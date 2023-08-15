Tuesday, Aug. 15

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

MUSIC AT THE GRILLE 29

6-8 p.m. Local musicians perform at Grille 29 at the Embassy Suites Napa Valley, 1075 California Blvd., Napa. No cover charge. Info: 707-253-9540.

KNITTING

6 p.m. Want to learn about knitting but don’t know how? That’s OK! This beginner’s class at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., will teach you how to knit and lay the foundation for future projects. No registration required. Limited space available. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

Thursday, Aug. 17

CALISTOGA CONCERTS IN THE PARK

6:30-8:30 p.m. Latin tribute band MAYA performs at Calistoga's Pioneer Park, 1320 Cedar St. Free admission. Info: visitcalistoga.com; 707-942-6333.

BAILEY CALLAHAN

4-7 p.m. Bailey Callahan performs country songs at Cuvaison’s Los Carneros Estate, 1221 Duhig Road, Napa. Tickets are $25. Info: cuvaison.com/winery-events; 707-942-2455; carnerostasting@cuvaison.com.

STAND-UP COMEDY

7-9 p.m. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, presents an evening of stand-up comedy hosted by comedian Marcus Mangham. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Must be 21 or older. Info: 707-637-4532; bebubblynapa.com/events.

OUT OF THE FIRE GALA

5:30 p.m. The annual Out of the Fire gala supporting the Napa Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy will be held at Raymond Vineyards, 849 Zinfandel Lane, St. Helena. Info: napa.salvationarmy.org.

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA

7 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia every Thursday. Join in seven rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Teams have up to six players. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

SAVOR AFTER HOURS

8 p.m. JaM Cellars Ballroom, 1030 Main St., Napa, presents Savor After Hours, a wine tasting cabaret starring Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy. Each of the performances immerse audiences in the way wines make us feel through an electrifying blend of dance, music, close-up magic, illusions and more. Additional shows are Friday and Saturday at 6 and 9 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Info: jamcellarsballroom.com.

Friday, Aug. 18

ST. HELENA FARMERS' MARKET

7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers' Market offering fresh produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids' story time, and face painting. This week's market features a chef's demonstration with chef Jeff Libunao of St. Helena's Harvest Inn at 10:30 a.m. Info: sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

SHOW & SHINE CAR SHOW

5-8:30 p.m. Prior to the big Main Street Reunion car show on Saturday, check out the smaller Show & Shine event — featuring 150 vintage cars — in the lot at Soscol Avenue and Pearl Street. Free admission. Info: donapa.com/event/main-street-reunion-2023.

DRAG, DRINKS AND DANCING

8-10 p.m. Join Ava LaShay, Jolie Vega, and Avery Night for A Blush & Bubbly Evening of Drag, Drinks & Dancing at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com.

STEVIE CORNELL TRIO

7-10 p.m. Stevie Cornell Trio performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

DAVID RONCONI

5-7 p.m. David Ronconi performs at Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena. Info: merryvale.com; 707-963-7777.

KEVIN HAGUE

8-11 p.m. Kevin Hague performs acoustic Folk and Americana at The Saint, 1351 Main St., St. Helena. Free admission. thesaintnapavalley.com/events; 707-302-5130.

MOVIES IN THE PARK

6:30-10 p.m. Yountville Parks and Recreation screens "Jungle Cruise" at Yountville Community Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave. Info: townofyountville.com/calendar.aspx.

MUSIC AT THE MANSION TERRACE

6 p.m. Brett Matthews performs at Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road. Free admission. Info: silveradoresort.com/napa-valley-events.

DUELING PIANOS

6:30-9 p.m. Monticello Napa Valley, 4242 Big Ranch Road, Napa, hosts Dueling Pianos as part of the Napa Valley Harvest Vintners Music Series. Sing along and dance the night away as two of the best pianists in the business battle it out with high-energy performances. Tickets begin at $45. Info: cellarpass.com.

Saturday, Aug. 19

MAIN STREET REUNION CAR SHOW

10 a.m.-3 p.m. See hundreds of pre-1978 classic cars and hot rods at the Main Street Reunion car show in downtown Napa. Cars will be lined up on Main and Third streets. Free admission. Info: donapa.com/event/main-street-reunion-2023.

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Info: calistogafarmersmarket.org.

FAMILY BIKING WORKSHOP

9-11 a.m. The Napa County Bicycle Coalition and American Canyon Bike Shop host a free Family Biking Workshop to teach children ages 5-12 and their parents/caregivers the skills they need to ride bikes safely and confidently. Snacks provided and there will be prize giveaways. The event will be held at Napa Junction Elementary School, 500 Eucalyptus Drive in American Canyon. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/august19fbw. Info: 707-258-6317; csainato@napabike.org.

'IF YOU WERE A PRINCESS'

Noon. Local author Hillary Homzie will perform a special story time of her children's book "If You Were a Princess," followed by a fun craft at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way. Info: 707-644-1136; napalibrary.org/events.

SHRED-A-THON

9 a.m.-noon. Redwood Credit Union invites the Napa community to its annual free document shredding event at its new Napa branch at 480 Devlin Road. Attendees may bring up to three standard-sized boxes (15”x12”x10”) of confidential documents for shredding, such as old financial statements, canceled checks, and credit card offers. Monetary donations will be accepted to benefit Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center, a nonprofit that works with Napa’s Latino community to inspire healthy lifestyles. Info: redwoodcu.org/shred.

MAHJONG

2-3 p.m. Spend Saturdays at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., with other American Mahjong enthusiasts. Games are not competitive or played for money. Sponsored by the Napa County Library. Info: 707-944-1888; napalibrary.org/events.

TRIBUTE TO BARBARA MYERHOFF

2-3:30 p.m. Pay tribute to anthropologist Barbara Myerhoff at this event featuring renowned filmmaker Lynne Littman. The session will be at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For any inquiries, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be purchased at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

PATTI MARTIN & WISHCRAFT

7-10 p.m. Patti Martin & WishCraft perform at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Clementine Darling will be the opening act. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

NOT-SO-SILENT CINEMA

Noon. The Telegraph Quartet performs alongside two classic silent films with original music by Stephen Prutsman during Not-So-Silent Cinema at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $10-$20. Info: 707-258-5559; musicinthevineyards.org/events/not-so-silent-cinema.

JACOB PHILIP BENNING

4-7 p.m. Singer-songwriter Jacob Philip Benning performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

CHRIS WISER

8-11 p.m. Chris Wiser brings a blend of Americana/Soul/Blues-rock to The Saint, 1351 Main St., St. Helena. Free admission. thesaintnapavalley.com/events; 707-302-5130.

'INDIANA JONES'

6:30 p.m. Raymond Vineyards, 1584 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, hosts a special screening of "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark." Tickets are $20; children 12 and younger admitted for free. Tickets include popcorn. Additional food items and wine available for purchase. Info: raymondvineyards.com/events; 707-963-3141.

'BLUE HAWAII' CELEBRATION

5-8 p.m. As part of the "Tiki Dreams: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon" exhibit, Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, hosts a "Elvis Blue Hawaii Celebration" featuring a live musical performance by Elvis tribute artist Johnny Reno. As part of the occasion, Elvis will oversee a group wedding vowel renewal. Tickets are $40-$50, and include food and beverage. Info: napavalleymuseum.org/exhibition/bluehawaii; 707-944-0500.

Sunday, Aug. 20

HIGH TEA

2-4 p.m. Enjoy an elegant afternoon blending your own tea at Grove 45, 965 Silverado Trail North, Calistoga. Tickets are $65. Info: grove45.com; 707-360-2440.

BUSTER'S BARBECUE JAZZ AND BLUES

3-6 p.m. Buster's Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info: busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.

Monday, Aug. 21

SENIOR ARTS & CRAFT SHOW

5:30-7 p.m. The Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., hosts an exhibit celebrating the creativity of Napa's seniors. Come meet the artists and enjoy their work on display at this free event. Info: 707-255-1800.

TRIVIA NIGHT

6-8 p.m. Monday Trivia Night at Fleetwood Restaurant is the perfect way to kick off the week and exercise your brain while enjoying delicious food and drinks. Bring your friends for a dose of mental gymnastics and some good times. Fleetwood Restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is located at 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Info: 707-709-4410.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

SIP & PAINT

5-8 p.m. Get ready for a picture-perfect evening of wine-sipping and painting at Wine Girl Napa, 321 First St., Suite A, Napa. Upon arrival, painters & wine sippers will be welcomed with a glass of bubbles to kick off the art-filled evening. Tickets ($35) include a canvas, easel, paintbrushes, palette and paints. Info: winegirl.com/products/napa-sip-paint.

Thursday, Aug. 24

COMMUNITY BOOK SALE

Noon.-5 p.m. Friends of the American Canyon Library host a community book sale at the library, 300 Crawford Way. The sale features a diverse selection of gently used books and media for people of all age groups and interests. Sale continues Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Info: 707-644-1136; napalibrary.org/events.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE

6-9 p.m. Full Chizel performs at The Priest Ranch tasting room, 6490 Washington St., Yountville. Free admission. Info: priestranchwines.com/Visit/Events.

Friday, Aug. 25

NAPA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WALKING TOURS

11 a.m. Napa County Historical Society hosts its Tulocay Cemetery walking tour. Wind through this peaceful, historic cemetery during a 90-minute program. The cemetery is located at Coombsville Road and Tulocay Drive. Tickets are $30 for NCHS members; $45 for general admission. Info: napahistory.org/events.

MONICA DA SILVA

5-8 p.m. Singer-songwriter Mônica da Silva performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

CHANGE!POP

7:30-9:30 p.m. Change!Pop performs space age pop music at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

Saturday, Aug. 26

'BETWEEN TWO WORLDS'

4 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens "Between Two Worlds" as part of its ongoing International Films Series. Tickets are $15. Additional screening at 7 p.m. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

SOL FLAMENCO

7 p.m. The passion and fire of flamenco dance and music will once again electrify the White Barn stage, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, as the lightning-fast footwork, haunting guitar rhythms, and soulful singing of Sol Flamenco returns. Tickets are $35. Info: thewhitebarn.org; 707-987-8225.

ALL ABOUT REPTILES

10:30 a.m. Joe Lam of JnW Reptile Rescue discusses these critters during a presentation at Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa. Admission is $5. Info: cpnaturecenter@gmail.com; 707-255-6465; cpnaturecenter.com.

ASHER STERN

2-4:30 p.m. Asher Stern performs at Beringer Vineyards, 2000 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and include a reserved lounge chair and a glass of wine. Info: beringer.com.

CELLAR SESSION

7-11 p.m. St. Clair Brown Winery, 816 Vallejo St., Napa, hosts its annual Cellar Sessions concert. This year's headliner is King Dream. The IFIC and The Love Dimension are also scheduled to perform. Tickets are $50. Info: 707-255-5591; info@stclairbrown.com.

MELI LEVI BAND

7-10 p.m. Meli Levi Band performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

Sunday, Aug. 27

L'CHAIM NAPA VALLEY

3:30-7 p.m. The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts L'Chaim Napa Valley, the annual Jewish Food & Wine Festival. The event features 16 different wines from Jewish vintners, Jewish foods, entertainment, and cooking demonstrations. Pre-sale tickets are $65 for 4 food tickets; and $120 for beverage tasting and 6 food tickets. Additional food tickets are available for $25. Info: ciaatcopia.com/upcoming-events.

AUTHOR MEET AND GREET

10 a.m. Author Karin Argoud reads from her new children's book "Petite Mouse Takes a Nap" at Napa Bookmine, 1625 Second St., Napa. Info: napabookmine.com/event; 707-733-3199.

NAPA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WALKING TOURS

3 p.m. Napa County Historical Society hosts its Tulocay Cemetery walking tour. Wind through this peaceful, historic cemetery during a 90-minute program. The cemetery is located at Coombsville Road and Tulocay Drive. Tickets are $30 for NCHS members; $45 for general admission. Info: napahistory.org/events.

YOUNTVILLE SUMMER MUSIC SERIES

5-7 p.m. Monica & Chad performs at Veterans Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St., Yountville. Free admission. Info: townofyountville.com/calendar.aspx.

RENÉE LUBIN

3-6 p.m. Singer Renée Lubin performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

Thursday, Aug. 31

'SECRETS OF THE BLUE BUNGALOW'

6 p.m. Author Kevin Fisher Paulson discusses his new book 'Secrets of the Blue Bungalow' at Napa Bookmine, 1625 Second St. Napa. Info: napabookmine.com/event; 707-733-3199.

BANNED BOOKS AND BITES

6 p.m. The Napa Library invites all to exercise your right to read banned books. Banned Books and Bites is a new place to read and discuss challenged and banned books in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment. Open to ages 14 and up for light snacks and good conversation. This meeting includes a discussion of "The Joy Luck Club" by Amy Tan. Free admission. Info, 707-253-4241.

Friday, Sept. 1

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY

8 p.m. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings swing to Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Saturday, Sept. 2

SENSORY STORYTIME

11 a.m.-noon. Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., hosts Sensory Storytime for children ages 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or have other special needs. This storytime combines preschool-level books, songs, and activities to engage all five senses in developing emerging literacy, social interaction, and both gross and fine motor skills. Sensory-friendly aspects include small group size, soft lighting, manipulatives and fidget toys. The program is approximately 30 minutes long, with an additional 30 minutes of free play. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, presents "It’s a Grand Night for Singing." Tickets are $20 online or at the box office beginning at 6 p.m. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

BOOK DISCUSSION

6-7 p.m. Clare Frank, author of "Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire" discusses her book at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St. When Frank was 17 years old, she became a firefighter in Northern California. She was too young to officially join the service, so she left her birthdate blank on her paperwork, hoping no one would notice. "Burnt" is her inspiring, richly detailed, and open-hearted account of an extraordinary life in fire. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

Friday, Sept. 8

'THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL'

7:30 p.m. Lucky Penny Productions presents "The Addams Family Musical" at its community theater located at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. The show is described as "comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family." Additional shows are Thursdays (beginning Sept. 14) and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Sept. 24. Tickets are $22-$45. Info: 707-266-6305; luckypennynapa.com.

J BOOG

8 p.m. Reggae artist J Boog performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Saturday, Sept. 9

AN EVENING AT THE RUINS

Experience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. Tickets are $300. Info: acparks.org.