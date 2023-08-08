Tuesday, Aug. 8

NAPA HIGH ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. The Napa High Alumni Association invites its members, supporters and the Napa community to meet four of this year's Napa High scholarship winners and hear their future educational plans. The group meets at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road. Info: 707-695-7321; marilynkreid@gmail.com.

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

MUSIC AT THE GRILLE 29

6-8 p.m. Local musicians perform at Grille 29 at the Embassy Suites Napa Valley, 1075 California Blvd., Napa. No cover charge. Info: 707-253-9540.

MONARCH BUTTERFLIES CRAFT

1-2:30 p.m. American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts a fun and fascinating day learning about monarch butterflies. Guests will learn about butterfly life cycles, the role of milkweed and the effects of climate change on these interesting insects. Info: 707-644-1136.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

MOVIE AFTERNOONS

3 p.m. Kids ages 11-18 are invited to the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., for a free screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3." Info: 707-253-4241.

MEET ME IN THE STREET

5-8 p.m. American Canyon Chamber of Commerce presents a street fair featuring food trucks, live music, kid activities, wine and beer, and more on West American Canyon Road between James Road and Elliot Drive. This final event of the season will include a classic car show and corn hole tournament. Info: amcanchamber.org.

Thursday, Aug. 10

NAPA TOWN & COUNTRY FAIR

2-10 p.m. The Napa Town & Country Fair returns to Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Festivities include live music, Ag alley and petting zoo, makers pavilion, and a carnival complete with games and rides for all ages. The Fair is also open Friday from 2-10 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is $10; $7 for children (ages 6-12) and seniors (60 and older). Parking is $10. Carnival tickets and wristbands available for an additional fee. Info: napafair.org.

CALISTOGA CONCERTS IN THE PARK

6:30-8:30 p.m. The Boys of Summer performs at Calistoga's Pioneer Park, 1320 Cedar St. Free admission. Info: visitcalistoga.com; 707-942-6333.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE

6-9 p.m. David Ronconi Trio performs at The Priest Ranch tasting room, 6490 Washington St., Yountville. Free admission. Info: priestranchwines.com/Visit/Events.

ANNA JAE

4-7 p.m. Anna Jae brings acoustic indie pop with a hint of rock-country vibes to Cuvaison’s Los Carneros Estate, 1221 Duhig Road, Napa. Tickets are $25. Info: cuvaison.com/winery-events; 707-942-2455; carnerostasting@cuvaison.com.

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA

7 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia every Thursday. Join in seven rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Teams have up to six players. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

SAVOR AFTER HOURS

8 p.m. JaM Cellars Ballroom, 1030 Main St., Napa, presents Savor After Hours, a wine tasting cabaret starring Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy. Each of the performances immerse audiences in the way wines make us feel through an electrifying blend of dance, music, close-up magic, illusions and more. Additional shows are Friday and Saturday at 6 and 9 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Info: jamcellarsballroom.com.

MUSIC ON THE MANSION LAWN

6 p.m. Buck Ford performs at Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road. Free admission. Info: silveradoresort.com/napa-valley-events.

TYLER RICH

8 p.m. Country singer Tyler Rich performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $20-$40. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Friday, Aug. 11

ST. HELENA FARMERS' MARKET

7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers' Market offering fresh produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids' story time, and face painting. Info: sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

ART IN THE LIBRARY

6:15-7:30 p.m. Textile artist Charlotte Cook-Fuller and her daughter painter Lynette Cook are the featured artists at Napa Library, 580 Coombs St. Learn more about their work at this artists reception. Info: 707-253-4241.

DOWNTOWN NAPA WALKING TOUR

11 a.m. Napa County Historical Society hosts a 90-minute walking tour, highlighting over 15 local landmarks along First, Main and Third streets. Tours are led by knowledgeable docents and complimentary maps and headsets are provided. Tours meets in front of the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa. Tickets are $30-$45. Info: napahistory.org; 707-224-1739.

OPEN MIC

6-7 p.m. Napa County Poet Laureate Aisha Rivera hosts an open mic at Napa Bookmine, 1625 Second St. Each performance slot (poetry or music) is limited to 5 minutes. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before the event. Sign-ups must be in person. Info: napabookmine.com/event/open-mic; 707-733-3199.

Saturday, Aug. 12

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Info: calistogafarmersmarket.org.

SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS

Noon-1:30 p.m. The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts an origami fruit fans craft. Registration is required. Info: 707-644-1136; napalibrary.org/events.

TASTE OF MOUNT VEEDER

1-4 p.m. Taste and order Mount Veeder wines from more than 30 wineries at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $195. Info: MtVeederWines.com; 707-266-1296.

ARIEL MARIN

8-11 p.m. Singer Ariel Marin performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

DAVIES DUKES BAND

2-4:30 p.m. Davies Dukes Band performs at Beringer Vineyards, 2000 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and include a reserved lounge chair and a glass of wine. Info: beringer.com.

MAHJONG

2-3 p.m. Spend Saturdays at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., with other American Mahjong enthusiasts. Games are not competitive or played for money. Sponsored by the Napa County Library. Info: 707-944-1888; napalibrary.org/events.

Sunday, Aug. 13

LIVE MUSIC

2-5 p.m. Napa's own singer-songwriter Shelby-Ann performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

BUSTER'S BARBECUE JAZZ AND BLUES

3-6 p.m. Buster's Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info: busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.

Monday, Aug. 14

COMMUNITY ACTION OF NAPA VALLEY PUBLIC MEETING

5 p.m. Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV) holds a public meeting via Zoom at www.canv.org. The community is invited to share your thoughts regarding resources and solutions related to poverty in the community, and your experiences with CANV. This input helps in establishing the 2024-25 Community Action Plan. Free admission. Info: 707-253-6100; canv@can-v.org.

TRIVIA NIGHT

6-8 p.m. Monday Trivia Night at Fleetwood Restaurant is the perfect way to kick off the week and exercise your brain while enjoying delicious food and drinks. Bring your friends for a dose of mental gymnastics and some good times. Fleetwood Restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is located at 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Info: 707-709-4410.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

KNITTING

6 p.m. Want to learn about knitting but don’t know how? That’s OK! This beginner’s class at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., will teach you how to knit and lay the foundation for future projects. No registration required. Limited space available. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

Thursday, Aug. 17

STAND-UP COMEDY

7-9 p.m. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, presents an evening of stand-up comedy hosted by comedian Marcus Mangham. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Must be 21 or older. Info: 707-637-4532; bebubblynapa.com/events.

OUT OF THE FIRE GALA

5:30 p.m. The annual Out of the Fire gala supporting the Napa Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy will be held at Raymond Vineyards, 849 Zinfandel Lane, St. Helena. Info: napa.salvationarmy.org.

Friday, Aug. 18

DRAG, DRINKS AND DANCING

8-10 p.m. Join Ava LaShay, Jolie Vega, and Avery Night for A Blush & Bubbly Evening of Drag, Drinks & Dancing at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com.

DAVID RONCONI

5-7 p.m. David Ronconi performs at Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena. Info: merryvale.com; 707-963-7777.

MOVIES IN THE PARK

6:30-10 p.m. Yountville Parks and Recreation screens "Jungle Cruise" at Yountville Community Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave. Info: townofyountville.com/calendar.aspx.

Saturday, Aug. 19

FAMILY BIKING WORKSHOP

9-11 a.m. The Napa County Bicycle Coalition and American Canyon Bike Shop host a free Family Biking Workshop to teach children ages 5-12 and their parents/caregivers the skills they need to ride bikes safely and confidently. Snacks provided and there will be prize giveaways. The event will be held at Napa Junction Elementary School, 500 Eucalyptus Drive in American Canyon. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/august19fbw. Info: 707-258-6317; csainato@napabike.org.

'IF YOU WERE A PRINCESS'

Noon. Local author Hillary Homzie will perform a special story time of her children's book "If You Were a Princess," followed by a fun craft at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way. Info: 707-644-1136; napalibrary.org/events.

NOT-SO-SILENT CINEMA

Noon. The Telegraph Quartet performs alongside two classic silent films with original music by Stephen Prutsman during Not-So-Silent Cinema at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $10-$20. Info: 707-258-5559; musicinthevineyards.org/events/not-so-silent-cinema.

'BLUE HAWAII' CELEBRATION

5-8 p.m. As part of the "Tiki Dreams: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon" exhibit, Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, hosts a "Elvis Blue Hawaii Celebration" featuring a live musical performance by Elvis tribute artist Johnny Reno. As part of the occasion, Elvis will oversee a group wedding vowel renewal. Tickets are $40-$50, and include food and beverage. Info: napavalleymuseum.org/exhibition/bluehawaii; 707-944-0500.

TRIBUTE TO BARBARA MYERHOFF

2-3:30 p.m. Pay tribute to anthropologist Barbara Myerhoff at this event featuring renowned filmmaker Lynne Littman. The session will be at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For any inquiries, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be purchased at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

PATTI MARTIN & WISHCRAFT

7-10 p.m. Patti Martin & WishCraft perform at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Clementine Darling will be the opening act. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

Monday, Aug. 21

SENIOR ARTS & CRAFT SHOW

5:30-7 p.m. The Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., hosts an exhibit celebrating the creativity of Napa's seniors. Come meet the artists and enjoy their work on display at this free event. Info: 707-255-1800.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

SIP & PAINT

5-8 p.m. Get ready for a picture-perfect evening of wine-sipping and painting at Wine Girl Napa, 321 First St., Suite A, Napa. Upon arrival, painters & wine sippers will be welcomed with a glass of bubbles to kick off the art-filled evening. Tickets ($35) include a canvas, easel, paintbrushes, palette and paints. Info: winegirl.com/products/napa-sip-paint.

Thursday, Aug. 24

COMMUNITY BOOK SALE

Noon.-5 p.m. Friends of the American Canyon Library host a community book sale at the library, 300 Crawford Way. The sale features a diverse selection of gently used books and media for people of all age groups and interests. Sale continues Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Info: 707-644-1136; napalibrary.org/events.

Saturday, Aug. 26

'BETWEEN TWO WORLDS'

4 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa,, screens "Between Two Worlds" as part of its ongoing International Films Series. Tickets are $15. Additional screening at 7 p.m. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

SOL FLAMENCO

7 p.m. The passion and fire of flamenco dance and music will once again electrify the White Barn stage, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, as the lightning-fast footwork, haunting guitar rhythms, and soulful singing of Sol Flamenco returns. Tickets are $35. Info: thewhitebarn.org; 707-987-8225.

ALL ABOUT REPTILES

10:30 a.m. Joe Lam of JnW Reptile Rescue discusses these critters during a presentation at Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa. Admission is $5. Info: cpnaturecenter@gmail.com; 707-255-6465; cpnaturecenter.com.

Sunday, Aug. 27

AUTHOR MEET AND GREET

10 a.m. Author Karin Argoud reads from her new children's book "Petite Mouse Takes a Nap" at Napa Bookmine, 1625 Second St., Napa. Info: napabookmine.com/event; 707-733-3199.

Friday, Sept. 1

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY

8 p.m. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings swing to Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Saturday, Sept. 2

IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, presents "It’s a Grand Night for Singing." Tickets are $20 online or at the box office beginning at 6 p.m. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

Friday, Sept. 8

J BOOG

8 p.m. Reggae artist J Boog performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Saturday, Sept. 9

AN EVENING AT THE RUINS

Experience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. Tickets are $300. Info: acparks.org.