Services Director Jennifer Palmer said.

— Raised the annual assessment paid by grape growers to combat wine-grape pests and diseases from $9.15 to $10.70 per planted acre.

— Set a public hearing over an appeal of an erosion control permit for the proposed Le Colline vineyard near Angwin for Aug. 15.

— Heard a report on emergency medical services in Napa County. Ambulance provider American Medical Response in 2022 met the response time criteria in its county contract 93% of the time, higher than the 90% required.

