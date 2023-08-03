Thursday, Aug. 3

ADULT GAME HOUR

11 a.m. Interested in playing card games, board games, and meeting new people? Stop by the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., for Adult Game Hour. Info: 707-942-4833.

CALISTOGA CONCERTS IN THE PARK

6:30-8:30 p.m. LC Diamonds performs at Calistoga's Pioneer Park, 1320 Cedar St. Free admission. Info: visitcalistoga.com; 707-942-6333.

NICK FOXER

4-7 p.m. Specializing in well-known pop and rock songs from every decade, Nick Foxer performs at Cuvaison’s Los Carneros Estate, 1221 Duhig Road, Napa. Tickets are $25. Info: cuvaison.com/winery-events; 707-942-2455; carnerostasting@cuvaison.com.

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA

7 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia every Thursday. Join in seven rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Teams have up to six players. Info: napadistillery.com.

SAVOR AFTER HOURS

8 p.m. JaM Cellars Ballroom, 1030 Main St., Napa, presents Savor After Hours, a wine tasting cabaret starring Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy. Each of the performances immerse audiences in the way wines make us feel through an electrifying blend of dance, music, close-up magic, illusions and more. Additional shows are Friday and Saturday at 6 and 9 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Info: jamcellarsballroom.com.

MUSIC ON THE MANSION LAWN

6 p.m. The Joint Chiefs band performs at Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road. Free admission. Info: silveradoresort.com/napa-valley-events.

Friday, Aug. 4

ST. HELENA FARMERS' MARKET

7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers' Market offering fresh produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids' story time, and face painting. Info: sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

FIRST FRIDAY CONCERT

7-10 p.m. Jealous Zelig (Ragtime Jazz) and Ian Hinkley perform at The Hollywood Room 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: damian@napadistillery.com; 707-265-6272.

SUMMER STAGED READING SERIES

7 p.m. Valley Players presents its Summer Staged Reading Series at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Info: valley-players.com.

NATE LOPEZ

5-8 p.m. Musician Nate Lopez performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

CARLOS HERRERA

5-7 p.m. Guitarist Carlos Herrera performs at Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena. Info: merryvale.com; 707-963-7777.

Saturday, Aug. 5

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Info: calistogafarmersmarket.org.

CALISTOGA ART WALK

3-6 p.m. Meet artists and artisans, explore galleries, and engage with gallerists during Calistoga's Art Walk, held on the first Saturday of each month. For a list of participating artists and galleries, visit artinnapa.com/calistoga-art-walk.

CONCERT FOR THE COMMUNITY

First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa hosts Concert for the Community, featuring festival musicians in works by Antonio Vivaldi and tango master Astor Piazzolla. Tickets are $10-$25. Info: musicinthevineyards.org/events/echo-in-the-vineyards.

NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARK

All day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children's literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. Info: NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk.

IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, presents "It’s a Grand Night for Singing". Tickets are $20 online or at the box office beginning at 6 p.m. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

SAKOYANA

7-10 p.m. Sakoyana performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Sakoyana is a jazz-funk band from Sonoma County. Free admission. Info: damian@napadistillery.com; 707-265-6272.

CALISTOGA WINE SOCIETY

Noon- 4 p.m. The Calistoga Wine Society presents a Bordeaux vs Napa Valley face-off, with a blind tasting of 4 exquisite wines from France and Napa Valley at Bricco Osteria, 1350 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Learn more about the history and famous personalities of the Napa Valley. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $75. Info: visitcalistoga.com/events.

THE SOUL SECTION

8 p.m. Bay Area band The Soul Section performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $12-$25. Info: bluenotejazz.com/napa.

POPE VALLEY DINNER AND DANCE

5-11 p.m. Support Pope Valley Farm Center, 5820 Chiles Pope Valley Road, Pope Valley, at the annual Dinner and Dance fundraiser. Live music by The Happy Accidents. Tickets are $30. Info: pvfarmcenter.org.

BUBBLES AND BARKS

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Celebrate the dog days of summer with Paula Kornell Sparkling Wine at Kitchen Door, 1300 First St., Suite 272, Napa. Bring pets to raise funds for local animal charities. Surprises and treats for pets and owners alike. Info: 707-226-1560.

ALL STARS IN CONCERT

7:30 p.m. One-show-only fundraiser at Lucky Penny Productions, 1758 Industrial Way, Ste. 208, Napa, features 16 singers and three musicians. The concert will include performances from "Funny Girl," "Chicago," "Big River" and more. Tickets are $50. Info: luckypennynapa.com; 707-266-6305.

Sunday, Aug. 6

WALK FOR ANIMALS

8-11:30 a.m. Move your paws for the cause on a short stroll through Yountville, supporting companion animals. Enjoy music, contests, a silent auction, raffles, giveaways, and activities for pets and people, with all proceeds going to Napa Humane. Yountville Community Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave., Yountville. Registration is $50. Info: napahumane.org.

'WELCOME THE STRANGER'

11 a.m. Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave. Napa, hosts "Welcome the Stranger" a presentation in support of Ukraine. Learn how you can support Ukrainian refugees in our communities and their friends and families in Ukraine. Info: 707-337-5741; nvuu.org; lindady@sbcglobal.net.

BUSTER'S BARBECUE JAZZ AND BLUES

3-6 p.m. Buster's Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info: busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.

SHEMEKIA COPELAND

3 and 6 p.m. Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$65. Info: bluenotejazz.com/napa.

Monday, Aug. 7

TRIVIA NIGHT

6-8 p.m. Monday Trivia Night at Fleetwood Restaurant is the perfect way to kick off the week and exercise your brain while enjoying delicious food and drinks. Bring your friends for a dose of mental gymnastics and some good times. Fleetwood Restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is located at 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Info: 707-709-4410.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

NAPA HIGH ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. The Napa High Alumni Association invites its members, supporters and the Napa community to meet four of this year's Napa High scholarship winners and hear their future educational plans. The group meets at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road. Info: 707-695-7321; marilynkreid@gmail.com.

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

MUSIC AT THE GRILLE 29

6-8 p.m. Local musicians perform at Grille 29 at the Embassy Suites Napa Valley, 1075 California Blvd., Napa. No cover charge. Info: 707-253-9540.

MONARCH BUTTERFLIES CRAFT

1-2:30 p.m. American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts a fun and fascinating day learning about monarch butterflies. Guests will learn about butterfly life cycles, the role of milkweed and the effects of climate change on these interesting insects. Info: 707-644-1136.

MUSIC AT THE GRILLE 29

6-8 p.m. Local musician Mark Harold performs at Grille 29 at the Embassy Suites Napa Valley, 1075 California Blvd., Napa. No cover charge. Info: 707-253-9540.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

MOVIE AFTERNOONS

3 p.m. Kids ages 11-18 are invited to the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., for a free screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3." Info: 707-253-4241.

MEET ME IN THE STREET

5-8 p.m. American Canyon Chamber of Commerce presents a street fair featuring food trucks, live music, kid activities, wine and beer, and more on West American Canyon Road between James Road and Elliot Drive. This final event of the season will include a classic car show and corn hole tournament. Info: amcanchamber.org.

Thursday, Aug. 10

NAPA TOWN & COUNTRY FAIR

2-10 p.m. The Napa Town & Country Fair returns to Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Festivities include live music, Ag alley and petting zoo, makers pavilion, and a carnival complete with games and rides for all ages. The Fair is also open Friday from 2-10 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is $10; $7 for children (ages 6-12) and seniors (60 and older). Parking is $10. Carnival tickets and wristbands available for an additional fee. Info: napafair.org.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE

6-9 p.m. David Ronconi Trio performs at The Priest Ranch tasting room, 6490 Washington St., Yountville. Free admission. Info: priestranchwines.com/Visit/Events.

TYLER RICH

8 p.m. Country singer Tyler Rich performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $20-$40. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Friday, Aug. 11

ART IN THE LIBRARY

6:15-7:30 p.m. Textile artist Charlotte Cook-Fuller and her daughter painter Lynette Cook are the featured artists at Napa Library, 580 Coombs St. Learn more about their work at this artists reception. Info: 707-253-4241.

Saturday, Aug. 12

SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS

Noon-1:30 p.m. The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts an origami fruit fans craft. Registration is required. Info: 707-644-1136; napalibrary.org/events.

TASTE OF MOUNT VEEDER

1-4 p.m. Taste and order Mount Veeder wines from more than 30 wineries at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $195. Info: MtVeederWines.com; 707-266-1296.

ARIEL MARIN

8-11 p.m. Singer Ariel Marin performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

DAVIES DUKES BAND

2-4:30 p.m. Davies Dukes Band performs at Beringer Vineyards, 2000 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and include a reserved lounge chair and a glass of wine. Info: beringer.com.

Sunday, Aug. 13

LIVE MUSIC

2-5 p.m. Napa's own singer-songwriter Shelby-Ann performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

Monday, Aug. 14

COMMUNITY ACTION OF NAPA VALLEY PUBLIC MEETING

5 p.m. Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV) holds a public meeting via Zoom at www.canv.org. The community is invited to share your thoughts regarding resources and solutions related to poverty in the community, and your experiences with CANV. This input helps in establishing the 2024-25 Community Action Plan. Free admission. Info: 707-253-6100; canv@can-v.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

KNITTING

6 p.m. Want to learn about knitting but don’t know how? That’s OK! This beginner’s class at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., will teach you how to knit and lay the foundation for future projects. No registration required. Limited space available. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

Thursday, Aug. 17

STAND-UP COMEDY

7-9 p.m. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, presents an evening of stand-up comedy hosted by comedian Marcus Mangham. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Must be 21 or older. Info: 707-637-4532; bebubblynapa.com/events.

OUT OF THE FIRE GALA

5:30 p.m. The annual Out of the Fire gala supporting the Napa Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy will be held at Raymond Vineyards, 849 Zinfandel Lane, St. Helena. Info: napa.salvationarmy.org.

Friday, Aug. 18

DRAG, DRINKS AND DANCING

8-10 p.m. Join Ava LaShay, Jolie Vega, and Avery Night for A Blush & Bubbly Evening of Drag, Drinks & Dancing at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com.

MOVIES IN THE PARK

6:30-10 p.m. Yountville Parks and Recreation screens "Jungle Cruise" at Yountville Community Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave. Info: townofyountville.com/calendar.aspx.

Saturday, Aug. 19

'IF YOU WERE A PRINCESS'

Noon. Local author Hillary Homzie will perform a special story time of her children's book "If You Were a Princess," followed by a fun craft at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way. Info: 707-644-1136; napalibrary.org/events.

NOT-SO-SILENT CINEMA

Noon. The Telegraph Quartet performs alongside two classic silent films with original music by Stephen Prutsman during Not-So-Silent Cinema at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $10-$20. Info: 707-258-5559; musicinthevineyards.org/events/not-so-silent-cinema.

'BLUE HAWAII' CELEBRATION

5-8 p.m. As part of the "Tiki Dreams: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon" exhibit, Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, hosts a "Elvis Blue Hawaii Celebration" featuring a live musical performance by Elvis tribute artist Johnny Reno. As part of the occasion, Elvis will oversee a group wedding vowel renewal. Tickets are $40-$50, and include food and beverage. Info: napavalleymuseum.org/exhibition/bluehawaii; 707-944-0500.

TRIBUTE TO BARBARA MYERHOFF

2-3:30 p.m. Pay tribute to anthropologist Barbara Myerhoff at this event featuring renowned filmmaker Lynne Littman. The session will be at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For any inquiries, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be purchased at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Saturday, Aug. 26

SOL FLAMENCO

7 p.m. The passion and fire of flamenco dance and music will once again electrify the White Barn stage, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave, St. Helena, as the lightning-fast footwork, haunting guitar rhythms, and soulful singing of Sol Flamenco returns. Tickets are $35. Info: thewhitebarn.org; 707-987-8225.

Friday, Sept. 1

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY

8 p.m. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings swing to Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Friday, Sept. 8

J BOOG

8 p.m. Reggae artist J Boog performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Saturday, Sept. 9

AN EVENING AT THE RUINS

Experience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. Tickets are $300. Info: acparks.org.