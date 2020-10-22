Napa County Community Builders: Voter ballot parties to help new citizens vote

A group of high school students from the Leadership Academy of the local nonprofit On The Move decided to make a difference during this election season by helping Napa’s newest citizens become voters for the first time.

These young leaders, all of whom are bilingual, became trained in every aspect of the voter registration process and the ballot, including elected officials and the 12 Propositions.

They are reaching out to more than 600 new citizens to invite them to voting parties taking place on Oct. 22, 5 to 7 p.m.; Oct. 29, 5 to 7 p.m.; Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, and Nov. 3, 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

New voters will need to make an appointment by calling (707) 738-3345. All the events take place at 780 Lincoln Ave., the offices of VOICES/On The Move in Napa.