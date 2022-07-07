 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa County collision leaves three with major injuries, CHP says

  • 0

Three people were hospitalized with major injuries resulting from a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on the Silverado Trail, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 3:25 p.m., a 2002 Honda driven by 47-year-old Margarito Trinidad of Napa pulled out of a driveway on the Trail south of Wapoo Hill Road, east of Yountville, CHP said in a news release. The Honda entered the path of a 2014 Volkswagen headed south at about 55 mph, and the front of the Volkswagen crashed into the left side of the Honda, according to the highway patrol.

American Medical Response ambulances took Trinidad to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, along with the two people inside the Volkswagen – the driver, 34-year-old David Massaro, and passenger Lauren Barrett, 31, of Sebastopol.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the collision, according to CHP.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News