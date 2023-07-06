Thursday, July 6

CALISTOGA CONCERTS IN THE PARK6:30-8:30 p.m. Soulshine Blues Band performs at Calistoga’s Pioneer Park, 1320 Cedar St. Free admission. Info, www.visitcalistoga.com; 707-942-6333.

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA

7 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia every Thursday. Join in seven rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Teams have up to six players. Info: napadistillery.com.

Friday, July 7

ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers’ Market offering spring produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids’ story time, and face painting. For more info, visit www.sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

Friday Nights in the Park 6-10 p.m. Mama Said and Alvon Johnson perform at Napa’s Veterans Park at the corner of Third and Main streets. Free admission. Low-back chairs are permitted. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Info, donapa.com/event/napa-city-nights-summer-concerts.

The Year To Save The Earth7-9 p.m. Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists & Napa Climate NOW! host a musical and multimedia experience by composer Jim Scott. Mixing powerful songs and beautiful images, this concert takes guests from grieving to celebration, protest to positive vision for the planet. Facing the urgency of the environmental crisis, this musical experience challenges us to feel, to learn and to act. Suggested donation $15-$25. Info, nvuu.org; 707-337-5741; lindady@sbcglobal.net.

Saturday, July 8

NAPA FARMERS MARKET8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Info: calistogafarmersmarket.org.

Sunrise Saturday Yoga7:30 a.m. Start your Saturday by saluting the sun with a thoughtful flow yoga session on the rooftop pool deck at Bardessono Hotel & Spa, 6526 Yount St., Yountville. Cost is $30. Call 707-204-6050 to reserve a space.

NAPA STORYWALK AT MOORE CREEK PARKAll day. The StoryWalk continues at Moore Creek Park, 2602 Chiles Pope Valley Road, St Helena. There are no entrance fees. Experience an interactive walk with pages of a children’s storybook installed along the park’s trails. Perfect for families looking for outdoor, educational fun. Info: NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk.

Saturday, July 9

THE WAGS N WINE FESTIVAL1-4 p.m. Experience the first Wags N Wine Festival at the Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. This festival promises an afternoon of fine wine, music, food and dogs to raise money for Waggin’ Trails Rescue Foundation and Ripple Effect Animal Project. Dogs on a non-retractable leash are welcome. Tickets are $95 until June 16, then $125. Children 6-12 are $20, younger free. Info: waggintrailsrescue.com/Wags-n-wine.

Buster’s Barbecue Jazz and Blues

3-6 p.m. Buster’s Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info, busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.

MUSIC IN THE GARDEN FOR THE NAPA VALLEY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA4-6 p.m. Friends of Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra host a late afternoon of music and nature at the Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra’s Music in the Garden fundraiser. Tickets are $80. Address provided after ticket purchase.

Monday, July 10

Family Movie Night5:30 p.m. Children and their adults are invited to enjoy popcorn and a free screening of “Monsters, Inc.” at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Children are welcome to bring a pillow and come in pajamas. Free admission. Info: 707-253-4241;

Tuesday, July 11

Napa Farmers Market

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. More info at www.napafarmersmarket.org.

Succulent Swap

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring your succulent cuttings and receive some from other succulent enthusiasts at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, American Canyon. Info: 707-644-1136.

Wednesday, July 12

World Affairs Council-Napa Valley5:30 p.m. World Affairs Council-Napa Valley presents “A Circumnavigation with Purpose” at Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. Sabine Hirsohn of Napa shares her amazing round-the-world voyage in a 65-foot sloop and ports-of-call visited to promote the Blue Habits program on marine conservation and the hidden world of ocean pollution. Attendees will meet global sailor Sabine and visiting diplomats. Advance tickets are $40; $45 at the door. The event is complimentary for members, teachers and students. Info: worldaffairs.org/programs/napa-valley-blue-habits-circumnavigation-with-purpose.

Thursday, July 13

DATING IN THE 21st CENTURY7-8:30 p.m. Dr. Adelman and Dr. Ahuvia will lead a conversation on the metamorphosis of dating in the context of the rise of dating services. Their extensive research and appearances on the Oprah Winfrey show have contributed to a shift in perception of “matchmaking” services. The event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For further information, email office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets are available at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Friday, July 14

Art in the Library6:15-7:30 p.m. Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an artists reception for abstract painter Melissa Mahoney. Free admission. Info: 707-253-4241.

Saturday, July 15

FESTIVAL NAPA VALLEY’S TASTE OF NAPA11 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Napa Valley’s annual Taste of Napa returns to the Meritage Resort, featuring offerings from over 70 wineries, breweries, restaurants and culinary artisans. The event includes live music, games, a reserve tasting salon, and a variety of prizes. General admission tickets are $150, and Reserve Tasting Salon tickets are $295. For more information and tickets, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.

AN EVENING OF JEWISH MUSIC WITH RABBI AHUVIA7-8:30 p.m. Rabbi Aura Ahuvia will present an eclectic mix of Jewish music from various eras and regions. Rabbi Ahuvia, who has long fused her love for Jewish music with religious traditions, will also discuss the essence of Jewish music. The event is at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more details, contact office@cbsnapa.org or 707-253-7305. Purchase tickets at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Saturday, July 16

Día de la Familia1-3:30 p.m. The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation hosts its 11th annual Día de la Familia festival on Napa Street adjacent to St. John’s Catholic Church. Día de la Familia primarily caters to the needs of local farmworking families by providing them with easy access to local resources. Over 50 community organizations from Napa County are set to participate in the event, providing complimentary services and fostering a sense of unity among community members. Among the highlights are free OLE Health screenings, a complimentary taco lunch, and family activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and rock climbing. For more information, visit farmworkerfoundation.org/dia-de-la-familia1.html

WHY WE LOVE STUFF2-3:30 p.m. Join professor of marketing Dr. Aaron Ahuvia, as he uncovers the fascinating psychology of our attachment to material objects and brands. This event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more information, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be bought at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Home Winemakers Classic4 p.m. The Mount Veeder Fire Safe Council hosts the annual Home Winemakers Classic fundraiser at Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa, 3425 Solano Ave., Napa. This is a unique opportunity for guests to sample great wines that can’t be purchased anywhere else, and to bid on outstanding wines from some of Napa Valley’s top wineries. Tickets are $50 (presale); $60 at the door. Info: homewinemakersclassic.com; 707-738-7132; chief16@me.com.

Friday, July 21

FARM BUREAU LOVE OF THE LAND DINNER6-9 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau’s annual Love of the Land Dinner takes place at V. Sattui Winery, 1111 White Lane, St Helena. Celebrate the heart and soul of Napa County – agriculture – with a lobster feed, live auction, live music, and dancing. Single tickets are $150 at napafarmbureau.ejoinme.org/lol2023.

Saturday, July 22

Napa Family Biking Workshop9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition hosts a free family bike workshop at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Workshop includes helmet and bike safety checks, bike-handling skill practice, and a group bike ride. Workshop is best suited for ages 5-12 and parents/guardians. Sign up at https://bit.ly/july22workshop. Info: csainato@napabike.org; 707-258-6317.

Sunday, July 23

Cats, Coffee and Classical Music11 a.m. A Study in Strings is partnering with We Care Animal Rescue to host a concert and fundraiser at 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena. Before and after the concert, attendees are invited to spend time petting the 60+ cats who live at the sanctuary. Please arrive early to find your seat and get some coffee. Seating is limited. Tickets are $20. Info: shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org; 707-963-7044.

Wednesday, July 26

The McCormicks: Roots and Reinvention4 p.m. Betty McCormick Malmgren will talk about the McCormick family in Napa Valley during a history presentation at the St. Helena Historical Society, 1255 Oak Ave., St. Helena. Free admission. Info, 707-967-5502; shstory.org.

Sunday, July 30

Napa Porchfest12:30-5 p.m. Napa Porchfest is a free event showcasing local musicians on front yards and porches in historic Old Town Napa around Fuller Park. Featuring more than100 bands representing a diverse music array from rock to reggae and country to indie, each Porchfest performance ranges 30-90 minutes. Expect food trucks offering hamburgers, salads, tacos, desserts, and more positioned throughout the neighborhood. A water-filling station, along with public restrooms will also be available. Free admission. Info: 707-255-1836; napaporchfest.org.

Monday, July 31

Friendship Bracelets2-4 p.m. Celebrate International Friendship Day with us by making colorful bracelets and enjoying snacks at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, American Canyon. Free admission. Register at events.napalibrary.org/event/8708200.

Saturday, Aug. 5

NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARKAll day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children’s literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk

Saturday, Aug. 19

LOBSTER FEAST6 p.m. Trinitas Cellars pairs its wines with a feast of lobsters, prawns, artichokes, potatoes, onions, corn and sourdough baguettes, all served under the stars. The event also features dancing with the Zydeco Flames band. Tickets are $235 and can be purchased at trinitascellars.com. Address: Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. For more information, call 707-251-1900.

TRIBUTE TO BARBARA MYERHOFF2-3:30 p.m. Pay tribute to anthropologist Barbara Myerhoff at this event featuring renowned filmmaker Lynne Littman. The session will be at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For any inquiries, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be purchased at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Saturday, Sept. 9

AN EVENING AT THE RUINSExperience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. The event features an online auction from Sept. 1 to 9, in addition to the live event at Napa Valley Ruins and Gardens. Tickets go on sale June 1 for ACCPF members ($225) and July 1 for the public ($300). More information is available at www.acparks.org.