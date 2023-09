Thursday, Sept. 14

'THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL'

7:30 p.m. Lucky Penny Productions presents "The Addams Family Musical" at its community theater located at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. The show is described as "comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family." Additional shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Sept. 24. Tickets are $22-$45. Info: 707-266-6305; luckypennynapa.com.

MUSIC ON THE PATIO

6-8 p.m. Laura Benitez and the Heartache performs at Fleetwood Restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa, 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Reservations recommended. Info: 707-709-4410.

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA

7 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia every Thursday. Join in seven rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Teams have up to six players. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

FIVE FOR FIGHTING

8 p.m. Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $40-$50. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Friday, Sept. 15

ST. HELENA FARMERS' MARKET

7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers' Market offering fresh produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids' story time, and face painting. Info: sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

5 p.m. The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, celebrates Mexico's Independence Day with live music from Mariachi Jalisco and Mexican snacks. Free admission. Info: 707-963-5244; shpl.org.

SHELBY ANN

7:30-9:30 p.m. Napa's own Shelby Ann Lanterman plays a special full band performance at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

LIVE MUSIC

5-8 p.m. Full View performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

ZAK FENNIE

5-7 p.m. Musician Zak Fennie performs at Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena. Info: merryvale.com; 707-963-7777.

CHRIS WISER

8-11 p.m. Chris Wiser brings a blend of Americana/Soul/Blues-rock to The Saint, 1351 Main St., St. Helena. Free admission. thesaintnapavalley.com/events; 707-302-5130.

Saturday, Sept. 16

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Info: calistogafarmersmarket.org.

AVIATION EXHIBIT

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate L sign, next to the Atlantic Aviation, for guided tours, featuring all types of airplanes, including some that are close to 100 years old. Free admission. The event is also held during the same hours on Sunday, Sept. 17.

MAHJONG

2-3 p.m. Spend Saturdays at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., with other American Mahjong enthusiasts. Games are not competitive or played for money. Sponsored by the Napa County Library. Info: 707-944-1888; events.napalibrary.org.

COMPOSTING WORKSHOP

Noon. UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts a workshop about backyard and worm composting at its office at 1710 Soscol Ave., Suite 4. Advanced registration required. Info: napamg.ucanr.edu.

ZERO PROSTATE CANCER RUN/WALK

8:30-10:30 a.m. Join this family-friendly event to honor those affected by prostate cancer during Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Napa Valley at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. The event includes a 1-mile walk, a 5K run/walk, and kids superhero dash. Donations welcome. A portion of the proceeds stay in the Napa community to provide a grant to The Martin O'Neal Cancer Center at St Helena Hospital. Info: zeroprostatecancernapa@gmail.com.

OPEN STUDIOS NAPA VALLEY

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open Studios Napa Valley, hosted by Art Association Napa Valley, returns for two consecutive weekends. This free event is a self-guided, art discovery tour through the creative art spaces of Napa Valley. This year's event features 70 artists at 43 locations. Whether you’re an avid collector or just curious about art, this is your opportunity to peer into the creative spaces of Napa Valley, meet the artists, watch demonstrations and buy local art right from the source. Hours of operation are the same for Sunday. Info: artnv.org/open-studios-home; 707-254-2085.

FULLER PARK HISTORIC WALKING TOUR

10 a.m. Napa County Landmarks hosts a free historic walking tour of the Fuller Park district in downtown Napa. Local expert and tour guide Tom Kennelly will conduct the tour of this picturesque district that offers a wide array of architectural styles, from Queen Anne to Greek Revival to Prairie, and a glimpse into Napa’s storied past. Tour begins at the corner of Jefferson and Oak streets. Info: https://napacountylandmarks.org/events-tours.

MEXICO INDEPENDANCE DAY CELEBRATION

4-7 p.m. Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St. Honor the rich culture and heritage of Mexico during an evening filled with vibrant colors, traditional music and mouthwatering Mexican cuisine. All ages welcome. Admission is $10. Tickets must be reserved by Sept. 7. Info: 707-255-1800; msoria@cityofnapa.org.

'THE CURIOUS WORLD OF HIERONYMUS BOSCH'

4 and 7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the documentary "The Curious World of Hieronymus Bosch." The film follows the exhibition 'Jheronimus Bosch - Visions of Genius' which brought the majority of the Dutch painter's works together for the first time. Tickets are $15. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

MAX RILEY GROUP

7-10 p.m. Max Riley Group brings extragalactic funk-rock-blues to The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

ARIEL MARIN

8-11 p.m. Singer Ariel Marin performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

Sunday, Sept. 17

DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

12:45-1:15 p.m. Join the Vineyard Trails Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution as they ring bells and read a proclamation to celebrate the 236th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. The event is held at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa. Free admission.

TOMATOGANZA!

3-6 p.m. Napa County Seed Library hosts Napa County’s first-ever tomato taste-off and seed saving event Tomatoganza! at Oxbow Public Market, 610 First St., Napa. Savor and select the season's best beefsteak and cherry entries from seven local growers. Tickets are $10. Info: https://napacoseedlibrary.org/upcoming-events/tomatoganza; napacoseedlibrary@gmail.com.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE

1-4 p.m. The Friends of the Napa Library host its quarterly book sale at the library community room, 580 Coombs St., Napa. The sale continues Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Special sales include Half Price Day (Friday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.), $5 Bag Day (Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Double Bag Day (Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1-4 p.m.). Info: folnapa.org; 707-945-1090.

BUSTER'S BARBECUE JAZZ AND BLUES

3-6 p.m. Buster's Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info: busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.

RAINGUTTER REGATTA FAMILY NIGHT

4-7 p.m. Cub Scout Pack 7196 hosts its Raingutter Regatta Family Night at Kennedy Park, 2295 Streblow Drive, Napa. This annual recruitment event includes hot dogs and an ice cream social. Open to families of boys and girls in grades K-5. Scouts engage in hands-on learning and activities to help them grow into their best future selves. Participants earn specific badges to advance through the Cub Scouts and achieve life-long skills and knowledge. Info: cubmaster7196@gmail.com.

DAVE MASON

8 p.m. Guitarist Dave Mason performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $45-$55. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Monday, Sept. 18

TRIVIA NIGHT

6-8 p.m. Monday Trivia Night at Fleetwood Restaurant is the perfect way to kick off the week and exercise your brain while enjoying delicious food and drinks. Bring your friends for a dose of mental gymnastics and some good times. Fleetwood Restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is located at 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Info: 707-709-4410.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

NORTH NAPA ROTARY CLUB SOCIAL

6-7:30 p.m. North Napa Rotary Club hosts a friendly gathering on the third Tuesday of each month. This month's meeting is held at Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar, 1260 First St., Napa. Free admission. Info: dwain@dwainbitter.com; 415-948-9940.

MUSIC AT THE GRILLE 29

6-8 p.m. Local musicians perform at Grille 29 at the Embassy Suites Napa Valley, 1075 California Blvd., Napa. No cover charge. Info: 707-253-9540.

Thursday, Sept. 21

NAPA VALLEY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY

1 p.m. Napa Valley Genealogical Society presents "Discovering Your Scandinavian Family" via Zoom. Learn research strategies for Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, including ways to find your ancestor's parish of birth. To register, visit napagensoc.org and select the event title under Upcoming Events. Free. Info, napagensoc.org; 707-252-2252; info@napagensoc.org.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE

6-9 p.m. The Band High Noon performs at The Priest Ranch tasting room, 6490 Washington St., Yountville. Free admission. Info: priestranchwines.com/Visit/Events.

MUSIC ON THE PATIO

6-8 p.m. Jason Movrich performs at Fleetwood Restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa, 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Reservations recommended. Info: 707-709-4410.

Friday, Sept. 22

CRANE PARK MOVIE NIGHT

7:45 p.m. St. Helena Parks and Recreation — in partnership with Cameo Cinemas — hosts a screening of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Crane Park, 360 S. Crane Ave., St. Helena. Free admission and popcorn. Info: 707-968-9222.

BACK PORCHESTRA

7-10 p.m. Back pOrchestra performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

8 p.m. Audiences will be held at the edge of their seats as performers from around the world combine fantasy, fervor and flair with magic when Masters of Illusion comes to Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $45-$60. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Saturday, Sept. 23

CRUSH CANCER NAPA VALLEY FUNDRAISER

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Crush Cancer Napa Valley hosts an estate sale fundraiser at 1317 Mitchell Drive, St. Helena. New and gently used items with 100% of proceeds go to supporting Napa County persons in cancer treatment, needing financial assistance for utilities, rent, phone and food insecurity. Info: elizabeth@crushcancernv.org; crushcancernv.org.

'THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS'

4 and 7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Italian film "The Eight Mountains" as part of its international film series. Tickets are $15. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

TERRY FAMILY BAND

7-10 p.m. Terry Family Band performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Special guest will be Lindsay Gang. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

JOSH WOLF

8 p.m. Comedian Josh Wolf brings his Bring Your Kid To Work Tour to Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $24-$54. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Sunday, Sept. 24

SPIRITS OF ST. HELENA

1 p.m. The St. Helena Historical Society hosts its 19th annual Spirits of St. Helena Cemetery Discovery Walk. This year’s focus is on Irish settlers who are buried in the St. Helena Public Cemetery. A second tour begins at 2:30 p.m. Info: shstory@shstory.org.

Thursday, Sept. 28

'HARVEST OF LONELINESS'

5:30 p.m. Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, hosts a screening of the documentary "Harvest of Loneliness: The Bracero Program" at The Little Theater (Room 1231). Free admission.

BANNED BOOKS AND BITES

6 p.m. The Napa Library invites all to exercise your right to read banned books. Banned Books and Bites is a new place to read and discuss challenged and banned books in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment. Open to ages 14 and up for light snacks and good conversation. This meeting includes a discussion of "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison. Free admission. Info, 707-253-4241.

Friday, Sept. 29

MOVIES IN THE PARK

6:30-10 p.m. Yountville Parks and Recreation screens "Grease" at Yountville Community Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave. Info: townofyountville.com/calendar.aspx.

Saturday, Sept. 30

MASTER GARDENERS FALL FAIRE

1-4 p.m. UC Master Gardeners Napa County host its annual gardening science fair at Las Flores Learning Garden, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. The event includes 26 educational exhibits appropriate for all ages. Demonstrations including sheet mulching, planting, and how to make compost. Unique to the fair is the animatronic carnivorous plant, Audrey II. She will be watching and waiting for you to talk to her (recall Audrey from the movie “Little Shop of Horrors.”) Free admission. Info: napamg.ucanr.edu/fallfaire.

'TURANDOT'

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Berlin State Opera presentation of Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot." The opera is set in China and follows Prince Calaf as he falls in love with the cold Princess Turandot. Tickets are $20. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

KARRIE O'NEILL

7:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter Karrie O'Neill performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

Sunday, Oct. 1

'LAS MAGNIFICAS'

2 p.m. Napa Valley College Department of Music presents "Las Magnificas" — a Chamber Music Theatre piece exploring the lives and times of three towering figures in Latin American cultural history: Mexican singer Chavela Vargas, Cuban singer Celia Cruz and Chilean singer Violeta Parra. The show is held at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Tickets are $10-$15. Info: performingartsnapavalley.org.

Friday, Oct. 6

ASHER STERN

5-7 p.m. Musician Asher Stern performs at Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena. Info: merryvale.com; 707-963-7777.

Saturday, Oct. 7

BLUES BREWS & BBQ

Noon-6 p.m. TEAM Morales Events presents the 13th annual Napa Blues Brews & BBQ at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Free admission. Beer Garden bracelets are $60. Info: napabluesandbrew.com.

SENSORY STORYTIME

11 a.m.-noon. Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., hosts Sensory Storytime for children ages 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or have other special needs. This storytime combines preschool-level books, songs, and activities to engage all five senses in developing emerging literacy, social interaction, and both gross and fine motor skills. Sensory-friendly aspects include small group size, soft lighting, manipulatives and fidget toys. The program is approximately 30 minutes long, with an additional 30 minutes of free play. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

'THE LARAMIE PROJECT'

7 p.m. Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, presents a staged reading of "The Laramie Project." Directed by NVC Theater Art’s Jennifer King, this performance will contain excerpts from the production and feature cast members from the Napa Valley College Theater Art’s 2002, 2007 and 2010 productions as well as current students and Napa County community members. Admission is "pay-what-you-can." Info: performingartsnapavalley.org.

ALICE WALLACE

7:30 p.m. Singer Alice Wallace performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, presents "It’s a Grand Night for Singing." Tickets are $20 online or at the box office beginning at 6 p.m. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

BROADWAY IN THE BARN

7:30 p.m. The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, hosts the benefit concert Broadway at the Barn. Proceeds from the show, featuring soprano Morgan Harrington, mezzo-soprano Meghan Scheibal, and tenor Robert Dornaus, breast cancer research. Tickets are $50. Info: thewhitebarn.org; 707-987-8225.

Sunday, Oct. 8

GUIDED TREE WALK

10 a.m.-noon. UC Master Gardeners of Napa County offer a free guide tree walk at Fuller Park in downtown Napa. You must pre-register to attend and space is limited to 15 people per each walk. Participants meet at the corner of Oak and Jefferson streets. Info: napamg.ucanr.edu.

Friday, Oct. 13

ART IN THE LIBRARY

6:15-7:30 p.m. Bay Area artist Ali Blum presents her work at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Blum's series “Nature Makes a Comeback” represents the optimism she holds in the healing power and magic of the planet. Free admission. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

'MEN ON BOATS'

7 p.m. Valley Players present "Men on Boats" at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. The play by Jaclyn Backhaus is inspired by an 1869 expedition when a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River. Additional performances are Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Oct. 29. Tickets are $25-$28. Info: valley-players.com.

Sunday, Oct. 15

'THE FIRE CATS'

2 p.m. The Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, presents a special screening of "The Fire Cats: Save Something Small." The documentary features the story of a group of animal rescuers who devoted months to rescuing cats who survived the Tubbs wildfire. The film will be followed by a Q & A with cat rescuer Shannon Jay. Tickets are $25. Proceeds benefit We Care Animal Rescue. Info: wecareanimalrescue.org/events.

Friday, Oct. 20

'THE WIZARD OF OZ'

7 p.m. Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, hosts the Cafeteria Kids Theater production "The Wizard of Oz." Tickets are $15-$25. Additional performances are held Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Oct. 29. Info: performingartsnapavalley.org.