Tuesday, Sept. 19

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE

10 a.m.-7 p.m. The Friends of the Napa Library host its quarterly book sale at the library community room, 580 Coombs St., Napa. The sale continues Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Special sales include Half Price Day (Friday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.), $5 Bag Day (Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Double Bag Day (Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1-4 p.m.). Info: folnapa.org; 707-945-1090.

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

NORTH NAPA ROTARY CLUB SOCIAL

6-7:30 p.m. North Napa Rotary Club hosts a friendly gathering on the third Tuesday of each month. This month's meeting is held at Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar, 1260 First St., Napa. Free admission. Info: dwain@dwainbitter.com; 415-948-9940.

MUSIC AT THE GRILLE 29

6-8 p.m. Local musicians perform at Grille 29 at the Embassy Suites Napa Valley, 1075 California Blvd., Napa. No cover charge. Info: 707-253-9540.

Thursday, Sept. 21

NAPA VALLEY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY

1 p.m. Napa Valley Genealogical Society presents "Discovering Your Scandinavian Family" via Zoom. Learn research strategies for Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, including ways to find your ancestor's parish of birth. To register, visit napagensoc.org and select the event title under Upcoming Events. Free. Info, napagensoc.org; 707-252-2252; info@napagensoc.org.

'THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL'

7:30 p.m. Lucky Penny Productions presents "The Addams Family Musical" at its community theater located at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. The show is described as "comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family." Additional shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. through Sept. 24. Tickets are $22-$45. Info: 707-266-6305; luckypennynapa.com.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE

6-9 p.m. The Band High Noon performs at The Priest Ranch tasting room, 6490 Washington St., Yountville. Free admission. Info: priestranchwines.com/Visit/Events.

MUSIC ON THE PATIO

6-8 p.m. Jason Movrich performs at Fleetwood Restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa, 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Reservations recommended. Info: 707-709-4410.

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA

7 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia every Thursday. Join in seven rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Teams have up to six players. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

Friday, Sept. 22

ST. HELENA FARMERS' MARKET

7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers' Market offering fresh produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids' story time, and face painting. Info: sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

CRANE PARK MOVIE NIGHT

7:45 p.m. St. Helena Parks and Recreation — in partnership with Cameo Cinemas — hosts a screening of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Crane Park, 360 S. Crane Ave., St. Helena. Free admission and popcorn. Info: 707-968-9222.

BACK PORCHESTRA

7-10 p.m. Back pOrchestra performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

8 p.m. Audiences will be held at the edge of their seats as performers from around the world combine fantasy, fervor and flair with magic when Masters of Illusion comes to Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $45-$60. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Saturday, Sept. 23

COASTAL CLEANUP DAY

9 a.m.-noon. Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts waterways cleanups in honor of Coastal Cleanup Day at 17 sites in Napa, American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena, Calistoga and Lake Berryessa. Visit NapaRCD.org/Cleanup2023 for the list of Napa County sites and for more information on how to participate. Info: Ashley@NapaRCD.org.

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Info: calistogafarmersmarket.org.

FALCONRY IN THE GARDEN

10:30 a.m. Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, welcomes professional falconer Rebecca Rosen to showcase majestic raptors. These amazing birds are important to the local ecosystem and local vineyards by hunting invasive birds and all sorts of pests. Rosen brings her beautiful raptors for guests to meet and learn all about. Space is limited so reservations are required. To reserve your spot, email cpnaturecenter@gmail.com or call 707-255-6465. The program is free for members and children 12 and under, and $5 at the door to adults and non-members.

CRUSH CANCER NAPA VALLEY FUNDRAISER

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Crush Cancer Napa Valley hosts an estate sale fundraiser at 1317 Mitchell Drive, St. Helena. New and gently used items with 100% of proceeds go to supporting Napa County persons in cancer treatment, needing financial assistance for utilities, rent, phone and food insecurity. Info: elizabeth@crushcancernv.org; crushcancernv.org.

MAHJONG

2-3 p.m. Spend Saturdays at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., with other American Mahjong enthusiasts. Games are not competitive or played for money. Sponsored by the Napa County Library. Info: 707-944-1888; events.napalibrary.org.

OPEN STUDIOS NAPA VALLEY

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open Studios Napa Valley, hosted by Art Association Napa Valley, returns for two consecutive weekends. This free event is a self-guided, art discovery tour through the creative art spaces of Napa Valley. This year's event features 70 artists at 43 locations. Whether you’re an avid collector or just curious about art, this is your opportunity to peer into the creative spaces of Napa Valley, meet the artists, watch demonstrations and buy local art right from the source. Hours of operation are the same for Sunday. Info: artnv.org/open-studios-home; 707-254-2085.

'THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS'

4 and 7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Italian film "The Eight Mountains" as part of its international film series. Tickets are $15. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

TERRY FAMILY BAND

7-10 p.m. Terry Family Band performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Special guest will be Lindsay Gang. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

JOSH WOLF

8 p.m. Comedian Josh Wolf brings his Bring Your Kid To Work Tour to Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $24-$54. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Sunday, Sept. 24

SPIRITS OF ST. HELENA

1 p.m. The St. Helena Historical Society hosts its 19th annual Spirits of St. Helena Cemetery Discovery Walk. This year’s focus is on Irish settlers who are buried in the St. Helena Public Cemetery. A second tour begins at 2:30 p.m. Info: shstory@shstory.org.

BUSTER'S BARBECUE JAZZ AND BLUES

3-6 p.m. Buster's Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info: busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.

Monday, Sept. 25

TRIVIA NIGHT

6-8 p.m. Monday Trivia Night at Fleetwood Restaurant is the perfect way to kick off the week and exercise your brain while enjoying delicious food and drinks. Bring your friends for a dose of mental gymnastics and some good times. Fleetwood Restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is located at 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Info: 707-709-4410.

Thursday, Sept. 28

'HARVEST OF LONELINESS'

5:30 p.m. Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, hosts a screening of the documentary "Harvest of Loneliness: The Bracero Program" at The Little Theater (Room 1231). Free admission.

BANNED BOOKS AND BITES

6 p.m. The Napa Library invites all to exercise your right to read banned books. Banned Books and Bites is a new place to read and discuss challenged and banned books in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment. Open to ages 14 and up for light snacks and good conversation. This meeting includes a discussion of "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison. Free admission. Info, 707-253-4241.

Friday, Sept. 29

MOVIES IN THE PARK

6:30-10 p.m. Yountville Parks and Recreation screens "Grease" at Yountville Community Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave. Info: townofyountville.com/calendar.aspx.

Saturday, Sept. 30

MASTER GARDENERS FALL FAIRE

1-4 p.m. UC Master Gardeners Napa County host its annual gardening science fair at Las Flores Learning Garden, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. The event includes 26 educational exhibits appropriate for all ages. Demonstrations including sheet mulching, planting, and how to make compost. Unique to the fair is the animatronic carnivorous plant, Audrey II. She will be watching and waiting for you to talk to her (recall Audrey from the movie “Little Shop of Horrors.”) Free admission. Info: napamg.ucanr.edu/fallfaire.

'TURANDOT'

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Berlin State Opera presentation of Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot." The opera is set in China and follows Prince Calaf as he falls in love with the cold Princess Turandot. Tickets are $20. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

KARRIE O'NEILL

7:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter Karrie O'Neill performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

Sunday, Oct. 1

'LAS MAGNIFICAS'

2 p.m. Napa Valley College Department of Music presents "Las Magnificas" — a Chamber Music Theatre piece exploring the lives and times of three towering figures in Latin American cultural history: Mexican singer Chavela Vargas, Cuban singer Celia Cruz and Chilean singer Violeta Parra. The show is held at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Tickets are $10-$15. Info: performingartsnapavalley.org.

NAPA VALLEY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

2 p.m. Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra opens its third concert season with Festival of Folk Tunes at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Bay Area cellist Burke Schuchmann will be the featured soloist in the Cello Concerto in G Major composed by Luigi Boccherini, an Italian composer. Admission is free; donations are accepted. Info: napavalleychamberorchestra.com.

Friday, Oct. 6

ASHER STERN

5-7 p.m. Musician Asher Stern performs at Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena. Info: merryvale.com; 707-963-7777.

Saturday, Oct. 7

BLUES BREWS & BBQ

Noon-6 p.m. TEAM Morales Events presents the 13th annual Napa Blues Brews & BBQ at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Free admission. Beer Garden bracelets are $60. Info: napabluesandbrew.com.

SENSORY STORYTIME

11 a.m.-noon. Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., hosts Sensory Storytime for children ages 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or have other special needs. This storytime combines preschool-level books, songs, and activities to engage all five senses in developing emerging literacy, social interaction, and both gross and fine motor skills. Sensory-friendly aspects include small group size, soft lighting, manipulatives and fidget toys. The program is approximately 30 minutes long, with an additional 30 minutes of free play. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

'THE LARAMIE PROJECT'

7 p.m. Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, presents a staged reading of "The Laramie Project." Directed by NVC Theater Art’s Jennifer King, this performance will contain excerpts from the production and feature cast members from the Napa Valley College Theater Art’s 2002, 2007 and 2010 productions as well as current students and Napa County community members. Admission is "pay-what-you-can." Info: performingartsnapavalley.org.

ALICE WALLACE

7:30 p.m. Singer Alice Wallace performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, presents "It’s a Grand Night for Singing." Tickets are $20 online or at the box office beginning at 6 p.m. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

BROADWAY IN THE BARN

7:30 p.m. The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, hosts the benefit concert Broadway at the Barn. Proceeds from the show, featuring soprano Morgan Harrington, mezzo-soprano Meghan Scheibal, and tenor Robert Dornaus, breast cancer research. Tickets are $50. Info: thewhitebarn.org; 707-987-8225.

Sunday, Oct. 8

GUIDED TREE WALK

10 a.m.-noon. UC Master Gardeners of Napa County offer a free guide tree walk at Fuller Park in downtown Napa. You must pre-register to attend and space is limited to 15 people per each walk. Participants meet at the corner of Oak and Jefferson streets. Info: napamg.ucanr.edu.

‘XPECT THE UNXPECTED’

3 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents its traditional opening concert "Xpect the UnXpected" at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa. The program will feature a wide variety of music in an unexpected format with soloists and the full chorus. Tickets are $30 and available at singnapavalley.org and by phone at 707-255-4662. Info: info@singnapavalley.org.

Friday, Oct. 13

ART IN THE LIBRARY

6:15-7:30 p.m. Bay Area artist Ali Blum presents her work at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Blum's series “Nature Makes a Comeback” represents the optimism she holds in the healing power and magic of the planet. Free admission. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

'MEN ON BOATS'

7 p.m. Valley Players present "Men on Boats" at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. The play by Jaclyn Backhaus is inspired by an 1869 expedition when a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River. Additional performances are Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Oct. 29. Tickets are $25-$28. Info: valley-players.com.

Sunday, Oct. 15

'THE FIRE CATS'

2 p.m. The Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, presents a special screening of "The Fire Cats: Save Something Small." The documentary features the story of a group of animal rescuers who devoted months to rescuing cats who survived the Tubbs wildfire. The film will be followed by a Q & A with cat rescuer Shannon Jay. Tickets are $25. Proceeds benefit We Care Animal Rescue. Info: wecareanimalrescue.org/events.

Friday, Oct. 20

'THE WIZARD OF OZ'

7 p.m. Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, hosts the Cafeteria Kids Theater production "The Wizard of Oz." Tickets are $15-$25. Additional performances are held Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Oct. 29. Info: performingartsnapavalley.org.