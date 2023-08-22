Tuesday, Aug. 22

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

MUSIC AT THE GRILLE 29

6-8 p.m. Local musicians perform at Grille 29 at the Embassy Suites Napa Valley, 1075 California Blvd., Napa. No cover charge. Info: 707-253-9540.

SIP & PAINT

5-8 p.m. Get ready for a picture-perfect evening of wine-sipping and painting at Wine Girl Napa, 321 First St., Suite A, Napa. Upon arrival, painters & wine sippers will be welcomed with a glass of bubbles to kick off the art-filled evening. Tickets ($35) include a canvas, easel, paintbrushes, palette and paints. Info: winegirl.com/products/napa-sip-paint.

Thursday, Aug. 24

COMMUNITY BOOK SALE

Noon.-5 p.m. Friends of the American Canyon Library host a community book sale at the library, 300 Crawford Way. The sale features a diverse selection of gently used books and media for people of all age groups and interests. Sale continues Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Info: 707-644-1136; napalibrary.org/events.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE

6-9 p.m. Full Chizel performs at The Priest Ranch tasting room, 6490 Washington St., Yountville. Free admission. Info: priestranchwines.com/Visit/Events.

SMORGY

4-7 p.m. Jeffrey Fetters (aka Smorgy) performs at Cuvaison’s Los Carneros Estate, 1221 Duhig Road, Napa. Tickets are $25. Info: cuvaison.com/winery-events; 707-942-2455; carnerostasting@cuvaison.com.

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA

7 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia every Thursday. Join in seven rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Teams have up to six players. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

SAVOR AFTER HOURS

8 p.m. JaM Cellars Ballroom, 1030 Main St., Napa, presents Savor After Hours, a wine tasting cabaret starring Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy. Each of the performances immerse audiences in the way wines make us feel through an electrifying blend of dance, music, close-up magic, illusions and more. Additional shows are Friday and Saturday at 6 and 9 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Info: jamcellarsballroom.com.

Friday, Aug. 25

ST. HELENA FARMERS' MARKET

7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers' Market offering fresh produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids' story time, and face painting. Info: sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

NAPA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WALKING TOURS

11 a.m. Napa County Historical Society hosts its Tulocay Cemetery walking tour. Wind through this peaceful, historic cemetery during a 90-minute program. The cemetery is located at Coombsville Road and Tulocay Drive. Tickets are $30 for NCHS members; $45 for general admission. Info: napahistory.org/events.

MONICA DA SILVA

5-8 p.m. Singer-songwriter Mônica da Silva performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

CHANGE!POP

7:30-9:30 p.m. Change!Pop performs space age pop music at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

KEVIN HAGUE

8-11 p.m. Kevin Hague performs acoustic Folk and Americana at The Saint, 1351 Main St., St. Helena. Free admission. thesaintnapavalley.com/events; 707-302-5130.

MUSIC AT THE MANSION TERRACE

6 p.m. Chance McCauley performs at Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road. Free admission. Info: silveradoresort.com/napa-valley-events.

Saturday, Aug. 26

ACORNS TO OAKS

9-11:30 a.m. Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a 10-year anniversary celebration for its Acorns to Oaks program with a volunteer project at Alston Park, 2037 Dry Creek Road, Napa. Volunteers are needed to use their smartphone to map tree locations, check if trees need new cages, mulch, etc., and weed and mulch trees. Volunteers are encouraged to dress for gardening and be prepared to walk through thick grass. Please bring your own filled water bottle. Register in advance at NapaRCD.org/summeroakday. Info: email Ashley@NapaRCD.org.

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Info: calistogafarmersmarket.org.

'BETWEEN TWO WORLDS'

4 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens "Between Two Worlds" as part of its ongoing International Films Series. Tickets are $15. Additional screening at 7 p.m. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

SOL FLAMENCO

7 p.m. The passion and fire of flamenco dance and music will once again electrify the White Barn stage, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, as the lightning-fast footwork, haunting guitar rhythms, and soulful singing of Sol Flamenco returns. Tickets are $35. Info: thewhitebarn.org; 707-987-8225.

MAHJONG

2-3 p.m. Spend Saturdays at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., with other American Mahjong enthusiasts. Games are not competitive or played for money. Sponsored by the Napa County Library. Info: 707-944-1888; napalibrary.org/events.

LAHAINA RELIEF

8-11 p.m. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, hosts "Get Lei'd" for Lahaina Relief, featuring DJ Mark and DJ Danek. In lieu of tickets, Be Bubbly will be collecting donations that will be given to the Hawaii Community Foundation. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

ALL ABOUT REPTILES

10:30 a.m. Joe Lam of JnW Reptile Rescue discusses these critters during a presentation at Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa. Admission is $5. Info: cpnaturecenter@gmail.com; 707-255-6465; cpnaturecenter.com.

UNBOTTLED COMMUNITY CONCERT

6-8 p.m. Napa Valley Center for Spiritual Living, 1249 Coombs St., Napa, hosts the Unbottled Community Concert with award-winning singer-songwriter Gary Lynn Floyd. Free admission. Info: nvcsl.com/events-classes/concerts; 707-252-4847; revjay@nvcsl.com.

ASHER STERN

2-4:30 p.m. Asher Stern performs at Beringer Vineyards, 2000 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and include a reserved lounge chair and a glass of wine. Info: beringer.com.

CELLAR SESSION

7-11 p.m. St. Clair Brown Winery, 816 Vallejo St., Napa, hosts its annual Cellar Sessions concert. This year's headliner is King Dream. The IFIC and The Love Dimension are also scheduled to perform. Tickets are $50. Info: 707-255-5591; info@stclairbrown.com.

MELI LEVI BAND

7-10 p.m. Meli Levi Band performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

Sunday, Aug. 27

L'CHAIM NAPA VALLEY

3:30-7 p.m. The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts L'Chaim Napa Valley, the annual Jewish Food & Wine Festival. The event features 16 different wines from Jewish vintners, Jewish foods, entertainment, and cooking demonstrations. Pre-sale tickets are $65 for 4 food tickets; and $120 for beverage tasting and 6 food tickets. Additional food tickets are available for $25. Info: ciaatcopia.com/upcoming-events.

AUTHOR MEET AND GREET

10 a.m. Author Karin Argoud reads from her new children's book "Petite Mouse Takes a Nap" at Napa Bookmine, 1625 Second St., Napa. Info: napabookmine.com/event; 707-733-3199.

NAPA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WALKING TOURS

3 p.m. Napa County Historical Society hosts its Tulocay Cemetery walking tour. Wind through this peaceful, historic cemetery during a 90-minute program. The cemetery is located at Coombsville Road and Tulocay Drive. Tickets are $30 for NCHS members; $45 for general admission. Info: napahistory.org/events.

BUSTER'S BARBECUE JAZZ AND BLUES

3-6 p.m. Buster's Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info: busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.

YOUNTVILLE SUMMER MUSIC SERIES

5-7 p.m. Monica & Chad performs at Veterans Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St., Yountville. Free admission. Info: townofyountville.com/calendar.aspx.

RENÉE LUBIN

3-6 p.m. Singer Renée Lubin performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

Monday, Aug. 28

TRIVIA NIGHT

6-8 p.m. Monday Trivia Night at Fleetwood Restaurant is the perfect way to kick off the week and exercise your brain while enjoying delicious food and drinks. Bring your friends for a dose of mental gymnastics and some good times. Fleetwood Restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is located at 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Info: 707-709-4410.

Thursday, Aug. 31

'SECRETS OF THE BLUE BUNGALOW'

6 p.m. Author Kevin Fisher Paulson discusses his new book 'Secrets of the Blue Bungalow' at Napa Bookmine, 1625 Second St. Napa. Info: napabookmine.com/event; 707-733-3199.

BANNED BOOKS AND BITES

6 p.m. The Napa Library invites all to exercise your right to read banned books. Banned Books and Bites is a new place to read and discuss challenged and banned books in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment. Open to ages 14 and up for light snacks and good conversation. This meeting includes a discussion of "The Joy Luck Club" by Amy Tan. Free admission. Info, 707-253-4241.

Friday, Sept. 1

SEDONA

5-7 p.m. Sedona performs at Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena. Info: merryvale.com; 707-963-7777.

JACOB PHILIP BENNING TRIO

7-10 p.m. Jacob Philip Benning Trio performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

DUELING PIANOS

6:30-9 p.m. Monticello Napa Valley, 4242 Big Ranch Road, Napa, hosts Dueling Pianos as part of the Napa Valley Harvest Vintners Music Series. Sing along and dance the night away as two of the best pianists in the business battle it out with high-energy performances. Tickets begin at $45. Info: cellarpass.com.

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY

8 p.m. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings swing to Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Saturday, Sept. 2

SENSORY STORYTIME

11 a.m.-noon. Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., hosts Sensory Storytime for children ages 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or have other special needs. This storytime combines preschool-level books, songs, and activities to engage all five senses in developing emerging literacy, social interaction, and both gross and fine motor skills. Sensory-friendly aspects include small group size, soft lighting, manipulatives and fidget toys. The program is approximately 30 minutes long, with an additional 30 minutes of free play. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, presents "It’s a Grand Night for Singing." Tickets are $20 online or at the box office beginning at 6 p.m. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

ADAM MILLER

7-10 p.m. Australian guitarist Adam Miller performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Sonoma County's Nate Lopez is the opening act. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

BOOK DISCUSSION

6-7 p.m. Clare Frank, author of "Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire" discusses her book at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St. When Frank was 17 years old, she became a firefighter in Northern California. She was too young to officially join the service, so she left her birthdate blank on her paperwork, hoping no one would notice. "Burnt" is her inspiring, richly detailed, and open-hearted account of an extraordinary life in fire. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

Friday, Sept. 8

ART IN THE LIBRARY

6:15-7:30 p.m. The work of Napa Valley Quilters will be on display at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Napa Valley Quilters celebrate the art of quilting by encouraging the practice of quilting, stimulating interest in this art form, and enjoying good fellowship with quilters. Free admission. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

'THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL'

7:30 p.m. Lucky Penny Productions presents "The Addams Family Musical" at its community theater located at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. The show is described as "comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family." Additional shows are Thursdays (beginning Sept. 14) and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Sept. 24. Tickets are $22-$45. Info: 707-266-6305; luckypennynapa.com.

OPEN MIC

6-7 p.m. Napa County Poet Laureate Aisha Rivera hosts an open mic at Napa Bookmine, 1625 Second St. Each performance slot (poetry or music) is limited to 5 minutes. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before the event. Sign-ups must be in person. Info: napabookmine.com/event/open-mic; 707-733-3199.

COMEDY SHOWCASE

8-10 p.m. Napa's own Jake Rizzly presents a comedy showcase at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

J BOOG

8 p.m. Reggae artist J Boog performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Saturday, Sept. 9

NAPA CERT TRAINING

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Napa County Citizen Emergency Response Team (CERT) hosts a training for new recruits. In-person training will be held in American Canyon. Additional courses are held Sept. 16-17. The CERT Program educates people about the hazards that affect the Napa Valley and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, personal preparedness, and disaster medical operations. People who go through CERT training have a better understanding of the potential threats to their home, workplace and community and can take the right steps to lessen the effects of these hazards on themselves, their homes or workplace. If a disaster happens that overwhelms local response capability, CERT members can apply the training learned in the classroom and during exercises to give critical support to their family, loved ones, neighbors or associates in their immediate area until help arrives. To enroll in the class, email napacert@aol.com and include the following information: full name, email address, phone number and address. Info: readynapacounty.org/459/Get-Involved.

DISCOVERY LAB

10:30 a.m.-noon. Children ages 5-11 are invited to learn different ways to make paper airplanes as they learn the basics of aerodynamics at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Free admission. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

'LOVE LETTERS'

8 p.m. Courtney R. Hall and April Stewart (of Comedy Central's "South Park") perform "Love Letters" by A. R. Gurney at the Justin-Siena High School Dining Hall, 4026 Maher St., Napa. This is a one-night-only benefit for the Michael Leonardi Foundation, a Napa-based organization dedicated to raising illicit fentanyl and fake prescription pill awareness to teenagers, young adults and the community. Tickets start at $25. Info: justin-siena.org/student-life/arts/theatre/tickets.

'DON QUIXOTE'

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Australian Ballet performance of "Don Quixote." Tickets are $15. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

LIVE MUSIC

7:30-9:30 p.m. Cinder Shine and Bill Walden perform at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

THE BAND HAYEZ

8-11 p.m. The Band Hayez performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

AN EVENING AT THE RUINS

Experience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. Tickets are $300. Info: acparks.org.

Monday, Sept. 11

9/11 MEMORIAL SERVICE

11 a.m. Honor the victims and heroes of the 9/11 attacks during a family-friendly service open to the public at the Napa 9/11 Memorial Garden on Main Street (near Kohls) in downtown Napa. Info: 707-339-2727.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

PUTTING CHALLENGE

5-6 p.m. The public is invited to participate the second annual First Street Napa & Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge at First Street Napa, 1300 First St., Napa. Test your putting skills against PGA TOUR golfers playing in this year's Fortinet Championship PGA TOUR event and get autographs and photos. Tickets are $20. Info: firststreetnapa.com; 707-266-7971; imiller@zapolskire.com;

MASTER GARDENERS

4:30 p.m. It's not too late to plan for and plant cool-season vegetables for harvest later in the fall and through the winter. The Master Gardeners of Napa County discuss planting fall and winter vegetables during a presentation at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane. Join the Master Gardeners to figure out how to time the harvest for best results. Free admission. Info: 707-963-5244; shpl.org/upcoming-events.

Thursday, Sept. 14

FIVE FOR FIGHTING

8 p.m. Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $40-$50. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Friday, Sept. 15

SHELBY ANN

7:30-9:30 p.m. Napa's own Shelby Ann Lanterman plays a special full band performance at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

Saturday, Sept. 16

ZERO PROSTATE CANCER RUN/WALK

8:30-10:30 a.m. Join this family-friendly event to honor those affected by prostate cancer during Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Napa Valley at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. The event includes a 1-mile walk, a 5K run/walk, and kids superhero dash. Donations welcome. A portion of the proceeds stay in the Napa community to provide a grant to The Martin O'Neal Cancer Center at St Helena Hospital. Info: zeroprostatecancernapa@gmail.com.

Sunday, Sept. 17

HIGH TEA

2-4 p.m. Enjoy an elegant afternoon blending your own tea at Grove 45, 965 Silverado Trail North, Calistoga. Tickets are $65. Info: grove45.com; 707-360-2440.

Friday, Sept. 29

MOVIES IN THE PARK

6:30-10 p.m. Yountville Parks and Recreation screens "Grease" at Yountville Community Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave. Info: townofyountville.com/calendar.aspx.