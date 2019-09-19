Napa County residents will have the opportunity to help keep Napa clean and the community healthy by intercepting cigarette butts, plastic bags, food wrappers, and plastic pollution of all types flowing into our ocean.
The 35th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The Napa County Resource Conservation District is offering six sites in the city of Napa.
Napa RCD has partnered with cities and organizations to also offer sites in Calistoga, St Helena, American Canyon, and Lake Berryessa.
To find a site in Napa County, visit www.NapaRCD.org/CoastalCleanupDay.