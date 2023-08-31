Thursday, Aug. 31

'SECRETS OF THE BLUE BUNGALOW'

6 p.m. Author Kevin Fisher Paulson discusses his new book 'Secrets of the Blue Bungalow' at Napa Bookmine, 1625 Second St. Napa. Info: napabookmine.com/event; 707-733-3199.

BANNED BOOKS AND BITES

6 p.m. The Napa Library invites all to exercise your right to read banned books. Banned Books and Bites is a new place to read and discuss challenged and banned books in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment. Open to ages 14 and up for light snacks and good conversation. This meeting includes a discussion of "The Joy Luck Club" by Amy Tan. Free admission. Info, 707-253-4241.

BRANDON EARDLEY

4-7 p.m. Brandon Eardley brings a mix of rock, reggae, folk, Motown and blues to Cuvaison’s Los Carneros Estate, 1221 Duhig Road, Napa. Tickets are $25. Info: cuvaison.com/winery-events; 707-942-2455; carnerostasting@cuvaison.com.

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA

7 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia every Thursday. Join in seven rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Teams have up to six players. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

SAVOR AFTER HOURS

8 p.m. JaM Cellars Ballroom, 1030 Main St., Napa, presents Savor After Hours, a wine tasting cabaret starring Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy. Each of the performances immerse audiences in the way wines make us feel through an electrifying blend of dance, music, close-up magic, illusions and more. Additional shows are Friday and Saturday at 6 and 9 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Info: jamcellarsballroom.com.

Friday, Sept. 1

ST. HELENA FARMERS' MARKET

7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers' Market offering fresh produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids' story time, and face painting. Info: sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

SEDONA

5-7 p.m. Sedona performs at Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena. Info: merryvale.com; 707-963-7777.

MUSIC AT THE MANSION TERRACE

6 p.m. Matt Bolton performs at Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road. Free admission. Info: silveradoresort.com/napa-valley-events.

JACOB PHILIP BENNING TRIO

7-10 p.m. Jacob Philip Benning Trio performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

MONICA DA SILVA AND CHAD ALGER

8-11 p.m. Mônica da Silva and Chad Alger perform at The Saint, 1351 Main St., St. Helena. Free admission. thesaintnapavalley.com/events; 707-302-5130.

DUELING PIANOS

6:30-9 p.m. Monticello Napa Valley, 4242 Big Ranch Road, Napa, hosts Dueling Pianos as part of the Napa Valley Harvest Vintners Music Series. Sing along and dance the night away as two of the best pianists in the business battle it out with high-energy performances. Tickets begin at $45. Info: cellarpass.com.

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY

8 p.m. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings swing to Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Saturday, Sept. 2

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Info: calistogafarmersmarket.org.

SENSORY STORYTIME

11 a.m.-noon. Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., hosts Sensory Storytime for children ages 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or have other special needs. This storytime combines preschool-level books, songs, and activities to engage all five senses in developing emerging literacy, social interaction, and both gross and fine motor skills. Sensory-friendly aspects include small group size, soft lighting, manipulatives and fidget toys. The program is approximately 30 minutes long, with an additional 30 minutes of free play. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

MAHJONG

2-3 p.m. Spend Saturdays at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., with other American Mahjong enthusiasts. Games are not competitive or played for money. Sponsored by the Napa County Library. Info: 707-944-1888; events.napalibrary.org.

IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, presents "It’s a Grand Night for Singing." Tickets are $20 online or at the box office beginning at 6 p.m. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

ADAM MILLER

7-10 p.m. Australian guitarist Adam Miller performs at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Sonoma County's Nate Lopez is the opening act. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

KEVIN HAGUE

8-11 p.m. Kevin Hague performs acoustic Folk and Americana at The Saint, 1351 Main St., St. Helena. Free admission. thesaintnapavalley.com/events; 707-302-5130.

Sunday, Sept. 3

BUSTER'S BARBECUE JAZZ AND BLUES

3-6 p.m. Buster's Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info: busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.

NICK FOXER

6-8 p.m. Musician Nick Foxer performs at Fleetwood Restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa, 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Reservations recommended. Info: 707-709-4410.

Monday, Sept. 4

TRIVIA NIGHT

6-8 p.m. Monday Trivia Night at Fleetwood Restaurant is the perfect way to kick off the week and exercise your brain while enjoying delicious food and drinks. Bring your friends for a dose of mental gymnastics and some good times. Fleetwood Restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is located at 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Info: 707-709-4410.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCHEON

11 a.m. Sons in Retirement Branch 149, a nonprofit men's activity organization that hosts a variety of events each month to improve the lives of our members, hosts its monthly luncheon at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Napa City Manager Steve Potter is this month's guest speaker. Free to those considering membership. Info: sirinc2.org/branch149; 707-235-6645 nbpharmd@gmail.com.

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce, meat, eggs, seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Info: napafarmersmarket.org.

MUSIC AT THE GRILLE 29

6-8 p.m. Local musicians perform at Grille 29 at the Embassy Suites Napa Valley, 1075 California Blvd., Napa. No cover charge. Info: 707-253-9540.

BOOK DISCUSSION

6-7 p.m. Clare Frank, author of "Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire" discusses her book at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St. When Frank was 17 years old, she became a firefighter in Northern California. She was too young to officially join the service, so she left her birthdate blank on her paperwork, hoping no one would notice. "Burnt" is her inspiring, richly detailed, and open-hearted account of an extraordinary life in fire. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

Friday, Sept. 8

ART IN THE LIBRARY

6:15-7:30 p.m. The work of Napa Valley Quilters will be on display at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Napa Valley Quilters celebrate the art of quilting by encouraging the practice of quilting, stimulating interest in this art form, and enjoying good fellowship with quilters. Free admission. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

'THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL'

7:30 p.m. Lucky Penny Productions presents "The Addams Family Musical" at its community theater located at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. The show is described as "comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family." Additional shows are Thursdays (beginning Sept. 14) and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Sept. 24. Tickets are $22-$45. Info: 707-266-6305; luckypennynapa.com.

OPEN MIC

6-7 p.m. Napa County Poet Laureate Aisha Rivera hosts an open mic at Napa Bookmine, 1625 Second St. Each performance slot (poetry or music) is limited to 5 minutes. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before the event. Sign-ups must be in person. Info: napabookmine.com/event/open-mic; 707-733-3199.

COMEDY SHOWCASE

8-10 p.m. Napa's own Jake Rizzly presents a comedy showcase at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

J BOOG

8 p.m. Reggae artist J Boog performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Saturday, Sept. 9

NAPA CERT TRAINING

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Napa County Citizen Emergency Response Team (CERT) hosts a training for new recruits. In-person training will be held in American Canyon. Additional courses are held Sept. 16-17. The CERT Program educates people about the hazards that affect the Napa Valley and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, personal preparedness, and disaster medical operations. People who go through CERT training have a better understanding of the potential threats to their home, workplace and community and can take the right steps to lessen the effects of these hazards on themselves, their homes or workplace. If a disaster happens that overwhelms local response capability, CERT members can apply the training learned in the classroom and during exercises to give critical support to their family, loved ones, neighbors or associates in their immediate area until help arrives. To enroll in the class, email napacert@aol.com and include the following information: full name, email address, phone number and address. Info: readynapacounty.org/459/Get-Involved.

DISCOVERY LAB

10:30 a.m.-noon. Children ages 5-11 are invited to learn different ways to make paper airplanes as they learn the basics of aerodynamics at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Free admission. Info: 707-253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

'LOVE LETTERS'

8 p.m. Courtney R. Hall and April Stewart (of Comedy Central's "South Park") perform "Love Letters" by A. R. Gurney at the Justin-Siena High School Dining Hall, 4026 Maher St., Napa. This is a one-night-only benefit for the Michael Leonardi Foundation, a Napa-based organization dedicated to raising illicit fentanyl and fake prescription pill awareness to teenagers, young adults and the community. Tickets start at $25. Info: justin-siena.org/student-life/arts/theatre/tickets.

'DON QUIXOTE'

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Australian Ballet performance of "Don Quixote." Tickets are $15. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

LIVE MUSIC

7:30-9:30 p.m. Cinder Shine and Bill Walden perform at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

THE BAND HAYEZ

8-11 p.m. The Band Hayez performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

AN EVENING AT THE RUINS

Experience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. Tickets are $300. Info: acparks.org.

Sunday, Sept. 10

'BUNNY POETS'

10 a.m. Author Barbara Toboni brings her children's book "The Bunny Poets and the Library Book" at Napa Bookmine, 1625 Second St, Napa. Info: napabookmine.com/event: 707-733-3199.

LARRY VUCOVICH JAZZ TRIO

2 p.m. Acclaimed Jazz pianist Larry Vuckovich returns to St. Helena with bassist Doug Miller and guitarist Kai Lyons. The trio performs the music of Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson and Ahmad Jamal at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St.. Tickets are $40. Info: info@cameocinema.com; 707-312-1545.

Monday, Sept. 11

9/11 MEMORIAL SERVICE

11 a.m. Honor the victims and heroes of the 9/11 attacks during a family-friendly service open to the public at the Napa 9/11 Memorial Garden on Main Street (near Kohls) in downtown Napa. Info: 707-339-2727.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

PUTTING CHALLENGE

5-6 p.m. The public is invited to participate the second annual First Street Napa & Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge at First Street Napa, 1300 First St., Napa. Test your putting skills against PGA TOUR golfers playing in this year's Fortinet Championship PGA TOUR event and get autographs and photos. Tickets are $20. Info: firststreetnapa.com; 707-266-7971; imiller@zapolskire.com;

MASTER GARDENERS

4:30 p.m. It's not too late to plan for and plant cool-season vegetables for harvest later in the fall and through the winter. The Master Gardeners of Napa County discuss planting fall and winter vegetables during a presentation at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane. Join the Master Gardeners to figure out how to time the harvest for best results. Free admission. Info: 707-963-5244; shpl.org/upcoming-events.

Thursday, Sept. 14

FIVE FOR FIGHTING

8 p.m. Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $40-$50. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Friday, Sept. 15

SHELBY ANN

7:30-9:30 p.m. Napa's own Shelby Ann Lanterman plays a special full band performance at The Hollywood Room, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Free admission. Info: napadistillery.com/events/live-events.

LIVE MUSIC

5-8 p.m. Full View performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

Saturday, Sept. 16

ZERO PROSTATE CANCER RUN/WALK

8:30-10:30 a.m. Join this family-friendly event to honor those affected by prostate cancer during Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Napa Valley at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. The event includes a 1-mile walk, a 5K run/walk, and kids superhero dash. Donations welcome. A portion of the proceeds stay in the Napa community to provide a grant to The Martin O'Neal Cancer Center at St Helena Hospital. Info: zeroprostatecancernapa@gmail.com.

OPEN STUDIOS NAPA VALLEY

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open Studios Napa Valley, hosted by Art Association Napa Valley, returns for two consecutive weekends. This free event is a self-guided, art discovery tour through the creative art spaces of Napa Valley. This year's event features 70 artists at 43 locations. Whether you’re an avid collector or just curious about art, this is your opportunity to peer into the creative spaces of Napa Valley, meet the artists, watch demonstrations and buy local art right from the source. Hours of operation are the same for Sunday. Info: artnv.org/open-studios-home; 707-254-2085.

FULLER PARK HISTORIC WALKING TOUR

10 a.m. Napa County Landmarks hosts a free historic walking tour of the Fuller Park district in downtown Napa. Local expert and tour guide Tom Kennelly will conduct the tour of this picturesque district that offers a wide array of architectural styles, from Queen Anne to Greek Revival to Prairie, and a glimpse into Napa’s storied past. Tour begins at the corner of Jefferson and Oak streets. Info: https://napacountylandmarks.org/events-tours.

MEXICO INDEPENDANCE DAY CELEBRATION

4-7 p.m. Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St. Honor the rich culture and heritage of Mexico during an evening filled with vibrant colors, traditional music and mouthwatering Mexican cuisine. All ages welcome. Admission is $10. Tickets must be reserved by Sept. 7. Info: 707-255-1800; msoria@cityofnapa.org.

'THE CURIOUS WORLD OF HIERONYMUS BOSCH'

4 and 7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the documentary "The Curious World of Hieronymus Bosch." The film follows the exhibition 'Jheronimus Bosch - Visions of Genius' which brought the majority of the Dutch painter's works together for the first time. Tickets are $15. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

ARIEL MARIN

8-11 p.m. Singer Ariel Marin performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Info: bebubblynapa.com; 707-637-4532.

Sunday, Sept. 17

TOMATOGANZA!

3-6 p.m. Napa County Seed Library hosts Napa County’s first-ever tomato taste-off and seed saving event Tomatoganza! at Oxbow Public Market, 610 First St., Napa. Savor and select the season's best beefsteak and cherry entries from seven local growers. Tickets are $10. Info: https://napacoseedlibrary.org/upcoming-events/tomatoganza; napacoseedlibrary@gmail.com.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE

1-4 p.m. The Friends of the Napa Library host its quarterly book sale at the library community room, 580 Coombs St., Napa. The sale continues Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Special sales include Half Price Day (Friday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.), $5 Bag Day (Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Double Bag Day (Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1-4 p.m.). Info: folnapa.org; 707-945-1090.

RAINGUTTER REGATTA FAMILY NIGHT

4-7 p.m. Cub Scout Pack 7196 hosts its Raingutter Regatta Family Night at Kennedy Park, 2295 Streblow Drive, Napa. This annual recruitment event includes hot dogs and an ice cream social. Open to families of boys and girls in grades K-5. Scouts engage in hands-on learning and activities to help them grow into their best future selves. Participants earn specific badges to advance through the Cub Scouts and achieve life-long skills and knowledge. Info: cubmaster7196@gmail.com.

DAVE MASON

8 p.m. Guitarist Dave Mason performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $45-$55. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

HIGH TEA

2-4 p.m. Enjoy an elegant afternoon blending your own tea at Grove 45, 965 Silverado Trail North, Calistoga. Tickets are $65. Info: grove45.com; 707-360-2440.

Friday, Sept. 22

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

8 p.m. Audiences will be held at the edge of their seats as performers from around the world combine fantasy, fervor and flair with magic when Masters of Illusion comes to Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $45-$60. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Saturday, Sept. 23

'THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS'

4 and 7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Italian film "The Eight Mountains" as part of its international film series. Tickets are $15. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

JOSH WOLF

8 p.m. Comedian Josh Wolf brings his Bring Your Kid To Work Tour to Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $24-$54. Info: uptowntheatrenapa.com; 707-259-0123.

Friday, Sept. 29

MOVIES IN THE PARK

6:30-10 p.m. Yountville Parks and Recreation screens "Grease" at Yountville Community Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave. Info: townofyountville.com/calendar.aspx.

Saturday, Sept. 30

'TURANDOT'

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Berlin State Opera presentation of Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot." The opera is set in China and follows Prince Calaf as he falls in love with the cold Princess Turandot. Tickets are $20. Info: 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

SATURDAY, Oct. 7

BROADWAY IN THE BARN

7:30 p.m. The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, hosts the benefit concert Broadway at the Barn. Proceeds from the show, featuring soprano Morgan Harrington, mezzo-soprano Meghan Scheibal, and tenor Robert Dornaus, breast cancer research. Tickets are $50. Info: thewhitebarn.org; 707-987-8225.