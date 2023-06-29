ELIZABETH SILVER

1-3 p.m. Join Elizabeth Silver for her first official performance at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info, bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

3-6 p.m. Buster's Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info, busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.

KARRIE O'NEILL

3-6 p.m. Singer-songwriter Karrie O'Neill performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info, bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

CONCERTS IN CALISTOGA

4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Students from the Calistoga Band Camp perform a community concert at Pioneer Park in Calistoga, followed by the St. Helena Community Band. The concerts are free. Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., Calistoga. For more information or to volunteer, contact Kristin at the Music Connection, 707-337-9716.

JOHN CRUZ

3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Hawaii's John Cruz performs at the Blue Note, offering a mix of traditional Hawaiian, blues, folk, R&B and more. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa. Info: bluenotenapa.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Napa Farmers Market

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. More info at www.napafarmersmarket.org.

NAPA INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

10 a.m. The Napa Sunrise Rotary hosts the annual 4th of July parade on Second and Third streets. Info: napa4thofjulyparade.com.

CALISTOGA PARADE AND STAR-SPANGLED SOCIAL

11 a.m. Experience the community spirit of Calistoga's parade featuring colorful floats, dancing horses, vintage cars, and marching bands. Post-parade, enjoy the Star-Spangled Social and Makers Market at Pioneer Park with local makers, food vendors, and an afternoon of lawn games.

Fourth of July at Stanly Ranch

Noon. Stanly Ranch, 200 Stanly Crossroad, Napa, celebrates Independence Day with a full day of activities including a watermelon eating contest, live music and line dancing. Free admission. For a full schedule of events, visit aubergeresorts.com/stanlyranch/experiences/4th-of-july-weekend.

AMERICAN CANYON PARADE AND FESTIVAL

3 p.m. Join American Canyon's parade on Elliott Drive, followed by a festival at Community Park II with music, free activities, and food vendors at 4 p.m. Fireworks display at dusk.

RED, WHITE AND BLUE BIKE PARADE IN ST. HELENA

3 p.m. The annual bike parade invites families to decorate their bikes and wagons with patriotic colors. The parade starts at Meily Park and heads to Lyman Park.

YOUNTVILLE FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION

4-7 p.m. Celebrate Independence Day at Veterans Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St., Yountville, with live music from the Bay Area-based band Big Blu Soul Revue, food trucks, beer and wine sales, and family activities. Info: yvilleparksandrec.com.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION AT OXBOW COMMONS

3-9 p.m. A Salute to America at Oxbow Commons. Expect music, a free Kids Zone, and a variety of food options. Fireworks start around 9:15 p.m. with prime viewing from downtown Napa and along the Napa River.

ST. HELENA COMMUNITY BAND

5 p.m. Enjoy classic and patriotic tunes from the St. Helena Community Band in front of the Lyman Park gazebo, followed by a community festival at Crane Park at 6 p.m. Fireworks display starts around 9:15 p.m.