Napa County collision leaves three with major injuries, CHP says

Three people were hospitalized with major injuries resulting from a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on the Silverado Trail, the California Highway Patrol reported.
At about 3:25 p.m., a 2002 Honda driven by 47-year-old Margarito Trinidad of Napa pulled out of a driveway on the Trail south of Wapoo Hill Road, east of Yountville, CHP said in a news release. The Honda entered the path of a 2014 Volkswagen headed south at about 55 mph, and the front of the Volkswagen crashed into the left side of the Honda, according to the highway patrol.
American Medical Response ambulances took Trinidad to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, along with the two people inside the Volkswagen – the driver, 34-year-old David Massaro, and passenger Lauren Barrett, 31, of Sebastopol.
Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the collision, according to CHP.
Photos: Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade 1
People carry a banner wishing Napa a Happy 175th Birthday during the annual 4th of July parade through downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 2
Lil Witten holds flag as she prepares for the start of the annual 4th of July parade through downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 3
Heidi and Jon Page, right, prepare their VW van as the Pepperettes, left, practice before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 4
A classic car makes its way past spectators lining the streets of downtown Napa during the annual 4th of July parade on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 5
A musician blows on his Sousaphone Tuba during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 6
Members of North Bay BMX ride their bikes during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 7
Spectators gathered at Be Bubbly to watch the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 8
Napa Sunrise Rotary President Paul Oseso waves to the crowd as he rides in the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 9
Horse riders carrying the American flag and flag of California lead the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 11
Spectators line the streets of downtown Napa during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 12
From right to left Juliette Wheatley, 6, Olivia Wunderlich,2, and Jackson Wheatley, 9, watch the annual 4th of July parade as it makes its way through downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
A young boy stepped out to get a closer look at a massive truck during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Traditional Mexican masked dancers perform during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Traditional Mexican masked dancers perform during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
A BMX bike rider flies over two people laying in the street during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
People enjoy lunch inside Be Bubbly as spectators line the street and watch the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Spectators line the street and watch the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Three kids look on suspiciously at members of the Golden Gate Garrison’s 501st Legion dressed as storm troopers before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Spectators packed the street and the 2nd street parking garage to watch the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
A bicyclist rides past the Trader Joe’s float before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Empty chairs are seen lining the street before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Bailey Burrows, 7, checks on her horse before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Former Vice Mayor Doris Gentry, left, sits in a car before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Parade participants gather before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Toni von dem Hagen chats with Ken Rands while her dog Coco looks on before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Gianna Victorian, 2, enjoys a doughnut before participating in the annual 4th of July parade in downtown Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Members of North Bay BMX prepare to ride in the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Kids are seen sitting on the Aonair Winery float before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Jack Sins, left, hugs Mark Lucas before they walk with the Napa Valley Special Olympics crew in the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Jaime Mata gets a flag for his daughter Alina Rose, who is 1 year old, during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Lisa Lombardi takes a photo of her children, Ashley, 9, Lauren, 9, and Mark, 11, next to a fire truck before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
People cheers as they sit outside at Be Bubbly before the start of the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
A classic police car makes it’s way down the street during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Spectators watch as horses ride past during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Members of the Napa Valley Special Olympics wave to spectators during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
A parade participant cycles past spectators during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Spectators packed the streets and the 2nd Street parking garage to watch the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Spectators look down from the 2nd Street parking garage to watch the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
