Thursday, July 13

CALISTOGA CONCERTS IN THE PARK

6:30-8:30 p.m. The Humdinger Band performs at Calistoga's Pioneer Park, 1320 Cedar St. Free admission. Info: visitcalistoga.com; 707-942-6333.

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA

7 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia every Thursday. Join in seven rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Teams have up to six players. Info: napadistillery.com.

DATING IN THE 21st CENTURY

7-8:30 p.m. Dr. Adelman and Dr. Ahuvia will lead a conversation on the metamorphosis of dating in the context of the rise of dating services. Their extensive research and appearances on the Oprah Winfrey show have contributed to a shift in perception of "matchmaking" services. The event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. Info: office@cbsnapa.org; 707-253-7305. Tickets are available at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

NOVACK CONCERT FOR KIDS

10 a.m. The Novack Concert for Kids series at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, presents the Richard Howell Ensemble, courtesy of Festival Napa Valley. Attendance rules: Adults must be accompanied by a child. Tickets are $3. Info: festivalnapavalley.org.

CHARGED PARTICLES

4-7 p.m. Cuvaison's Los Carneros Estate, 1221 Duhig Road, Nap,a features live music from the Charged Particles trio. Admission is $25. Info: cuvaison.com; 707-942-2455; carnerostasting@cuvaison.com.

WINE TASTING

6-8 p.m. Diane Wu takes guests on a journey to discover Tuscany at Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa. Learn about the region's ancient viticulture history, contrasting climate, and signature Sangiovese grapes. Info: napavalleywineacademy.com.

LIVE MUSIC

6-9 p.m. Celebrate Bastille Day a day early with the David Ronconi Trio at the Priest Ranch tasting room 6490 Washington St., Yountville. Admission is free.

Friday, July 14

ST. HELENA FARMERS' MARKET

7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers' Market offering fresh produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids' story time, and face painting. Info: sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

ART SHOW

5-7 p.m. Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 1328 Main St., St. Helena, hosts an artists reception for painter Matt Rogers' new show. Info: caldwellsnyder.com/artists/matt-rogers.

FRIDAY NIGHTS IN THE PARK

6-10 p.m. Tin Man and I*Ko YaYa perform at Napa's Veterans Park at the corner of Third and Main streets. Free admission. Low-back chairs are permitted. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

ART IN THE LIBRARY

6:15-7:30 p.m. Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an artists reception for abstract painter Melissa Mahoney. Free admission. Info: 707-253-4241.

WALKING TOURS OF NAPA

11 a.m. The Napa County Historical Society presents walking tours of historic downtown Napa The walking tour starts at Goodman Library, 1219 First St. Tickets are $45. Info: napahistory.org.

FESTIVAL NAPA VALLEY

6:30 p.m. Festival Napa Valley kicks off its 17th season with the Festival Orchestra at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $20-$35. Info: festivalnapavalley.org.

HENRY KAPONO

6:30 and 9 p.m. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa, presents “Henry Kapono: 50 Years of The Songs of C&K. Info: bluenotenapa.com.

COMEDY AT HOLLYWOOD ROOM

7 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, presents the stand-up comedy showcase, Jake Rizzly Presents: Joe Hill and Amy Blackwell.

Saturday, July 15

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Info: calistogafarmersmarket.org.

SUNRISE SATURDAY YOGA

7:30 a.m. Start your Saturday by saluting the sun with a thoughtful flow yoga session on the rooftop pool deck at Bardessono Hotel & Spa, 6526 Yount St., Yountville. Cost is $30. Call 707-204-6050 to reserve a space.

DOCUMENTARY FILM: 'ENNIO'

3 and 7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the documentary about legendary film composer Ennio Morricone. Tickets are $15. Info: 707-255-5445; info@jarvisconservatory.com.

TASTE OF NAPA

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Napa Valley’s annual Taste of Napa returns to the Meritage Resort, featuring offerings from over 70 wineries, breweries, restaurants and culinary artisans. The event includes live music, games, a reserve tasting salon, and a variety of prizes. General admission tickets are $150, and Reserve Tasting Salon tickets are $295. Info: festivalnapavalley.org.

AN EVENING OF JEWISH MUSIC WITH RABBI AHUVIA

7-8:30 p.m. Rabbi Aura Ahuvia will present an eclectic mix of Jewish music from various eras and regions. Rabbi Ahuvia, who has long fused her love for Jewish music with religious traditions, will also discuss the essence of Jewish music. The event is at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more details, contact office@cbsnapa.org or 707-253-7305. Purchase tickets at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

TIKI AFTER HOURS AT NAPA VALLEY MUSEUM

5-7 p.m. Tour the exhibitions at Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, with the curators. Tickets are $20-$35. Info: napavalleymuseum.org.

ANALOG US WITH CIERRA SCHUER

7-10 p.m. Fairfield's Analog Us and Napa Valley native Cierra Schuer perform at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa.

Sunday, July 16

DÍA DE LA FAMILIA

1-3:30 p.m. The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation hosts its 11th annual Día de la Familia festival on Napa Street adjacent to St. John’s Catholic Church. Día de la Familia primarily caters to the needs of local farmworking families by providing them with easy access to local resources. Over 50 community organizations from Napa County are set to participate in the event, providing complimentary services and fostering a sense of unity among community members. Among the highlights are free OLE Health screenings, a complimentary taco lunch, and family activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and rock climbing. Info: farmworkerfoundation.org/dia-de-la-familia1.html

WHY WE LOVE STUFF

2-3:30 p.m. Join professor of marketing Dr. Aaron Ahuvia, as he uncovers the fascinating psychology of our attachment to material objects and brands. This event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more information, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be bought at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

BUSTER'S BARBECUE JAZZ AND BLUES

3-6 p.m. Buster's Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info: busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.

HOME WINEMAKERS CLASSIC

4 p.m. The Mount Veeder Fire Safe Council hosts the annual Home Winemakers Classic fundraiser at Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa, 3425 Solano Ave., Napa. This is a unique opportunity for guests to sample great wines that can’t be purchased anywhere else, and to bid on outstanding wines from some of Napa Valley’s top wineries. Tickets are $50 (presale); $60 at the door. Info: homewinemakersclassic.com; 707-738-7132; chief16@me.com.

MUSIC IN THE PARK

5-7 p.m. Enjoy the summer music series at Veterans Memorial Park featuring local band Road Eleven. They perform a mix of original songs and classic rock, R&B, funk and country covers. Di Filippo’s Wood Fire Pizza will be selling food at the concert. Veterans Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St., Yountville. More at www.townofyountville.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

Friday, July 21

BREAD HAPPY HOUR

2 p.m. Join The Model Bakery for Bread Happy Hour at their Oxbow Public Market shop, located at 644 First St. in Napa. Head Baker Martin Podell will walk through the process of hand mixing dough and formula development. Complimentary drip coffee and bread samples will be provided. Info: 707-259-1128; themodelbakery.com.

FARM BUREAU LOVE OF THE LAND DINNER

6-9 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau's annual Love of the Land Dinner takes place at V. Sattui Winery, 1111 White Lane, St Helena. Celebrate the heart and soul of Napa County – agriculture – with a lobster feed, live auction, live music, and dancing. Single tickets are $150 at napafarmbureau.ejoinme.org/lol2023.

Saturday, July 22

NAPA FAMILY BIKING WORKSHOP

9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition hosts a free family bike workshop at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Workshop includes helmet and bike safety checks, bike-handling skill practice, and a group bike ride. Workshop is best suited for ages 5-12 and parents/guardians. Sign up at https://bit.ly/july22workshop. Info: csainato@napabike.org; 707-258-6317.

Sunday, July 23

CATS, COFFEE AND CLASSICAL MUSIC

11 a.m. A Study in Strings is partnering with We Care Animal Rescue to host a concert and fundraiser at 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena. Before and after the concert, attendees are invited to spend time petting the 60+ cats who live at the sanctuary. Please arrive early to find your seat and get some coffee. Seating is limited. Tickets are $20. Info: shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org; 707-963-7044.

Wednesday, July 26

THE MCCORMICKS: ROOTS AND REINVENTION

4 p.m. Betty McCormick Malmgren will talk about the McCormick family in Napa Valley during a history presentation at the St. Helena Historical Society, 1255 Oak Ave., St. Helena. Free admission. Info, 707-967-5502; shstory.org.

Thursday, July 27

SHAKESPEARE SUMMER STROLL

6 p.m. Shakespeare Napa Valley and di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art present Shakespeare Summer Stroll, a site-integrated presentation of scenes and monologues from some of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays, interwoven with the sculptures and outdoor spaces at di Rosa, 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Tickets are $15-$60. Additional performances Friday-Sunday. Info: dirosaart.org; 707-256-7500.

Saturday, July 29

MAKERS MARKET

11 a.m.-6.p.m. Local makers offering jewelry, organic body, CBD products, candles, plants, home goods, apparel, glass, and more will be at First Street Napa in downtown Napa near The Archer hotel on First Street. Info: makersmarket.us/locations.

CRUSH MS SUMMER CELEBRATION

4-7 p.m. Join the fun at Reid Family Vineyards, 1020 Borrette Lane, Napa, as hundreds of wine lovers come together to raise funds and awareness for a world free of multiple sclerosis. Tickets are $100. Info: crushms.org; 707-363-3639; kirkwood75@gmail.com.

Sunday, July 30

NAPA PORCHFEST

12:30-5 p.m. Napa Porchfest is a free event showcasing local musicians on front yards and porches in historic Old Town Napa around Fuller Park. Featuring more than100 bands representing a diverse music array from rock to reggae and country to indie, each Porchfest performance ranges 30-90 minutes. Expect food trucks offering hamburgers, salads, tacos, desserts, and more positioned throughout the neighborhood. A water-filling station, along with public restrooms will also be available. Free admission. Info: 707-255-1836; napaporchfest.org.

DO WINE GLASSES MATTER?

10:30 a.m. Riedel glassware company CEO Maximilian Riedel presents a seminar at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, on the impact of stemware on wine. Tickets are $155 at exploretock.com and include a four-glass Veloce Riedel tasting set valued at $158 and a wine and cheese pairing reception.

Monday, July 31

FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS

2-4 p.m. Celebrate International Friendship Day with us by making colorful bracelets and enjoying snacks at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, American Canyon. Free admission. Register at events.napalibrary.org/event/8708200.

Saturday, Aug. 5

NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARK

All day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children's literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. Info: NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk.

Saturday, Aug. 12

TASTE OF MOUNT VEEDER

1-4 p.m. Taste and order Mount Veeder wines from more than 30 wineries at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $195 at MtVeederWines.com or call 707-266-1296.

Thursday, Aug. 17

OUT OF THE FIRE GALA

5:30 p.m. The annual Out of the Fire gala supporting the Napa Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy will be held at Raymond Vineyards, 849 Zinfandel Lane, St. Helena. Info: napa.salvationarmy.org.

Saturday, Aug. 19

TRIBUTE TO BARBARA MYERHOFF

2-3:30 p.m. Pay tribute to anthropologist Barbara Myerhoff at this event featuring renowned filmmaker Lynne Littman. The session will be at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For any inquiries, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be purchased at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Saturday, Sept. 9

AN EVENING AT THE RUINS

Experience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. Tickets are $300. Info: acparks.org.