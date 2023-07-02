Sunday, July 2

THE OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS1 and 3:30 p.m. Join E & M Presents for an enchanting musical experience with The Okee Dokee Brothers. Childhood friends Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing bring their love for the outdoors to the heart of their Americana folk music during two shows at Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. Tickets: $12-$20. Info, 707-501-8567; evywar@gmail.com; eandmpresents.org.

ELIZABETH SILVER1-3 p.m. Join Elizabeth Silver for her first official performance at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info, bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

Buster’s Barbecue Jazz and Blues

3-6 p.m. Buster’s Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info, busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.

KARRIE O’NEILL3-6 p.m. Singer-songwriter Karrie O’Neill performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info, bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

CONCERTS IN CALISTOGA4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Students from the Calistoga Band Camp perform a community concert at Pioneer Park in Calistoga, followed by the St. Helena Community Band. The concerts are free. Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., Calistoga. For more information or to volunteer, contact Kristin at the Music Connection, 707-337-9716.

JOHN CRUZ3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Hawaii’s John Cruz performs at the Blue Note, offering a mix of traditional Hawaiian, blues, folk, R&B and more. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa. Info: bluenotenapa.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Napa Farmers Market8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. More info at www.napafarmersmarket.org.

NAPA INDEPENDENCE

DAY PARADE10 a.m. The Napa Sunrise Rotary hosts the annual 4th of July parade on Second and Third streets. Info: napa4thofjulyparade.com.

CALISTOGA PARADE AND STAR-SPANGLED SOCIAL11 a.m. Experience the community spirit of Calistoga’s parade featuring colorful floats, dancing horses, vintage cars, and marching bands. Post-parade, enjoy the Star-Spangled Social and Makers Market at Pioneer Park with local makers, food vendors, and an afternoon of lawn games.

Fourth of July

at Stanly RanchNoon. Stanly Ranch, 200 Stanly Crossroad, Napa, celebrates Independence Day with a full day of activities including a watermelon eating contest, live music and line dancing. Free admission. For a full schedule of events, visit aubergeresorts.com/stanlyranch/experiences/4th-of-july-weekend.

AMERICAN CANYON

PARADE AND FESTIVAL3 p.m. Join American Canyon’s parade on Elliott Drive, followed by a festival at Community Park II with music, free activities, and food vendors at 4 p.m. Fireworks display at dusk.

RED, WHITE AND BLUE BIKE PARADE IN ST. HELENA3 p.m. The annual bike parade invites families to decorate their bikes and wagons with patriotic colors. The parade starts at Meily Park and heads to Lyman Park.

YOUNTVILLE FOURTH

OF JULY CELEBRATION4-7 p.m. Celebrate Independence Day at Veterans Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St., Yountville, with live music from the Bay Area-based band Big Blu Soul Revue, food trucks, beer and wine sales, and family activities. Info: yvilleparksandrec.com.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION AT

OXBOW COMMONS3-9 p.m. A Salute to America at Oxbow Commons. Expect music, a free Kids Zone, and a variety of food options. Fireworks start around 9:15 p.m. with prime viewing from downtown Napa and along the Napa River.

ST. HELENA COMMUNITY BAND5 p.m. Enjoy classic and patriotic tunes from the St. Helena Community Band in front of the Lyman Park gazebo, followed by a community festival at Crane Park at 6 p.m. Fireworks display starts around 9:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

CALISTOGA CONCERTS

IN THE PARK6:30-8:30 p.m. ******** performs at Calistoga’s Pioneer Park, 1320 Cedar St. Free admission. Info, www.visitcalistoga.com; 707-942-6333.

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA

7 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia every Thursday. Join in seven rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Teams have up to six players. Info: napadistillery.com.

Friday, July 7

ST. HELENA

FARMERS’ MARKET7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers’ Market offering spring produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids’ story time, and face painting. For more info, visit www.sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

Friday Nights in the Park 6-10 p.m. Mama Said and Alvon Johnson perform at Napa’s Veterans Park at the corner of Third and Main streets. Free admission. Low-back chairs are permitted. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Info, donapa.com/event/napa-city-nights-summer-concerts.

The Year To Save The Earth7-9 p.m. Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists & Napa Climate NOW! host a musical and multimedia experience by composer Jim Scott. Mixing powerful songs and beautiful images, this concert takes guests from grieving to celebration, protest to positive vision for the planet. Facing the urgency of the environmental crisis, this musical experience challenges us to feel, to learn and to act. Suggested donation $15-$25. Info, nvuu.org; 707-337-5741; lindady@sbcglobal.net.

Saturday, July 8

NAPA FARMERS MARKET8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Info: calistogafarmersmarket.org.

NAPA STORYWALK AT

MOORE CREEK PARKAll day. The StoryWalk continues at Moore Creek Park, 2602 Chiles Pope Valley Road, St Helena. There are no entrance fees. Experience an interactive walk with pages of a children’s storybook installed along the park’s trails. Perfect for families looking for outdoor, educational fun. Info: NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk.

Saturday, July 9

THE WAGS N WINE FESTIVAL1-4 p.m. Experience the first Wags N Wine Festival at the Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. This festival promises an afternoon of fine wine, music, food and dogs to raise money for Waggin’ Trails Rescue Foundation and Ripple Effect Animal Project. Dogs on a non-retractable leash are welcome. Tickets are $95 until June 16, then $125. Children 6-12 are $20, younger free. Info: waggintrailsrescue.com/Wags-n-wine.

MUSIC IN THE GARDEN FOR THE NAPA VALLEY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA4-6 p.m. Friends of Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra host a late afternoon of music and nature at the Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra’s Music in the Garden fundraiser. Tickets are $80. Address provided after ticket purchase.

Wednesday, July 12

World Affairs Council-Napa Valley5:30 p.m. World Affairs Council-Napa Valley presents “A Circumnavigation with Purpose” at Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. Sabine Hirsohn of Napa shares her amazing round-the-world voyage in a 65-foot sloop and ports-of-call visited to promote the Blue Habits program on marine conservation and the hidden world of ocean pollution. Attendees will meet global sailor Sabine and visiting diplomats. Advance tickets are $40; $45 at the door. The event is complimentary for members, teachers and students. Info: worldaffairs.org/programs/napa-valley-blue-habits-circumnavigation-with-purpose.

Thursday, July 13

DATING IN THE 21st CENTURY7-8:30 p.m. Dr. Adelman and Dr. Ahuvia will lead a conversation on the metamorphosis of dating in the context of the rise of dating services. Their extensive research and appearances on the Oprah Winfrey show have contributed to a shift in perception of “matchmaking” services. The event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For further information, email office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets are available at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Saturday, July 15

FESTIVAL NAPA VALLEY’S TASTE OF NAPA11 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Napa Valley’s annual Taste of Napa returns to the Meritage Resort, featuring offerings from over 70 wineries, breweries, restaurants and culinary artisans. The event includes live music, games, a reserve tasting salon, and a variety of prizes. General admission tickets are $150, and Reserve Tasting Salon tickets are $295. For more information and tickets, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.

AN EVENING OF JEWISH MUSIC WITH RABBI AHUVIA7-8:30 p.m. Rabbi Aura Ahuvia will present an eclectic mix of Jewish music from various eras and regions. Rabbi Ahuvia, who has long fused her love for Jewish music with religious traditions, will also discuss the essence of Jewish music. The event is at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more details, contact office@cbsnapa.org or 707-253-7305. Purchase tickets at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Saturday, July 16

Día de la Familia1-3:30 p.m. The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation hosts its 11th annual Día de la Familia festival on Napa Street adjacent to St. John’s Catholic Church. Día de la Familia primarily caters to the needs of local farmworking families by providing them with easy access to local resources. Over 50 community organizations from Napa County are set to participate in the event, providing complimentary services and fostering a sense of unity among community members. Among the highlights are free OLE Health screenings, a complimentary taco lunch, and family activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and rock climbing. For more information, visit farmworkerfoundation.org/dia-de-la-familia1.html

WHY WE LOVE STUFF2-3:30 p.m. Join professor of marketing Dr. Aaron Ahuvia, as he uncovers the fascinating psychology of our attachment to material objects and brands. This event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more information, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be bought at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Friday, July 21

FARM BUREAU LOVE OF

THE LAND DINNER6-9 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau’s annual Love of the Land Dinner takes place at V. Sattui Winery, 1111 White Lane, St Helena. Celebrate the heart and soul of Napa County – agriculture – with a lobster feed, live auction, live music, and dancing. Single tickets are $150 at napafarmbureau.ejoinme.org/lol2023.

Wednesday, July 26

The McCormicks: Roots

and Reinvention4 p.m. Betty McCormick Malmgren will talk about the McCormick family in Napa Valley during a history presentation at the St. Helena Historical Society, 1255 Oak Ave., St. Helena. Free admission. Info, 707-967-5502; shstory.org.

Saturday, Aug. 5

NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARKAll day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children’s literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk

Saturday, Aug. 19

LOBSTER FEAST6 p.m. Trinitas Cellars pairs its wines with a feast of lobsters, prawns, artichokes, potatoes, onions, corn and sourdough baguettes, all served under the stars. The event also features dancing with the Zydeco Flames band. Tickets are $235 and can be purchased at trinitascellars.com. Address: Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. For more information, call 707-251-1900.

TRIBUTE TO BARBARA MYERHOFF2-3:30 p.m. Pay tribute to anthropologist Barbara Myerhoff at this event featuring renowned filmmaker Lynne Littman. The session will be at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For any inquiries, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be purchased at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Saturday, Sept. 9

AN EVENING AT THE RUINSExperience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. The event features an online auction from Sept. 1 to 9, in addition to the live event at Napa Valley Ruins and Gardens. Tickets go on sale June 1 for ACCPF members ($225) and July 1 for the public ($300). More information is available at www.acparks.org.

Event times can change or be canceled, so be sure to confirm any details ahead of time. For consideration for inclusion in the calendar, please use this form: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar/