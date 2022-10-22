Napa County cities, farmers want end to three-year drought

Winter will tell whether Napa County’s “severe” drought will be washed away or worsen to “extreme” or, worst of all, “exceptional.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor lists the county’s drought status. Three consecutive, subpar rain years are the problem.

Napa County State Hospital since 1920 has averaged about 24.7 inches of rain annually. But since 2019, the annual totals have been 12.16 inches, 10.24 inches and 21.22 inches.

The water year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Only gray clouds would be a silver lining for Napa County. Stormy weather would be fair indeed.

“This is a La Nina year,” said Mike Pechner of Fairfield-based Golden West Meteorology.

That’s usually an ominous proclamation amid a drought. La Nina refers to colder Pacific Ocean equatorial waters and is often associated with dry years. But that may not be true this year.

“I think there is a good possibility that the North Bay and Napa Valley could have near normal rainfall for the winter and more evenly distributed than last year,” Pechner said.

During the just-ended 2021-22 water year, the county received big rains in October and December and not much else.

All La Ninas aren’t equal. Pechner said La Ninas with colder temperatures are more likely to result in normal rainfall years. This year's La Nina appears to be colder than those during the previous two winters.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gives Northern California equal chances of having above, below or normal rainfall. The line for below-normal chances is just to the south of the Bay Area.

That standby, The Old Farmer’s Almanac, has a 2023 prediction for California as soothing as the sound of rainfall on a roof.

“Winter will be warmer and wetter than normal, with above mountain snows,” the publication said.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been in the weather-predicting business since 1792. It combines a secret sunspot formula created by its founder during the Washington Administration with today’s science.

Despite all of the data from satellites and computers (and sun spots), correctly forecasting a rain season is tricky business.

“If we could get a crystal ball that would work and work past 10 days, that would be fantastic,” said Garrett Buckland of Napa County's Premiere Viticultural Services.

Rainfall fills local reservoirs and replenishes groundwater. It provides water for Napa County’s cities and its famed vineyards.

The city of Napa receives water from local Lake Hennessey reservoir and from the State Water Project, which takes water from Sierra snow melt that runs into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

City Deputy Utilities Director Joy Eldredge said Lake Hennessey in the mountains east of Rutherford is about 74% full. That compares to about 60% in fall of 2021.

“It’s not great, but it’s good,” she said. “Better than we were last year.”

She’d like to see a “fill-and-spill” water year ahead for Lake Hennessey. Normal rainfall during the rainy season could do it, depending on such factors as getting a few soaking storms.

Eldredge said the first 6 inches to 8 inches of rainfall during the season saturates the ground for runoff. From that point, each inch of rain results in a foot of Hennessey recharge. The reservoir is 11 feet short of capacity.

As for the State Water Project, water from the Sierras is stored in Lake Oroville in Butte County prior to being released to flow to the Delta. Lake Oroville as of mid-October was 34% full.

"We need to count on a very low water allocation," Eldredge said.

She has heard of the La Nina conditions. That often puts Napa County in the border area, where La Nina doesn't necessarily signify dry or not, she said.

From a grape-growing perspective, 8 inches to 10 inches of rain is usually enough to fill the soil profile, Buckland said. The needs of a vineyard pales next to the needs of the environment. He’s more concerned about a drought’s effects on such things as watercourses, he said.

“You look to Paso Robles and other places where we get 8 inches of rain kind of as the wet year and we’re still able to sustainably grow grapes in those particularly locations,” Buckland said. “But obviously, we’re looking for a lot more.”

The biggest thing growers are concerned about is the timing of the last rainfall. He'd consider 4 or 5 inches of rain in May a wet year, independent of the cumulative total, Buckland said.

Still, growers are looking to the skies and hoping for clouds.

“We’re always scared,” Buckland said. “We as farmers have one eye on the weather all the time. That’s what we do.”

Amid a three-year drought, city-dwellers might be in the same frame of mind.