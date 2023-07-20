Thursday, July 20

CALISTOGA CONCERTS IN THE PARK

6:30-8:30 p.m. Latin Touch performs at Calistoga's Pioneer Park, 1320 Cedar St. Free admission. Info: visitcalistoga.com; 707-942-6333.

ARTIST RECEPTION

4:30-5:30 p.m. St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an artist reception for photographer Dean Busquaert, who has documented the life cycle of Napa Valley grapevines through Macro Photos. Free admission. Info: shpl.org; 707-963-5244.

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA

7 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia every Thursday. Join in seven rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Teams have up to six players. Info: napadistillery.com.

LESTER LYNCH & KEVIN KORTH

Noon. Acclaimed baritone Lester Lynch joins pianist Kevin Korth for a recital at CIA at Copia Ecolab Theatre, 500 First St., Napa, as part of Festival Napa Valley. Info: festivalnapavalley.org.

FROST SCHOOL OF MUSIC ALL-STARS

6:30 p.m. The Frost School of Music All-Stars perform works by Henry Mancini and George Gershwin at the Festival Napa Valley Stage at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Food and wine available for purchase. Tickets are $20-35. Info: festivalnapavalley.org.

ROUND THE WORLD WITH ROSÉ

6-8 p.m. Master of Wine Peter Marks presents “Round the World with Rosé” at Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa. Info: napavalleywineacademy.com.

STAND-UP COMEDY

7-9 p.m. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, presents an evening of stand-up comedy hosted by comedian Marcus Mangham. Tickets are$25 in advance; $30 at the door. Info: 707-637-4532.

GREG LAMBOY

4-7 p.m. Greg Lamboy performs acoustic pop at Cuvaison’s Los Carneros Estate, 1221 Duhig Road, Napa. Admission is $25. Info: 707-942-2455.

WINE AND MUSIC TRIVIA

6 p.m. Outer Space Wines, 974 Franklin St., Napa, hosts wine and music trivia. Info: outerspace.wine/events/wine-trivia-night; 707-657-7401.

SAVOR AFTER HOURS

8 p.m. JaM Cellars Ballroom, 1030 Main St., Napa, presents Savor After Hours, a wine tasting cabaret starring Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy. Each of the performances immerse audiences in the way wines make us feel through an electrifying blend of dance, music, close-up magic, illusions and more. Additional shows are Friday and Saturday at 6 and 9 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Info: jamcellarsballroom.com.

Friday, July 21

ST. HELENA FARMERS' MARKET

7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers' Market offering fresh produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids' story time, and face painting. Info: sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

FRIDAY NIGHTS IN THE PARK

6-10 p.m. Road Eleven and Marshall Law perform at Napa's Veterans Park at the corner of Third and Main streets. Free admission. Low-back chairs are permitted. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

BREAD HAPPY HOUR

2 p.m. Join The Model Bakery for Bread Happy Hour at their Oxbow Public Market shop, 644 First St., Napa. Head Baker Martin Podell will walk through the process of hand mixing dough and formula development. Complimentary drip coffee and bread samples will be provided. Info: 707-259-1128; themodelbakery.com.

FARM BUREAU LOVE OF THE LAND DINNER

6-9 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau's annual Love of the Land Dinner takes place at V. Sattui Winery, 1111 White Lane, St Helena. Celebrate the heart and soul of Napa County – agriculture – with a lobster feed, live auction, live music, and dancing. Tickets are $150 at napafarmbureau.ejoinme.org/lol2023.

TRAIN

7 p.m. Grammy-winning band Train plays the Oxbow RiverStage, 1268 McKinstry St. Napa. Info: oxbowriverstage.com.

EVENING GLASS

7-10 p.m. Enjoy performances by Evening Glass and Cosmo & Leslie at the Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Info: napadistillery.com.

DRAG, DRINKS AND DANCING

8-10 p.m. Join Ava LaShay, Jolie Vega, and Avery Night for an evening of drag, drinks, and dancing at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com.

Saturday, July 22

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Info: calistogafarmersmarket.org.

SUCCULENT SWAP

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring your succulent cuttings and receive some from other succulent enthusiasts at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Info: 707-253-4241.

SUNRISE SATURDAY YOGA

7:30 a.m. Start your Saturday by saluting the sun with a thoughtful flow yoga session on the rooftop pool deck at Bardessono Hotel & Spa, 6526 Yount St., Yountville. Cost is $30. Call 707-204-6050 to reserve a space.

NAPA FAMILY BIKING WORKSHOP

9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition hosts a free family bike workshop at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Workshop includes helmet and bike safety checks, bike-handling skill practice, and a group bike ride. Workshop is best suited for ages 5-12 and parents/guardians. Sign up at https://bit.ly/july22workshop. Info: csainato@napabike.org; 707-258-6317.

CAT AND KITTEN ADOPTION

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jameson Humane, 1199 Cuttings Wharf Road, Napa, hosts an adoption event for cats and kittens looking for their "furever" home. Info: jamesonhumane.org; 707-927-3536.

ORGAN ODYSSEY

5:30-8:30 p.m. Organ Odyssey performs at Napa Yard Oxbow Gardens, 585 First St., Napa. Free admission. Info: organodyssey.com/events.

'SIBERIA'

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the opera film "Siberia" (performed at the Bregenz Festival). Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com; 707-255-5445.

ROBERT GASTELUM

7-10 p.m. Robert Gastelum, also known as Robbie G, plays soulful Jazz-styled trumpet at Napa Valley Distillery Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: damian@napadistillery.com; 707-265-6272.

NATIVE PLANTS AND POLLINATORS TOUR

11 a.m. Join Joy Wesley of Bee Focused Beekeeping at Frog's Leap Winery, 8815 Conn Creek Road, Rutherford. This walking tour explores the dynamics between California native plants, agriculture and pollinators. Tickets are $75. Info: 707-963-4704; frogsleap.com.

BRESHEARS STRING QUARTET

11 a.m. The Breshears String Quartet performs at the CIA at Copia Ecolab Theatre, 500 First St., Napa, as part of Festival Napa Valley. Info: festivalnapavalley.org.

SMORGY & THE FLAT TOP

2-4:30 p.m. Beringer Vineyards, 2000 Main St., St. Helena, hosts Smorgy & The Flat Top. Tickets are $30 and include a lounge chair and a glass of wine. Info: beringer.com.

BBQ FEAST AND BLUES FESTIVAL

5-9:30 p.m. The annual BBQ Feast & Blues Fest with BBQ master Darryl Bell is at Feast It Forward, 728 First St., Napa. Tickets are $100. Info: feastitforward.com.

HEATHER MCDONALD

8 p.m. Comedian Heather McDonald performs at The Meritage Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa as part of the Blue Note Summer Sessions. Info: bluenotejazz.com.

'DON PASQUALE'

6:30 p.m. As part of Festival Napa Valley, Manetti Shrem Opera presents Gaetano Donizetti's "Don Pasquale" at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $20-$35. Info: festivalnapavalley.org.

Sunday, July 23

CATS, COFFEE AND CLASSICAL MUSIC

11 a.m. A Study in Strings is partnering with We Care Animal Rescue to host a concert and fundraiser at 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena. Before and after the concert, attendees are invited to spend time petting the 60+ cats who live at the sanctuary. Please arrive early to find your seat and get some coffee. Seating is limited. Tickets are $20. Info: shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org; 707-963-7044.

MANDOLIN MANNY & FRIENDS

6-9 p.m. Mandolin Manny performs at Napa Yard Oxbow Gardens, 585 First St., Napa. Free admission. Info: mandolinmanny.com.

BUSTER'S BARBECUE JAZZ AND BLUES

3-6 p.m. Buster's Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info: busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.

SCOTTY MCCREERY

8 p.m. Country singer Scotty McCreery performs at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. The "American Idol" winner is promoting his latest album "Same Truck: The Deluxe Album." Tickets are $55-$75. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

THE JAMMIN FIL AMS

1-4 p.m. The Jammin Fil Ams performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Clarence Mamaril and Rob Directo, the musicians, are adept at requests, covering multiple genres. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

Monday, July 24

TRIVIA NIGHT

6-8 p.m. Monday Trivia Night at Fleetwood Restaurant is the perfect way to kick off the week and exercise your brain while enjoying delicious food and drinks. Bring your friends for a dose of mental gymnastics and some good times. Fleetwood Restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is located at 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Info: 707-709-4410.

Tuesday, July 25

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

Wednesday, July 26

THE MCCORMICKS: ROOTS AND REINVENTION

4 p.m. Betty McCormick Malmgren will talk about the McCormick family in Napa Valley during a history presentation at the St. Helena Historical Society, 1255 Oak Ave., St. Helena. Free admission. Info, 707-967-5502; shstory.org.

Thursday, July 27

BANNED BOOKS AND BITES

6 p.m. The Napa Library invites all to exercise your right to read banned books. Banned Books and Bites is a new place to read and discuss challenged and banned books in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment. Open to ages 14 and up for light snacks and good conversation. This meeting includes a discussion of "Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy" by Douglas Adams. Free admission. Info, 707-253-4241.

SHAKESPEARE SUMMER STROLL

6 p.m. Shakespeare Napa Valley and di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art present Shakespeare Summer Stroll, a site-integrated presentation of scenes and monologues from some of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays, interwoven with the sculptures and outdoor spaces at di Rosa, 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Tickets are $15-$60. Additional performances Friday-Sunday. Info: dirosaart.org; 707-256-7500.

Friday, July 28

MOVIES IN THE PARK

6:30-10 p.m. Yountville Parks and Recreation screens "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish" at Yountville Community Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave. Info: townofyountville.com/calendar.aspx.

Saturday, July 29

MAKERS MARKET

11 a.m.-6.p.m. Local makers offering jewelry, organic body, CBD products, candles, plants, home goods, apparel, glass, and more will be at First Street Napa in downtown Napa near The Archer hotel on First Street. Info: makersmarket.us/locations.

CRUSH MS SUMMER CELEBRATION

4-7 p.m. Join the fun at Reid Family Vineyards, 1020 Borrette Lane, Napa, as hundreds of wine lovers come together to raise funds and awareness for a world free of multiple sclerosis. Tickets are $100. Info: crushms.org; 707-363-3639; kirkwood75@gmail.com.

Sunday, July 30

NAPA PORCHFEST

12:30-5 p.m. Napa Porchfest is a free event showcasing local musicians on front yards and porches in historic Old Town Napa around Fuller Park. Featuring more than 100 bands representing a diverse music array from rock to reggae and country to indie, each Porchfest performance ranges 30-90 minutes. Expect food trucks offering hamburgers, salads, tacos, desserts, and more positioned throughout the neighborhood. A water-filling station, along with public restrooms will also be available. Free admission. Info: 707-255-1836; napaporchfest.org.

DO WINE GLASSES MATTER?

10:30 a.m. Riedel glassware company CEO Maximilian Riedel presents a seminar at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, on the impact of stemware on wine. Tickets are $155 at exploretock.com and include a four-glass Veloce Riedel tasting set valued at $158 and a wine and cheese pairing reception. Info: ciaatcopia.com.

YOUNTVILLE SUMMER MUSIC SERIES

5-7 p.m. White Widox XOX performs at Veterans Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St., Yountville. Free admission. Info: townofyountville.com/calendar.aspx.

COLLECTIVE SOUL

8 p.m. American rock band Collective Soul performs at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $55-$75. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Monday, July 31

FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS

2-4 p.m. Celebrate International Friendship Day with us by making colorful bracelets and enjoying snacks at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, American Canyon. Free admission. Register at events.napalibrary.org/event/8708200.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

4-7 p.m. National Night Out is an annual event that encourages community-police partnerships, crime prevention and neighborhood camaraderie. Napa Police will host its National Night Out festival at the Walmart parking lot, 681 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Free admission. Info: countyofnapa.org/3530/National-Night-Out.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

'SOME DOGS DROWN'

6 p.m. Napa County's first Youth Poet Laureate Joseph R. DeNatale discusses his book "Some Dogs Drown" — a collection of 28 poems — at Napa Bookmine, 1625 Second St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napabookmine.com; 707-733-3199.

Thursday, Aug. 3

ADULT GAME HOUR

11 a.m. Interested in playing card games, board games, and meeting new people? Stop by the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., for Adult Game Hour. Info: 707-942-4833.

Friday, Aug. 4

FIRST FRIDAY CONCERT

7-10 p.m. Jealous Zelig (Ragtime Jazz) and Ian Hinkley perform at The Hollywood Room 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: damian@napadistillery.com; 707-265-6272.

SUMMER STAGED READING SERIES

7 p.m. Valley Players presents its Summer Staged Reading Series at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Info: valley-players.com.

Saturday, Aug. 5

NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARK

All day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children's literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. Info: NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk.

IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, presents "It’s a Grand Night for Singing". Tickets are $20 online or at the box office beginning at 6 p.m. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

SAKOYANA

7-10 p.m. Sakoyana performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Sakoyana is a jazz-funk band from Sonoma County. Free admission. Info: damian@napadistillery.com; 707-265-6272.

THE SOUL SECTION

8 p.m. Bay Area band The Soul Section performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $12-$25. Info: bluenotejazz.com/napa.

Sunday, Aug. 6

SHEMEKIA COPELAND

3 and 6 p.m. Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$65. Info: bluenotejazz.com/napa.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

MONARCH BUTTERFLIES CRAFT

1-2:30 p.m. American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts a fun and fascinating day learning about monarch butterflies. Guests will learn about butterfly life cycles, the role of milkweed and the effects of climate change on these interesting insects. Info: 707-644-1136.

Wedneday, Aug. 9

MOVIE AFTERNOONS

3 p.m. Kids ages 11-18 are invited to the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., for a free screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3." Info: 707-253-4241.

Friday, Aug. 11

ART IN THE LIBRARY

6:15-7:30 p.m. Textile artist Charlotte Cook-Fuller and her daughter painter Lynette Cook are the featured artists at Napa Library, 580 Coombs St. Learn more about their work at this artists reception. Info: 707-253-4241.

Saturday, Aug. 12

TASTE OF MOUNT VEEDER

1-4 p.m. Taste and order Mount Veeder wines from more than 30 wineries at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $195. Info: MtVeederWines.com; 707-266-1296.

Monday, Aug. 14

COMMUNITY ACTION OF NAPA VALLEY PUBLIC MEETING

5 p.m. Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV) holds a public meeting via Zoom at www.canv.org. The community is invited to share your thoughts regarding resources and solutions related to poverty in the community, and your experiences with CANV. This input helps in establishing the 2024-25 Community Action Plan. Free admission. Info: 707-253-6100; canv@can-v.org.

Thursday, Aug. 17

OUT OF THE FIRE GALA

5:30 p.m. The annual Out of the Fire gala supporting the Napa Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy will be held at Raymond Vineyards, 849 Zinfandel Lane, St. Helena. Info: napa.salvationarmy.org.

Saturday, Aug. 19

TRIBUTE TO BARBARA MYERHOFF

2-3:30 p.m. Pay tribute to anthropologist Barbara Myerhoff at this event featuring renowned filmmaker Lynne Littman. The session will be at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For any inquiries, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be purchased at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Saturday, Sept. 9

AN EVENING AT THE RUINS

Experience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. Tickets are $300. Info: acparks.org.