Napa County collision leaves three with major injuries, CHP says

At about 3:25 p.m., a 2002 Honda driven by 47-year-old Margarito Trinidad of Napa pulled out of a driveway on the Trail south of Wapoo Hill Road, east of Yountville, CHP said in a news release. The Honda entered the path of a 2014 Volkswagen headed south at about 55 mph, and the front of the Volkswagen crashed into the left side of the Honda, according to the highway patrol.