Napa County’s effort to sell its 8.6-acre Old Sonoma Road property to the city of Napa to create housing and retail continues, even though the city's interest in also using the site for a temporary city hall has waned.
The two parties have made no announcement on the talks since May. When contacted by the Napa Valley Register, Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan noted the city has in recent months experienced staff and elected leadership changes.
“There’s no hard-and-fast legal deadline,” Rattigan said. “I think we’re aware and understand the city is transitioning and needs a little more time.”
Interim City Manager Steve Potter said the city remains interested in buying the county’s former Health and Human Services Agency campus at 2344 Old Sonoma Road within city borders.
“I would say it’s slow, methodical forward progress,” he said.
County and city officials in May announced the framework for a possible deal. The city of Napa would buy the site and use the vacated Health and Human Services buildings for a temporary city hall while it built a new city hall downtown.
Then the city would sell the Old Sonoma Road property to its partner on the city hall project, Plenary Properties Napa. Plenary would transform the site into a new city neighborhood with both market-rate and affordable housing.
But a few things have changed. Potter, who took the interim city manager position in July, said it looks less likely the city will use the Old Sonoma Road site as temporary headquarters and is in discussions for other locations.
Also, the City Council will soon have two new members in Mary Luros and Liz Alessio. Luros and Alessio during their campaigns questioned whether the city should move forward with Plenary on the city hall project in its present form and scale.
Whether a deal for the Old Sonoma Road site would be impacted by new ideas on the city hall project remains to be seen, given Plenary's possible involvement in both projects.
Plenary has expressed in interest in building housing at the Old Sonoma Road site, Potter said. Other parties have contacted the city who are interested in building housing there as well.
For now, the city remains the sole party negotiating with the county to buy the Old Sonoma Road site.
“I am optimistic that we can reach a deal with the city,” Board of Supervisors Chair Brad Wagenknecht said. “I don’t think the city is still looking at moving city hall (temporarily) over there. That’s another issue.”
The city has the most to gain by seeing a very good project built at the Old Sonoma Road site, Wagenknecht said. The city can be the “ringmaster” for development there, he said.
Napa County has set $7.5 million as the minimum sale price for the land, with money to go toward helping to build a new county jail.
The county in 2017 had developed a proposed master plan for the Old Sonoma Road site that would see 172 apartments and townhouses built on the property. The idea was to get the necessary zoning approved by the city, then sell a ready-to-build project to a developer.
But the proposed master plan proved controversial with some neighbors and the county decided to take a time-out on the project. Then the city expressed interest a year ago in buying the site, leading to the ongoing negotiations.
The county has other options besides selling to the city. Two non-profit, affordable housing groups also expressed interest in buying the Old Sonoma Road site. The county could revive its master plan effort or simply sell the land to a developer.
“If this doesn’t work out for any reason, we’re back to having that discussion with the Board on what the next step looks like for county,” Rattigan said.