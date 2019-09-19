{{featured_button_text}}
Coastal Clean-up Day (copy)

A group of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts (and their parents) pick up trash at Napa's South Wetlands during Coastal Clean-up Day in 2016.

 Register file photo

Napa County residents will have the opportunity to help keep Napa clean and the community healthy by intercepting cigarette butts, plastic bags, food wrappers, and plastic pollution of all types flowing into our ocean.

The 35th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The Napa County Resource Conservation District is offering six sites in the city of Napa.

Napa RCD has partnered with cities and organizations to also offer sites in Calistoga, St Helena, American Canyon, and Lake Berryessa.

To find a site in Napa County, visit www.NapaRCD.org/CoastalCleanupDay.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.