Thursday, July 27

BANNED BOOKS AND BITES

6 p.m. The Napa Library invites all to exercise your right to read banned books. Banned Books and Bites is a new place to read and discuss challenged and banned books in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment. Open to ages 14 and up for light snacks and good conversation. This meeting includes a discussion of "Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy" by Douglas Adams. Free admission. Info, 707-253-4241.

SHAKESPEARE SUMMER STROLL

6 p.m. Shakespeare Napa Valley and di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art present Shakespeare Summer Stroll, a site-integrated presentation of scenes and monologues from some of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays, interwoven with the sculptures and outdoor spaces at di Rosa, 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Tickets are $15-$60. Additional performances Friday-Sunday. Info: dirosaart.org; 707-256-7500.

CALISTOGA CONCERTS IN THE PARK

6:30-8:30 p.m. Dirty Cello performs at Calistoga's Pioneer Park, 1320 Cedar St. Free admission. Info: visitcalistoga.com; 707-942-6333.

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA

7 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia every Thursday. Join in seven rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Teams have up to six players. Info: napadistillery.com.

SAVOR AFTER HOURS

8 p.m. JaM Cellars Ballroom, 1030 Main St., Napa, presents Savor After Hours, a wine tasting cabaret starring Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy. Each of the performances immerse audiences in the way wines make us feel through an electrifying blend of dance, music, close-up magic, illusions and more. Additional shows are Friday and Saturday at 6 and 9 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Info: jamcellarsballroom.com.

MICHAEL CA & FRIENDS

6-9 p.m. Join Bay Area singer-songwriter Michael CA and friends at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

VINCENT COSTANZA

4-7 p.m. Vincent Costanza performs at Cuvaison’s Los Carneros Estate, 1221 Duhig Road, Napa. Tickets are $25. Info: cuvaison.com/winery-events; 707-942-2455; carnerostasting@cuvaison.com.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE

6-9 p.m. Roem Baur performs at The Priest Ranch tasting room, 6490 Washington St., Yountville. Free admission. Info: priestranchwines.com/Visit/Events.

MUSIC ON THE MANSION LAWN

6 p.m. Matt Finders Jazz performs at Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road. Free admission. Info: silveradoresort.com/napa-valley-events.

Friday, July 28

MOVIES IN THE PARK

6:30-10 p.m. Yountville Parks and Recreation screens "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish" at Yountville Community Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave. Info: townofyountville.com/calendar.aspx.

ST. HELENA FARMERS' MARKET

7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers' Market offering fresh produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids' story time, and face painting. Info: sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

FRIDAY NIGHTS IN THE PARK

6-10 p.m. Sonoma Shakers and The Daniel Castro Ban perform at Napa's Veterans Park at the corner of Third and Main streets. Free admission. Low-back chairs are permitted. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

NAPA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WALKING TOURS

11 a.m. Napa County Historical Society hosts its Tulocay Cemetery walking tour. Wind through this peaceful, historic cemetery during a 90-minute program. The cemetery is located at Coombsville Road and Tulocay Drive. Tickets are $30 for NCHS members; $45 for general admission. Info: napahistory.org/events;

JOURNEYDAY

5-7 p.m.: JourneyDay performs at Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena. Info: merryvale.com; 707-963-7777.

JOE SHOEMAKER & POLYGONS

7-10 p.m. Joe Shoemaker & Polygons perform at The Hollywood Room at Napa Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Info: napadistillery.com.

SHELBY ANN

7-10 p.m.: Singer-songwriter Shelby Ann performs at at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com.

Saturday, July 29

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Info: calistogafarmersmarket.org.

MAKERS MARKET

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Local makers offering jewelry, organic body, CBD products, candles, plants, home goods, apparel, glass, and more will be at First Street Napa in downtown Napa near The Archer hotel on First Street. Info: makersmarket.us/locations.

CRUSH MS SUMMER CELEBRATION

4-7 p.m. Join the fun at Reid Family Vineyards, 1020 Borrette Lane, Napa, as hundreds of wine lovers come together to raise funds and awareness for a world free of multiple sclerosis. Tickets are $100. Info: crushms.org; 707-363-3639; kirkwood75@gmail.com.

NAPA VALLEY YOUTH SYMPHONY

7 p.m. Napa Valley Youth Symphony performs at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $15. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

THE WINE GUYS

10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Oakville Wine Merchant & Oakville Grocery, 7856 St. Helena Highway, Oakville hosts The Wine Guys, authors of the new book "White Wine: The Comprehensive Guide to the 50 Essential Varieties & Styles." A $40 ticket includes a copy of the book and tastings of three wines. Info: oakvillegrocery.com; 707-948-6099.

ARTISTS RECEPTION

2-7 p.m. An exclusive collection of Marc Clauzade’s work will be displayed at the Amuse Bouche Tasting Salon & Gallery, 1130 Main St., Napa. Free admission. Info: amusebouchewine.com.

JOHN VICINO

2-4:30 p.m. John Vicino performs at Beringer Vineyards, 2000 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and include a reserved lounge chair and a glass of wine. Info: beringer.com.

NOBODY FROM NASHVILLE

7 p.m. Bay Area-band Nobody from Nashville performs at the White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena. Tickets are $35. Info: thewhitebarn.org; 707-987-8225.

Sunday, July 30

NAPA PORCHFEST

12:30-5 p.m. Napa Porchfest is a free event showcasing local musicians on front yards and porches in historic Old Town Napa around Fuller Park. Featuring more than 100 bands representing a diverse music array from rock to reggae and country to indie, each Porchfest performance ranges 30-90 minutes. Expect food trucks offering hamburgers, salads, tacos, desserts, and more positioned throughout the neighborhood. A water-filling station, along with public restrooms will also be available. Free admission. Info: 707-255-1836; napaporchfest.org.

BUSTER'S BARBECUE JAZZ AND BLUES

3-6 p.m. Buster's Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info: busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.

DO WINE GLASSES MATTER?

10:30 a.m. Riedel glassware company CEO Maximilian Riedel presents a seminar at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, on the impact of stemware on wine. Tickets are $155 at exploretock.com and include a four-glass Veloce Riedel tasting set valued at $158 and a wine and cheese pairing reception. Info: ciaatcopia.com.

YOUNTVILLE SUMMER MUSIC SERIES

5-7 p.m. White Widow XOX performs at Veterans Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St., Yountville. Free admission. Info: townofyountville.com/calendar.aspx.

COLLECTIVE SOUL

8 p.m. American rock band Collective Soul performs at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $55-$75. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Monday, July 31

FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS

2-4 p.m. Celebrate International Friendship Day with us by making colorful bracelets and enjoying snacks at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, American Canyon. Free admission. Register at events.napalibrary.org/event/8708200.

TRIVIA NIGHT

6-8 p.m. Monday Trivia Night at Fleetwood Restaurant is the perfect way to kick off the week and exercise your brain while enjoying delicious food and drinks. Bring your friends for a dose of mental gymnastics and some good times. Fleetwood Restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is located at 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Info: 707-709-4410.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCHEON

11 a.m. Sons in Retirement Chapter 149, a nonprofit men's activity organization that hosts a variety of events each month to improve the lives of our members, hosts its monthly luncheon at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Free to those considering membership. Info: sirinc2.org/branch149; 707-235-6645 nbpharmd@gmail.com.

MUSIC AT THE GRILLE 29

6-8 p.m. Local musicians perform every Tuesday Night at Grille 29 at the Embassy Suites Napa Valley, 1075 California Blvd., Napa. No cover charge. Info: 707-253-9540.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

4-7 p.m. National Night Out is an annual event that encourages community-police partnerships, crime prevention and neighborhood camaraderie. Napa Police will host its National Night Out festival at the Walmart parking lot, 681 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Free admission. Info: countyofnapa.org/3530/National-Night-Out.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

'SOME DOGS DROWN'

6 p.m. Napa County's first Youth Poet Laureate Joseph R. DeNatale discusses his book "Some Dogs Drown" — a collection of 28 poems — at Napa Bookmine, 1625 Second St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napabookmine.com; 707-733-3199.

Thursday, Aug. 3

ADULT GAME HOUR

11 a.m. Interested in playing card games, board games, and meeting new people? Stop by the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., for Adult Game Hour. Info: 707-942-4833.

Friday, Aug. 4

FIRST FRIDAY CONCERT

7-10 p.m. Jealous Zelig (Ragtime Jazz) and Ian Hinkley perform at The Hollywood Room 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: damian@napadistillery.com; 707-265-6272.

SUMMER STAGED READING SERIES

7 p.m. Valley Players presents its Summer Staged Reading Series at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Info: valley-players.com.

Saturday, Aug. 5

CALISTOGA ART WALK

3-6 p.m. Meet artists and artisans, explore galleries, and engage with gallerists during Calistoga's Art Walk, held on the first Saturday of each month. For a list of participating artists and galleries, visit artinnapa.com/calistoga-art-walk.

CONCERT FOR THE COMMUNITY

First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa hosts Concert for the Community, featuring festival musicians in works by Antonio Vivaldi and tango master Astor Piazzolla. Tickets are $10-$25. Info: musicinthevineyards.org/events/echo-in-the-vineyards.

NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARK

All day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children's literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. Info: NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk.

IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, presents "It’s a Grand Night for Singing". Tickets are $20 online or at the box office beginning at 6 p.m. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

SAKOYANA

7-10 p.m. Sakoyana performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Sakoyana is a jazz-funk band from Sonoma County. Free admission. Info: damian@napadistillery.com; 707-265-6272.

CALISTOGA WINE SOCIETY

Noon- 4 p.m. The Calistoga Wine Society presents a Bordeaux vs Napa Valley face-off, with a blind tasting of 4 exquisite wines from France and Napa Valley at Bricco Osteria, 1350 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Learn more about the history and famous personalities of the Napa Valley. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $75. Info: visitcalistoga.com/events.

THE SOUL SECTION

8 p.m. Bay Area band The Soul Section performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $12-$25. Info: bluenotejazz.com/napa.

Sunday, Aug. 6

'WELCOME THE STRANGER'

11 a.m. Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave. Napa, hosts "Welcome the Stranger" a presentation in support of Ukraine. Learn how you can support Ukrainian refugees in our communities and their friends and families in Ukraine. Info: 707-337-5741; nvuu.org; lindady@sbcglobal.net.

SHEMEKIA COPELAND

3 and 6 p.m. Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$65. Info: bluenotejazz.com/napa.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

MONARCH BUTTERFLIES CRAFT

1-2:30 p.m. American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts a fun and fascinating day learning about monarch butterflies. Guests will learn about butterfly life cycles, the role of milkweed and the effects of climate change on these interesting insects. Info: 707-644-1136.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

MOVIE AFTERNOONS

3 p.m. Kids ages 11-18 are invited to the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., for a free screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3." Info: 707-253-4241.

MEET ME IN THE STREET

5-8 p.m. American Canyon Chamber of Commerce presents a street fair featuring food trucks, live music, kid activities, wine and beer, and more on West American Canyon Road between James Road and Elliot Drive. This final event of the season will include a classic car show and corn hole tournament. Info: amcanchamber.org.

Thursday, Aug. 10

TYLER RICH

8 p.m. Country singer Tyler Rich performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $20-$40. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Friday, Aug. 11

ART IN THE LIBRARY

6:15-7:30 p.m. Textile artist Charlotte Cook-Fuller and her daughter painter Lynette Cook are the featured artists at Napa Library, 580 Coombs St. Learn more about their work at this artists reception. Info: 707-253-4241.

Saturday, Aug. 12

SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS

Noon- 1:30 p.m. The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts an origami fruit fans craft. Registration is required. Info: 707-644-1136; napalibrary.org/events.

TASTE OF MOUNT VEEDER

1-4 p.m. Taste and order Mount Veeder wines from more than 30 wineries at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $195. Info: MtVeederWines.com; 707-266-1296.

Monday, Aug. 14

COMMUNITY ACTION OF NAPA VALLEY PUBLIC MEETING

5 p.m. Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV) holds a public meeting via Zoom at www.canv.org. The community is invited to share your thoughts regarding resources and solutions related to poverty in the community, and your experiences with CANV. This input helps in establishing the 2024-25 Community Action Plan. Free admission. Info: 707-253-6100; canv@can-v.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

KNITTING

6 p.m. Want to learn about knitting but don’t know how? That’s OK! This beginner’s class at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., will teach you how to knit and lay the foundation for future projects. No registration required. Limited space available. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

Thursday, Aug. 17

OUT OF THE FIRE GALA

5:30 p.m. The annual Out of the Fire gala supporting the Napa Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy will be held at Raymond Vineyards, 849 Zinfandel Lane, St. Helena. Info: napa.salvationarmy.org.

Saturday, Aug. 19

'IF YOU WERE A PRINCESS'

Noon. Local author Hillary Homzie will perform a special story time of her children's book "If You Were a Princess", followed by a fun craft at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way. Info: 707-644-1136; napalibrary.org/events.

NOT-SO-SILENT CINEMA

Noon. The Telegraph Quartet performs alongside two classic silent films with original music by Stephen Prutsman during Not-So-Silent Cinema at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $10-$20. Info: 707-258-5559; musicinthevineyards.org/events/not-so-silent-cinema.

'BLUE HAWAII' CELEBRATION

5-8 p.m. As part of the "Tiki Dreams: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon" exhibit, Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, hosts a "Elvis Blue Hawaii Celebration" featuring a live musical performance by Elvis tribute artist Johnny Reno. As part of the occasion, Elvis will oversee a group wedding vowel renewal. Tickets are $40-$50, and include food and beverage. Info: napavalleymuseum.org/exhibition/bluehawaii; 707-944-0500.

TRIBUTE TO BARBARA MYERHOFF

2-3:30 p.m. Pay tribute to anthropologist Barbara Myerhoff at this event featuring renowned filmmaker Lynne Littman. The session will be at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For any inquiries, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be purchased at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Friday, Sept. 1

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY

8 p.m. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings swing to Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Friday, Sept. 8

J BOOG

8 p.m. Reggae artist J Boog performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Saturday, Sept. 9

AN EVENING AT THE RUINS

Experience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. Tickets are $300. Info: acparks.org.