Napa County climate committee seeks greenhouse gas emission tally

Napa County and its cities and town are ready to tally up greenhouse gas emissions with the goal of eventually cutting them.

The county’s Climate Action Committee wants a greenhouse gas emission inventory done. A $50,000 grant from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District will pay for it, with completion slated for next summer.

This is to be the first countywide look at local greenhouse gas emissions since a 2009 study found the county and its cities in 2005 produced 1.2 million metric tons. Since then, the county's population has grown about 14%. California and the county have also taken emission-reduction steps.

All of this leaves the countywide total today a mystery.

“We need to know where we are to know where we want to go,” Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio said.

California has set statewide targets. It is to reduce emissions by 40% below 1990 levels by 2030, under a state Legislature mandate. It is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, under executive order by former Gov. Jerry Brown.

Local students with Napa Schools for Climate Action want Napa County to do its share. Among other things, students urged the Climate Action Committee to set its own goal of decreasing emissions to net zero by or before 2030. The committee has yet to do so.

That’s the backdrop against which the Climate Action Committee is acting.

Consulting firm Ascent Environmental Inc. will total greenhouse gas emissions in the unincorporated area and for American Canyon, Calistoga, the city of Napa, St. Helena and Yountville. It will break down the emissions by various sectors, such as transportation, buildings and agriculture.

In addition, the firm is to predict a business-as-usual emissions total for 2030. It is to identify cost-efficient and effective reduction strategies.

The Climate Action Committee can’t bind the county or its cities to take any particular carbon-cutting steps, be it banning gas leaf-blowers or something else. Each jurisdiction would have to take actions on its own.

County Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison suggested the Climate Action Committee might want to focus on vehicles and buildings that account for 50% to 75% of greenhouse gas emissions.

The greenhouse gas inventory is to use the state’s standard methodology that doesn’t yet include such short-lived pollutants as black carbon, which is soot. These pollutants have drawn more attention in recent years.

But the Climate Action Committee wants to measure black carbon and other short-lived pollutants as an additional task.

“I think if we don’t check it now, waiting 10 years to find out is going to be a problem,” American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph said.

The committee also wants to look at carbon sequestration in trees and forests. That includes potential changes in carbon sequestration resulting from land use changes and ways to increase sequestration in natural lands, working lands and cities.

Looking at short-lived pollutants and carbon sequestration is $47,550 more than the $50,000 grant can cover. But that’s still the recommendation of the Climate Action Committee.

“Congratulations to you all for choosing the highest option,” Christina Benz of Napa Climate NOW! told the committee on Oct. 22.

Napa County and its cities and town would have to pay the additional cost. Napa County would have to pay $15,692, the city of Napa $14,217, American Canyon $6,086, St. Helena $4,042 and Yountville $3,566.

The county Board of Supervisors on Nov. 16 voted to have Ascent Environmental Inc. do the climate change inventory for the $50,000 covered by the grant. The county will authorize the short-lived pollutants and carbon sequestration work when and if the $47,750 is available.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

